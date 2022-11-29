Jason Whitlock: “It definitely feels over in Green Bay, but I know a place where Aaron Rodgers would be magical next year. I don’t know if I can say that about Tom Brady although this team might be interested in both of them this coming offseason. To me, if you put Aaron Rodgers on these Tennessee Titans, you got something magical next season. I would like to see Aaron Rodgers shut down for this season, it’s over. I think for Tom Brady it’s time to move on. He’s had a great run, I don’t want to see him move to another team and another organization. Maybe Brady is like OJ Simpson and goes out to San Francisco for a year, but I would love to see Aaron Rodgers in a Tennessee Titans uniform next season.” (Full Segment Above)

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO