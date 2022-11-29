Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Tom Brady Could Return To New England Patriots: Report
Tom Brady could return to the New England Patriots, according to a new report by the Athletic's Jeff Howe (subscription needed). NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted a passage from Howe's article published on Wednesday (November 30) in which he acknowledges a possible scenario for Brady returning to the franchise he spent his first 20 NFL seasons with.
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals Host Kansas City Chiefs As Playoff Push Begins
Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 8-4 on the season
iheart.com
Video Shows Girl Crying Over Joe Burrow, Bengals After Dental Procedure
A Cincinnati Bengals fan has gone viral for her tearful post-dental procedure rant about the team, specifically quarterback Joe Burrow and injured stars Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon. Haven Wolfe shared a video of herself captured last week prior to the Bengals' 20-16 road win against the Tennessee Titans in...
iheart.com
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 13 (Dec. 4)
Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd Gives His Five Best NFL Bets For Week 13. Week 11 Blazin' 5 record: 4-1 (Colin did not do a Blazin' 5 for Week 12) Chargers at Raiders (SPREAD: LAC -1) “I’m going to take the Raiders at home +1. They’re coming off an overtime win,...
iheart.com
Tom Brady Going Back To The Patriots Makes Sense
Today on The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, Jason and Mike react to a report that discusses a potential return for Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to the New England Patriots. Despite there being many other options for Brady outside of New England, the guys tell you why Brady coming home to where it all started makes sense.
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Deion Sanders Move VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys, Colorado & Jerry Jones Reveal
"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL," Cowboys legend Deion Sanders told CowboysSI.com in an exclusive Video Visit earlier this year.
TCU vs. Kansas State: Big 12 Championship Game pick, prediction
TCU looks to sew up what looks like a guaranteed berth in the College Football Playoff when it faces off against challenger Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. Win or lose, it appears that TCU and first-year head coach Sonny Dykes should clinch one of the final four bids in ...
Clemson vs. North Carolina: ACC Championship Game prediction, preview
A few weeks ago, the ACC Championship Game looked like it might be a play-in for the College Football Playoff before Clemson dropped two late season decisions, now going against North Carolina for a shot at a New Year's bowl instead. That makes two straight playoffs that Clemson won't be in after ...
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Says Aaron Rodgers Can Resurrect His Career on this NFL Team
Jason Whitlock: “It definitely feels over in Green Bay, but I know a place where Aaron Rodgers would be magical next year. I don’t know if I can say that about Tom Brady although this team might be interested in both of them this coming offseason. To me, if you put Aaron Rodgers on these Tennessee Titans, you got something magical next season. I would like to see Aaron Rodgers shut down for this season, it’s over. I think for Tom Brady it’s time to move on. He’s had a great run, I don’t want to see him move to another team and another organization. Maybe Brady is like OJ Simpson and goes out to San Francisco for a year, but I would love to see Aaron Rodgers in a Tennessee Titans uniform next season.” (Full Segment Above)
iheart.com
Rangers Sign Free Agent Jacob deGrom
The Texas Rangers have agreed to terms with free agent right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom on a five-year contract covering the 2023-27 seasons. deGrom completed a physical exam on Friday. No financial terms were disclosed. A press conference to introduce deGrom will be held at Globe Life Field next week following...
College football picks against the spread for Championship Week
The moment of decision is finally here as the college football season turns to its first postseason stage, the Conference Championship Week slate of games that lead into College Football Playoff Selection Sunday. At least one, and perhaps two, of the final four slots are already sure things: ...
