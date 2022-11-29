Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT
(WFSB) – Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. As of 11:00 p.m., Eversource is reporting 7,372 outages. United Illuminating is reporting 243 outages. The strong wind and the rain brought down multiple trees across New...
High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of Maine Ahead of Strong Storm
A strong mid-week storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Downeast area, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times.
NBC Connecticut
FIRST ALERT: Thousands of Power Outages Reported Amid Strong Winds, Pouring Rain
NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a storm that's bringing rain and strong winds to the state this afternoon. Eversource is reporting several thousands of households without power across Connecticut. For a full list of outages, click here. The rain will be heavy at times, with the most impact...
Turnto10.com
Weather Advisories posted for Southern New England prior to Wednesday's storm
A broad area of high pressure over New England is leading to quiet conditions Tuesday. A chilly breeze out of the north, northeast limits temperatures to the mid 40s. The northeasterly component of the wind is also causing trouble over southeast Massachusetts as ocean-effect clouds have moved in. The big...
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: An Early Warning Weather Alert for Wednesday
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain could be heavy at times starting Wednesday evening. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast. Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said heavy rain and wind gusts are expected to arrive Wednesday evening. Updated: 22 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said heavy rain and wind are expected to...
NBC Connecticut
Thousands of Power Outages Reported After Storm Causes Damage Across Conn.
As gusty winds and heavy rain move through the state, towns are reporting storm damage and cleanup efforts are underway. Eversource is reporting several thousands of households without power across Connecticut. In Waterbury, crews were called to a report of a tree that fell, bounced off of a house and...
magnoliareporter.com
Rough weather ahead Tuesday afternoon and evening
Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. Very warm, moist, and unstable air...
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
connecticuthistory.org
a-z-animals.com
DoingItLocal
wpxz1041fm.com
darientimes.com
