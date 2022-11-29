Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton To Showcase Original Artist Collaborations at Art Basel Miami Beach
As part of Art Basel Miami Beach, will showcase a curated portfolio of the House’s renowned artist collaborations inside the fair from December 1 to 3. Among its many featured visionaries, the Louis Vuitton lounge welcomes onlookers with a panda figure sculpture by Takashi Murakami standing on an archival LV trunk. To its left, a grand painting of the label’s founder, done by artist Alex Katz in 2017, is centered on the booth’s exterior. Inside, photography by Jean Larivière, a painting by Richard Prince and additional selected works help articulate the Maison’s centuries-spanning legacy in the arts.
hypebeast.com
In Conversation With Palace’s Lev Tanju
Need for Speed is a right of passage, an open world of automotive hedonism and customizable freedom that allows players – like many of us at Hypebeast – to experience that much-needed sense of escapism. Aside from being deeply immersive, Need for Speed also prides itself on nostalgia-driven...
hypebeast.com
Nobuyoshi Araki Unveils ‘Monstrous Paradise’ Exhibition in Madrid
Showing until December 14, 2022. Teaming up with the European Cultural Centre (ECC-Spain), Photential has unveiled Nobuyoshi Araki’s Monstrous Paradise exhibition at ESPACIO 2, a dedicated art and design space in Madrid by Ricardo de La Torre. The Japanese photographer and contemporary artist, who goes by the name of...
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 1 in "Neutral Grey"
Nike has just presented a fresh iteration of its Air Max 1 silhouette, and now the sneaker is coming packed with multi-colored outsoles and pom-pom laces. For the Swoosh, 2022 has been a year packed with anniversaries for several of its mainline silhouettes. One of which has been the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, and with that, the shoe has dropped in various new iterations, with stand-outs coming in the form of the new “Magma Orange,” “Ale Brown,” and the “Liverpool” edition made in collaboration with Lebron James.
The Living Stones of Romania Called the Trovants: Our Amazing World
Beautiful Living Rocks of Romania --Photo bySource: Nicu Buculei / CC BY-SA 3.0. This truly happens, though it sounds so mysterious and bizarre. Geologists have found that these stones move, albeit very slowly, over the course of their lives. These formations are called trovants. Reportedly some six million years ago a type of geological phenomenon occurred and living rocks or trovants were born. These living stones are said to be rare to Romania and are formed under highly complex circumstances involving seismic shifts. Using a base of sand, sediment, water, and long periods of time.
hypebeast.com
adidas Adds a New UltraBOOST 22 to Its "Made with Nature" Line
A new UltraBOOST 22 has been presented by for its “Made with Nature” line, and it belongs at one with the great outdoors. The sneaker continues to call time on conventional materials and design and looks toward a brighter future through the use of natural and renewable resources. With this in mind, the UltraBOOST 22 features a knitted upper with 40% of it being crafted with lyocell — a material created with cellulosic fibers made from sustainably-grown wood.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Reunites With Yayoi Kusama for New Collaboration
Is reuniting with Yayoi Kusama for a new collaboration. At the age of 93, the renowned Japanese artist continues to make headlines not just in the art world but in fashion as the latest endeavor sees the second collaboration between the two entities. Coming behind the first Louis Vuitton x...
hypebeast.com
The Official 'Elden Ring' Art Book Has Been Released
The official Elden Ring art book collection has just been released. Published by KADOKAWA Co., Ltd., the two-volume set covers all aspects of the game with beautiful illustrations. Split into six chapters, the series starts with Opening Art, then moves to The Lands Between concept art, Characters: Tarnished and Others,...
hypebeast.com
King Kennedy Releases Tactical Boots Made From Persian Rug Scraps
Mikael Kennedy has built a name for himself in the fashion industry by being the go-to contact for sourcing and crafting one-of-a-kind Persian rugs. And this season, he’s taking his craft back into the realm of footwear to generate a collection of limited-edition tactical boots that are all made from antique rugs woven in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
hypebeast.com
WACKO MARIA Presents Leopard-Print Beats Flex Earbuds
Following a “Defy the Noise” campaign earlier this year featuring leading soccer players currently participating in the Qatar World Cup, Beats by Dre now presents a collaboration with Japanese imprint WACKO MARIA. Reflecting the brand’s signature vibrant patterns found across its signature Hawaiian shirts and outwear, the special-edition WACKO MARIA x Beats Flex headphones are found in leopard print with a dual-toned cable.
hypebeast.com
The Trilogy Tapes Drops Graphic-Loaded Winter 2022 Collection
The Trilogy Tapes can’t be labeled as a single entity. It’s got multiple arms and impacts multiple spaces in the greater cultural sphere: Founder Will Bankhead launched it as a London-based record label in 2011, and at first it first only released music via cassette before it expanded into vinyl. TTT, as it’s often called, also had a successful apparel arm that eventually grew into a full-fledged brand and is now a sister label to Palace. Now, The Trilogy Tapes is back with a new slate of apparel for its Winter 2022 collection.
hypebeast.com
Sans Gêne Embraces Personal Complexity With Second Collection
This past June, Los Angeles-based label Sans Gêne made its debut with an emphasis on contemporary unisex wares and a commitment to uplifting community. Now, the brand has returned for the Winter 2022 season with its second collection. In expanding the Sans Gêne (without reservation, discomfort or embarrassment) ethos,...
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 90 Futura in Hues of Red and White
Nike has unveiled a new iteration of its Air Max 90 Futura, and now the Swoosh is coating the sneaker in hues of red and white. The footwear giant is consistently reworking its classic designs, however, it is also approaching its revisited looks in a revitalized manner. Silhouettes such as the Dunk and Air Jordan 1 are proof that Nike is committed to keeping its styles up-to-date ad exciting, and now the Air Max 90 Futura is following suit.
hypebeast.com
WISDOM® and Levi's® Collide for Experimental "Project RE." Series
Looking to explore the modern possibilities of denim fabrics, Levi’s® launched a joint venture with Taiwanese functional fashion label WISDOM® titled “Project RE.” The first wave of the project is titled “RE. HEADBREAKER,” exploring the brand’s love for American heritage and ’80s rock music.
5 Disney songs inspired me to become a world traveler. I've now been to 79 countries on all 7 continents.
Insider's writer was inspired by Disney songs from "Aladdin," "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King," and others to become a full-time traveler.
hypebeast.com
COVL Explores Her Latinx Heritage in "Nuevo Norte" Mixed Reality Installation for Meta
A groundbreaking experience launching at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022. Meta teamed up with next-gen multimedia artist COVL to create “Nuevo Norte” — a groundbreaking mixed reality installation that can be experienced in VR in Meta Horizon Worlds, a 2D mural and an AR extension on the ground at this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach. ”Nuevo Norte” is a cultural pillar entitled Tercera Cultura (Third Culture) that is part of Meta’s culture series that explores Latinx culture, identity and equity in the metaverse.
hypebeast.com
Space Available's 'Radical Fungi' Collection Promotes the Power of Biomaterials
After opening a future-focused biodesign museum in Bali earlier this year, creative platform (and newly-formed lifestyle brand) Space Available has dropped off its second-ever capsule collection, titled Radical Fungi. The imprint wants to play its part in building a circular future by exploring the potential of both waste and natural...
hypebeast.com
Maison Margiela and Reebok Present the Classic Leather Tabi Nylon
In recent years, luxury fashion house Maison Margiela and American sportswear brand Reebok have come together and combined their iconic themes and silhouettes to create unique footwear that is instantly recognizable as a collaborative project. Last month, the two looked to the Reebok TZ Pump, presenting it in several aged colorways. Now, they have once again reworked the Classic Leather in a finish that pays tribute to the Classic Nylon and Margiela’s iconic Tabi design.
hypebeast.com
Supreme Announces 'Play Dead' Skate Video, Photobook, and T-Shirt Drop
Following the reveal of its team-up with denim imprint True Religion, Supreme has announced the debut of its third full-length skate video, Play Dead. The 53-minute tape shot by William Strobeck will feature an array of renowned Supreme team riders, including Tyshawn Jones, Kader Sylla, Ben Kadow, Troy Gipson, Sully Cormier, Seven Strong, Kris Brown, Nik Stain, Auguste Bouznad, Caleb Barnett, Aidan Mackey, Rowan Zorilla, Vincent Touzery, Sean Pablo, Sage Elsesser, Beatrice Domond, and Mark Gonzales. The team will storm the streets of the Big Apple, showcasing their diverse set of skills on board.
