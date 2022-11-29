Read full article on original website
Man removing deer from the road is killed in a hit-and-run, New York police say
He was brought to a hospital several miles away where he was pronounced dead, police said.
This Is the Snowiest City in New York State
Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.
Massive Cash Payout Coming In New York State
Christmas is now just a couple of weeks away and the rush to get the shopping done is also here! With Small Business Saturday behind us and Cyber Monday here, the shopping continues online this week. But if that bank account takes a hit, there may be good news this week.
Shooting at Walmart in New York State
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?
The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
Walmart Retail Theft: Do you recognize these individuals?
Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Walmart at 1730 Lincoln Way East on Saturday, 10/01/2022 at 2309 hours for a report of a retail theft. The suspects pictured below allegedly walked into the store and stole store merchandise. After filling a shopping cart, the suspects fled in a silver Nissan...
Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers
Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,.
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.
A man took off his clothes and tried to rape a 24-year-old woman inside a moving subway train last week. According to the NYPD, The suspect was sitting next to the victim when he started to remove his pants and underwear. After that, he climbed on top of the 24-year-old victim and tried to pull down her skirt. Looking for help, the victim was able to make her way to the other train car.
Abandoned Upstate NY Mansion! Can You Believe This Was Left In the Garage?
Abandoned properties don't always appear to be abandoned, until you take a closer look. This particular home in Upstate New York would give you the impression that people live but but maybe they are on a vacation. A long vacation. As you will see however, nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind. Including a stunning discovery sitting in the garage.
International Business Times
Couple Leaves Toddler Alone In Apartment, Takes Trip To Another State
A couple has been arrested for leaving their 2-year-old child alone in a South Carolina apartment and going on a trip to New York. The apartment manager found the child and alerted the police about no adult being around to supervise the toddler. Donald Gekonge and Darlene Aldrich, both aged...
A sinkhole in West Virginia has grown so big that it's threatening to swallow the city's police department
The sinkhole opened up in a West Virginia parking lot last year but recent heavy rainfall made it grow, leaving a building teetering on its edge.
North Carolina Barbecue Customer Calls 911 on Restaurant to Report Her Slow-Smoked Pork
Those who know good smoked meat know that the pink smoke ring is a sign of quality. It doesn’t matter if it’s pork. chicken, or beef, that pink ring lets you know that someone took time to get the smoky flavor into the meat. However, for one patron at a North Carolina barbecue joint, that smoke ring was her cue to go full barbe-Karen and call the police.
Raleigh News & Observer
Shiny object in woods leads rescuers to hypothermic 79-year-old who fell in NY swamp
A freezing 79-year-old hunter was rescued after falling into a swamp in the woods in New York, officials say. New York forest rangers said they began searching for an overdue hunter in Dickinson shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Rangers located the hunter’s vehicle, but by 1:45 a.m. still had not found him.
Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge
Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.
$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11th
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
Plans For Walmart Closings in 2023
Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Walmart closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, RatherBeShopping.com, and WTAE.com.
‘Crippling’ storm to bury parts of US in 4ft of snow in historic lake-effect blizzard as thundersnow threatens NFL game
A STORM could bury parts of New York in up to four feet of snow in the coming days, forecasters have warned. The cities of Buffalo and Watertown are expected to be badly hit by the weather front, which is set to roll in from Thursday. A lake-effect snowstorm -...
After years being homeless, a Vermont man spent thanksgiving at his place
Ahead of Thanksgiving, organizations in our region are working around the clock put food in the stomachs of those who go hungry. Meet Jeff Flores, a 52-year-old man, who says he’s full of the holiday spirit. “Never, ever, say that it can never happen to you,” says Jeff Flores. “Because it can. And in the […]
Bear attack in Vermont resort town injures woman as risky encounters on the rise: officials
Game Wardens are investigating after a bear attacked and injured a woman in the southern Vermont town of Stratton on Wednesday evening, wildlife officials said.
