Tom Brady Could Return To New England Patriots: Report

Tom Brady could return to the New England Patriots, according to a new report by the Athletic's Jeff Howe (subscription needed). NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted a passage from Howe's article published on Wednesday (November 30) in which he acknowledges a possible scenario for Brady returning to the franchise he spent his first 20 NFL seasons with.
Video Shows Girl Crying Over Joe Burrow, Bengals After Dental Procedure

A Cincinnati Bengals fan has gone viral for her tearful post-dental procedure rant about the team, specifically quarterback Joe Burrow and injured stars Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon. Haven Wolfe shared a video of herself captured last week prior to the Bengals' 20-16 road win against the Tennessee Titans in...
Tom Brady Going Back To The Patriots Makes Sense

Today on The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, Jason and Mike react to a report that discusses a potential return for Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to the New England Patriots. Despite there being many other options for Brady outside of New England, the guys tell you why Brady coming home to where it all started makes sense.
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Jason Whitlock Says Aaron Rodgers Can Resurrect His Career on this NFL Team

Jason Whitlock: “It definitely feels over in Green Bay, but I know a place where Aaron Rodgers would be magical next year. I don’t know if I can say that about Tom Brady although this team might be interested in both of them this coming offseason. To me, if you put Aaron Rodgers on these Tennessee Titans, you got something magical next season. I would like to see Aaron Rodgers shut down for this season, it’s over. I think for Tom Brady it’s time to move on. He’s had a great run, I don’t want to see him move to another team and another organization. Maybe Brady is like OJ Simpson and goes out to San Francisco for a year, but I would love to see Aaron Rodgers in a Tennessee Titans uniform next season.” (Full Segment Above)
Rangers Sign Free Agent Jacob deGrom

The Texas Rangers have agreed to terms with free agent right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom on a five-year contract covering the 2023-27 seasons. deGrom completed a physical exam on Friday. No financial terms were disclosed. A press conference to introduce deGrom will be held at Globe Life Field next week following...
