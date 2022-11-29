ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ screening availability remains high

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Though 2022 has been an uneven year at the box office , movie theater operators are hoping for a big finale next month when “Avatar: The Way of Water,” officially releases on Dec. 16. The sequel to the 2009′s “Avatar,” which still holds the record for the highest-grossing film of all time, follows returning characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) as well as their growing family as they explore new areas of Pandora and deal with unexpected threats.

As you might expect, screenings can be found at every major theater in Central Florida including advance previews at select locations on Dec. 15 starting at 3 p.m. Pre-sales two weeks before release are strong, but sellouts are few, which is a big contrast from 2021′s big year-end blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which sold out several early screenings on release day in Central Florida as soon as tickets were made available and crashed several movie ticketing websites along the way .

Currently, the most popular screenings for “Avatar: The Way of Water” are 3D and large-format IMAX, XD, RPX and Dolby showings. Like its predecessor, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was shot with the 3D and large-format screening experience in mind. The Verge reports that director James Cameron bolted together multiple high-end cameras to create a stereoscopic 3D system for the film.

With a budget reportedly between $350-$400 million per The Hollywood Reporter, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is one of the most expensive films ever made. Cameron recently said in an interview with GQ that in order to be profitable, the newest “Avatar” would need “to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” adding “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.”

Tickets for the film are now available via major ticketing services including Atom , Fandango and MovieTickets.com .

Want to reach out? Email me at akondolojy@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
