INDOT: Lane restrictions coming to S 3rd St/US 41 in downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers can expect less room to maneuver on busy S 3rd Street in downtown Terre Haute soon. INDOT announced beginning Dec. 5, a portion of US 41 (S 3rd Street) will be restricted down to two lanes between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The affected portion of […]
Roundabout planned for Bretzville Junction
Along with a roundabout planned for State Road 56 west of Jasper, the Indiana Department of Transportation has plans for a roundabout at another busy intersection in Dubois County. Sometime in the first quarter of 2025, INDOT plans on adding a roundabout at the intersection of State Road 64 and...
Washington Christmas Parade Saturday
Washington’s annual Christmas Parade will be held today. (Saturday) The lighted parade starts at 6:00 pm, with a line up starting at 5:00 pm near Northeast 7th and Bedford Road. The theme this year is “A Magical Christmas.”. Following the parade, Santa will visit with children at Home...
Crash closes Gibson Co. intersection
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies asked drivers to avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to a crash Friday. It happened around 10 a.m. Deputies said traffic was detoured for a few hours.
Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash
A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a tree trimming job site just after 10:15 a.m. Friday. Deputies say it was at 14300 Bickmeier Rd. They say the crew was working when a 41-year-old man operating a skid steer backed into an outrigger. Deputies say he was crushed...
Vincennes PD reports its phone lines are back up
VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – As of 9:50 a.m., Vincennes Police Department has announced phone lines are back up and running ORIGINAL The Vincennes Police Department (VPD) has announced its phone lines are down temporarily. Officials say due to technical difficulties, the phone lines at the police department are down for the time being. VPD says if […]
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
Should Vincennes have a “Festival of Trees”?
The Vincennes City Council is looking for input on a new Christmas activity. Tim Salters the City Council President, took to Facebook to discuss an idea brought up by Councilman Ryan Lough. Councilman Lough suggested starting a Festival of Trees here in Vincennes. A “Festival of Trees” invites businesses, groups,...
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Crews respond to crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on Friday afternoon. Dispatch says the crash occurred on the 5400 block of Big Cynthiana Road. Officials tell 14 News that extrication was called to the site of the crash. Deputies say there...
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, Vincennes
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, passed away in her sleep November 28, 2022 in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 14, 1958 to Bill Madison and Linda Sue (Doty) Cutter. James William Cutter, Jr. married her mother in 1971 and adopted her and her brother Kenneth. Jim always was their real Dad.
Progress Continues on Vincennes Help Center Project
The United Way of Knox County is working with various groups on use of the Knox County Library annex as a community assistance center. At this time, the repurposed Library annex is set for a March opening. The project is being headed up by the United Way of Knox County;...
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/2)
Anson Wagler, 27, of Loogootee, was arrested on charges of child molesting and child molesting under the age of 14. Bond was set at $100,000, and bond was posted. Cody Simmons, 29, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Writ of Attachment. No bond was set.
Christmas Celebrations Set for Tonight, Tomorrow Night
The third annual “Christmas in the Park” drive through display will be available this Friday and Saturday night at Gregg Park in Vincennes. The display hours will be from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The original Christmas in the Park was an alternative to the Covid-cancelled Christmas parade in 2020.
CodeRED Test Happening Today
The local EMA will test their CodeRED system today. Knox County Emergency Management says those registered to get calls and messages from the system who reside in the Edwardsport area will get a call or text about 3-pm today. Officials are testing the system with Duke Energy at Edwardsport to...
"Tensions could be a little high..." Law enforcement ready to protect community against any parade threats
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The streets of downtown Terre Haute will be lit up come Saturday night. It's all for the Light Your Way Christmas Parade sponsored by Saint Mary of the Woods College. The college's Director of Conferences and Events John Mace said the parade's goal is to be as bright as possible.
KC Council Calls Progress “On Time” on KC Jail
Progress continues on time at the Knox County Jail expansion on Old Decker Road. Work continues on the three-phase project to expand the Jail and construct a new Community Corrections center. The project is about a year from completion. The Knox County Council has been responsible for financing the Jail...
1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According to Vigo County Deputy Brandon Taylor, […]
