Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we have Manoj Mishra, Vice President, of consulting firm CGI, about banks and the risk of irrelevancy they face if they do not adapt to the new digital-first environment of modern finance. For Mishra, banks need to eliminate the ivory tower mindset and meet customers where they are – modern consumers are a lot more active with whom they decide to bank with and will choose based on how convenient the experience is.

2 DAYS AGO