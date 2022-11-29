Read full article on original website
HSBC’s Natalie Blyth on Sustainability and Persuading Corporates to Change
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Natalie Blyth, the Global Head of Commercial Banking Sustainability at HSBC (and NED at HSBC Latin America), to discuss corporate commitment to ESG compliance and why sustainable business models can open up new streams of revenue. For Blyth, banks need to lean in and work together to build new technologies around sustainability. This strategy would better equip them with data that would be essential for the growth of their big and small business clients.
The Bank of London Appoints Marc Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer UK
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced the appointment of Marc Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer UK – SMF 2, subject to regulatory approval, and Member of the Executive Management Committee of the UK Bank. As Chief Financial Officer UK, Marc will be responsible for all accounting, finance, and corporate treasury for the UK Bank and will also work with the Senior Leadership Team to support its commercial agenda.
Atec Group Partners With MoneySuperMarket to Offer Direct-to-consumer Boat Insurance Quote and Buy Service
Atec Group has partnered with MoneySuperMarket to offer their industry leading direct-to-consumer boat insurance comparison service through its consumer brand InsureMy. Available at https://www.moneysupermarket.com/boat-insurance/, InsureMy has put together a panel of specialist marine insurers to provide cover for a wide range of boats from sailing yachts, narrowboats and motor cruisers through to jet skis, canoes, kayaks, paddle boards, windsurfs and surfboards.
EXCLUSIVE: “Paying By Numbers” – Hugh Burden, AutoRek in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
With transaction processing happening at unprecedented speed and volume, quality data is the only way to complete the picture, says Hugh Burden of automated reconciliations provider AutoRek. THE PAYTECH MAGAZINE: Can you tell us more about yourself, your role at AutoRek and the company itself?. HUGH BURDEN: I head up...
Paynt Launches New Business Funding Product for Merchants
Paynt has recently launched Paynt Funding – a fully embedded cash advance solution that allows merchants of any size to access extra funds in no time. Many small and medium-sized enterprises are currently experiencing financial pressure as the cost of doing business continues to rise. Having processed millions of transactions for SME clients worldwide, Paynt understands the needs of its merchants. This is why a quick and easy financial solution is being introduced to help businesses regain control of their cash flow.
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon with Alex Panican, The LHoFT
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we chat with Alex Panican, the Deputy CEO of the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT), about the benefits of partnering with startups and fintechs, and the future of the financial services industry. For Panican, fintech empowers financial inclusivity because technology-focused businesses are streamlining access to capital to the most underserved in the world, from SMEs to the unbanked.
The Fintech Fix 01/12/22
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
EXCLUSIVE: “Raising the Stakes” – André Casterman, Intix in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
An unprecedented raft of changes have combined to force the hand of financial industry players, when it comes to transaction intelligence, says Intix’s André Casterman. If the world of finance were a game of poker, things would be getting extremely tense by now. Banks and other institutions have been dealt an unexpected set of hands, one after the other, which have them scrabbling to catch up when it comes to compliance. Regulators are requesting ever-more complex information from financial services players in response to industry changes and pressure points – from the rapid growth in low-value transaction volumes catalysed by the COVID-19 pandemic, to the need to comply with international sanctions lists after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And the rising cost of living is resulting in increased financial crime attempts.
Ziglu’s Mark Hipperson on Why Standards Matter in Fintech
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we spoke to Mark Hipperson, the Founder and CEO of app-orientated fintech, Ziglu, about the company’s recent acquisition by U.S. powerhouse Robinhood and what that means for Ziglu customers and their access to financial services. The company launched two years ago,...
EXCLUSIVE: “Paying it Forward” – Max Chuard, Temenos in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer at Temenos believes the banking technology provider’s ‘Explainable AI’ is the answer to a growing problem. How we bank, where we bank and who we bank with is changing dramatically. These incredible shifts are being driven by customers wanting and demanding more than ever before. And, if evidence were needed, the rise of buy now, pay later (BNPL) would be a good place to start. Consumers today are used to fast, seamless and personalised experiences, just like those they receive from global entertainment and e-commerce platforms such as Netflix or Amazon. And this is what they want and expect from financial services, too: an intuitive journey with banking embedded into everyday interactions. This is what BNPL provides, as an alternative form of credit, embedded into the point of sale. So, when customers find something they wish to buy, they can immediately benefit from a BNPL loan, without having to be diverted to a separate financial services journey or provider. Decisioning is fast, hard credit checks are rare and there is typically little to no interest charged.
Tingg by Cellulant Wins Merchants Payment Company of the Year at the 2022 Nigeria Businessday Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards
Tingg, Cellulant’s (https://www.Cellulant.io) acclaimed payment platform has been recognized as the ‘Merchants Payment Company of the Year 2022’, award at the BAFI Awards. The recognition was bestowed at the 10th BusinessDay Banks and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards event, which was held in November in Lagos, Nigeria.
Stake’s Matthew Leibowitz on Markets and the Power of the Individual
In an exclusive interview with Matthew Leibowitz, the Co-Founder and CEO of brokerage platform Stake, we talk about financial markets and giving everyone the equal opportunity to engage with them. Leibowitz believes in the power of the individual – technology and the recent pandemic have produced a cultural shift in the trading world, where the average consumer has the agency to participate in the market along with Wall Street power players.
FF Awards 2022 Highlights
The Highlights from the FF Awards 2022 are finally here! Our second iteration of the awards was a fantastic success, featuring special guests, entertainment & rising stars in fintech. Can anyone spot themselves in the highlights?
EXCLUSIVE: “Smoothing the Ride!” – Christian Kahl, FINCAD in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
Christian Kahl, President of FINCAD, looks at how using cutting-edge analytics and technology can help investors cope – and even benefit from – market conditions. If there are two areas that remain constant in the derivatives markets, they are change and uncertainty. Just look at the events in the UK over the past couple of months where pension funds made unprecedented requests for emergency capital to avoid insolvency and meet collateral demands, following a raft of surprise fiscal policy announcements that rattled the markets, resulting in two weeks of declines in UK government bonds and gilts. Sterling reached historic lows against USD before rebounding after the government announced a U-turn on its policy, alleviating concerns of a ratings downgrade for UK government bonds. Despite the Bank of England intervening to the tune of £70billion to stabilise the markets, the events resulted in a scenario that worked against both the derivative portfolios and collateral positions of many pension funds. Along with other institutional macro investors, these funds increasingly struggle to keep pace during such turbulence.
Paymentology Customer, Tweeq, Among First Fintechs in Saudi Arabia to Receive License From Saudi Central Bank
Paymentology, the world’s first truly global issuer-processor, is today proud to announce its support of customer Tweeq, a leading Saudi Fintech, on being among the first in the Kingdom to achieve an e-money license from The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). With its official SAMA license, Tweeq will soon launch...
Buckzy raises USD$14.5 million in Series A financing
Buckzy Payments, Inc., a leading real-time cross-border payments company, today announced it has secured USD$14.5 million in Series A financing. Buckzy will use the funds to enter new geographies and support the expansion of its product offerings. This all-equity financing was led by Mistral Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures, with...
Access Paysuite Strengthens Payments Offering With the Acquisition of Pay360
Access PaySuite, a division of The Access Group, has confirmed the acquisition of Pay360, one of the UK’s leading providers of credit card and payments facilitation services to UK public and private sector. Pay360 has been providing secure payment services to a range of customers across the public and...
Paydock Powers New E-commerce Solution From Australian Banking Giant CBA
PAYDOCK, the payments orchestration platform, has partnered with major Australian banking group The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) to launch PowerBoard, a uniquely simple solution for a merchant’s technology integrations, payments, and fraud prevention needs. Delivering a first in Australian banking, PowerBoard will make enabling and scaling online businesses...
Cashplus Bank Launches Next-generation Business Credit Card for Small Businesses and Sole Traders
Today, Cashplus Bank, the leading digital SME bank, has announced the launch of next-generation credit card functionality for small businesses and sole traders. The new, enhanced credit card, delivered as part of Cashplus Bank’s £5m BCR Capability and Innovation Fund grant commitments, employs Open Banking technology and other advanced features to create a highly flexible credit product that can offer guaranteed lower interest rates compared to customers’ existing credit facilities, cardless payments through the Faster Payments network and allows SME customers to change payment terms in order to manage cashflow.
