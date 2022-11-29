Read full article on original website
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
ffnews.com
Tingg by Cellulant Wins Merchants Payment Company of the Year at the 2022 Nigeria Businessday Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards
Tingg, Cellulant’s (https://www.Cellulant.io) acclaimed payment platform has been recognized as the ‘Merchants Payment Company of the Year 2022’, award at the BAFI Awards. The recognition was bestowed at the 10th BusinessDay Banks and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards event, which was held in November in Lagos, Nigeria.
Business Insider
Goldman Sachs junior bankers work 98 hours a week, a new survey says — making the equivalent of about $22 an hour
Goldman Sachs investment banking analysts say they're still working 100-hour work weeks. That means they're getting paid $22 an hour before any bonus.
Firm up your financial strategy with solid year-end moves
Q: I want to take advantage of financial opportunities before this year ends; what should I consider? A: I’m writing this on Giving Tuesday, and charities need extra help, particularly this inflationary year and especially during the holidays. If you are under the age of 70½, consider transferring appreciated investments directly to your favorite...
ffnews.com
Elena Whisler of TCH on the 24/7 Real-Time Payments Network and Financial Control
Elena Whisler, the SVP of Sales and Relationship Management at The Clearing House, talks about the company’s real-time payments network, its success with FIs and technology providers, and how its massive reach has allowed TCH to discover new uses cases that could further benefit clients e.g. non-standard payroll for people in the gig-economy. TCH envisions an ecosystem where people can access their funds when they want them, and their 24/7 RTP network facilitates that.
ffnews.com
CGI’s Manoj Mishra on Why Banks Risk Irrelevancy
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we have Manoj Mishra, Vice President, of consulting firm CGI, about banks and the risk of irrelevancy they face if they do not adapt to the new digital-first environment of modern finance. For Mishra, banks need to eliminate the ivory tower mindset and meet customers where they are – modern consumers are a lot more active with whom they decide to bank with and will choose based on how convenient the experience is.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
ffnews.com
NatWest’s Solange Chamberlain on What Banks Need to do to Get to Net-Zero
Joining us for the FF Salon at Sibos 2022, we talk to Solange Chamberlain, the Chief Operating Officer, of Commercial Bank at NatWest, about how the banking sector can progress ESG efforts. More banks are setting out targets to get to net zero, and for Chamberlain, the use of consumer data points around individual carbon footprints will play a big part in getting that.
ffnews.com
Access Paysuite Strengthens Payments Offering With the Acquisition of Pay360
Access PaySuite, a division of The Access Group, has confirmed the acquisition of Pay360, one of the UK’s leading providers of credit card and payments facilitation services to UK public and private sector. Pay360 has been providing secure payment services to a range of customers across the public and...
ffnews.com
Paydock Powers New E-commerce Solution From Australian Banking Giant CBA
PAYDOCK, the payments orchestration platform, has partnered with major Australian banking group The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) to launch PowerBoard, a uniquely simple solution for a merchant’s technology integrations, payments, and fraud prevention needs. Delivering a first in Australian banking, PowerBoard will make enabling and scaling online businesses...
ffnews.com
HSBC’s Natalie Blyth on Sustainability and Persuading Corporates to Change
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Natalie Blyth, the Global Head of Commercial Banking Sustainability at HSBC (and NED at HSBC Latin America), to discuss corporate commitment to ESG compliance and why sustainable business models can open up new streams of revenue. For Blyth, banks need to lean in and work together to build new technologies around sustainability. This strategy would better equip them with data that would be essential for the growth of their big and small business clients.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 01/12/22
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
The Paytech Show: A Watershed Moment for Payments – The ISO Deep Dive
The introduction of ISO 20022 marks a watershed moment for the financial services industry. This rapid migration to this new standard will mean institutions will finally be able to track exactly where their transactions are in the payments journey and that corporates and small businesses alike will have access to an equal and interconnected system in which to communicate freely.
ffnews.com
Mast’s Rob Stronach on Innovating Mortgage Lending Technology
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we talk to Rob Stronach, the Co-Founder and CPO of mortgage origination software builder, Mast, about innovations in lending data and technology that can benefit brokers during the underwriting process. Building a cohesive lending technology platform is a big task – for a young startup like Mast, perfecting the breadth of their services for a slice of their current lenders is their current goal.
ffnews.com
Plum Stats: Millennial Investors Opt for US and Health as Recession Looms
UK. Millennial investors opted for US and Health stocks in Q3 as they brace their finances for a winter recession, according to new data from smart money app Plum. The three months to September 2022 saw a notable increase in the allocation of funds to American Dream, which tracks US firms from the S&P 500. American Dream took 15.49% of investment in September 2022, up from 11.94% in July.
ffnews.com
Paynt Launches New Business Funding Product for Merchants
Paynt has recently launched Paynt Funding – a fully embedded cash advance solution that allows merchants of any size to access extra funds in no time. Many small and medium-sized enterprises are currently experiencing financial pressure as the cost of doing business continues to rise. Having processed millions of transactions for SME clients worldwide, Paynt understands the needs of its merchants. This is why a quick and easy financial solution is being introduced to help businesses regain control of their cash flow.
ffnews.com
Ziglu’s Mark Hipperson on Why Standards Matter in Fintech
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we spoke to Mark Hipperson, the Founder and CEO of app-orientated fintech, Ziglu, about the company’s recent acquisition by U.S. powerhouse Robinhood and what that means for Ziglu customers and their access to financial services. The company launched two years ago,...
ffnews.com
Thales Addresses Inclusivity With Its ‘Voice Payment Card’
Today, most banking services are not adapted for people with disabilities. 90% of visually impaired people have once in their life faced fraud or encountered a mistake at a point of sales. This statistic prompted Thales to develop a solution which offers trust and autonomy to people with impaired vision in their daily payment experiences. This unique innovation that vocalises each step of a transaction, is now certified by Visa and Mastercard.
ffnews.com
MUFG Bank Signs Up to CLSNet
CLS, a market infrastructure group delivering settlement, processing and data solutions, today announces that MUFG Bank is the first Japanese bank to commit to using CLSNet, CLS’s bilateral payment netting calculation service for over 120 currencies. MUFG Bank will join the expanding CLSNet community of global and regional banks, which includes eight of the top ten global banks.
