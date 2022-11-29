ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 2-4

Welcome to December! For many, "it's the most wonderful time of the year." Here are 10 options (plus a little lagniappe) for the first weekend. New Orleans loves a parade and the holidays, so a natural combination will be the inaugural HOLIDAY PARADE Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring specialty floats, large balloons, marching units, bands and more, including throws. Kern Studios, partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans and the Downtown Development District, will kick off the spectacle and wrap up the fun with a holiday experience and concert in Lafayette Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Step up to the route and more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Here Are New Orleans’s 2022 Eater Awards Winners

Today, Eater New Orleans announces its winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the restaurants that have most impacted New Orleans’s dining scene this year (as well as in Eater’s other cities). This year’s Eater Awards highlight five standouts that made a mark on New Orleans cuisine in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Luna Fete, New Orleans’ free festival of light art, shines Dec. 15-18

Imagine a three-story pyramid of iridescent bubbles, Mardi Gras Indian queens wearing lighted suits, a 12-foot lighted sunflower, a silent outdoor disco, and an animated projection splashed across the face of the Morial Convention Center. Those are the sights visitors can expect at the ninth annual Luna Fete, the Arts...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Complex

Nina Compton: Bringing the Caribbean to New Orleans

On this episode of The Meals That Made Me, Adam talks to Nina Compton, a Saint Lucian chef who won the James Beard award for “Best Chef: South” for her restaurant Compère Lapin in New Orleans, Louisiana. Nina talks to Adam about the flavors of her Caribbean roots and how living in New Orleans has influenced her cooking. From her early childhood meals growing up in St. Lucia and making fresh juice from her family’s farm, to receiving gumbo wisdom from the legendary “Queen of Creole Cuisine” Leah Chase as a contestant on Top Chef, to merging Southern ingredients with Caribbean flavors for her restaurant’s widely popular sweet potato gnocchi and goat curry dish, these are the meals that made Nina Compton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mediavillage.com

Pralines and Icons Help Create the Perfect Holiday Movie Recipe for Lifetime's "A New Orleans Noel"

When talking about the cast of Lifetime's new holiday movie A New Orleans Noel, it's hard not to invoke the word icon. The film, which stars real-life husband and wife team Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James, also features legends Tim Reid and Patti LaBelle, and when all of that talent is set against an authentic, praline-filled, New Orleans backdrop, well, Christmas magic is made. In the film, Pulliam (pictured above, right, with LaBelle and James) portrays Grace Hill, a world-traveled architect, who lands a gig redesigning the traditional home of famed praline maker Loretta Brown (LaBelle), one of the city's first Black business owners. After arriving, all seems well -- until Grace comes face-to-face with her college crush Anthony Brown (James), who also happens to be Loretta's grandson and has also been hired for the remodel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Live coverage: French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Orleans

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in New Orleans, marking the first visit by a French leader in almost 50 years. See our live coverage and his full schedule below. (Can't see it? Click here.) Why is Macron in New Orleans?. Macron hopes to highlight historic ties and develop plans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cassie Leigh

Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries

New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Morgus and Toulouse

I should have thought of this before Halloween. Well better late than never. Could you run a photo of Sid Noel NOT as Morgus the Magnificent but what he really looked like as himself, not Morgus. Secondly, could you give us the names and some information on the actors who played Chopsley and voiced Eric? Morgus was way better than Svengoolie!!!
KENNER, LA
GATOR 99.5

Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans Closed – Here’s Why

One of New Orleans' favorite places for family visits, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, is closed and will be closed for the next several months. The news is that the aquarium is closed is not breaking. In fact, the closure has been public knowledge since late October. However, the reality that the doors are now shut is the breaking reality.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

75-year-old from Missouri beaten to death in his Avenue Plaza hotel room on St. Charles Avenue

A 75-year-old from Missouri who was visiting New Orleans with his wife was beaten to death in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room, New Orleans police say. The suspect in the grisly attack — 29-year-old Martin Hurtado — was arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center with second degree murder in connection with the homicide at the Avenue Plaza hotel Thursday night.
MISSOURI STATE
NOLA.com

How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images

Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

