INDOT: Lane restrictions coming to S 3rd St/US 41 in downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers can expect less room to maneuver on busy S 3rd Street in downtown Terre Haute soon. INDOT announced beginning Dec. 5, a portion of US 41 (S 3rd Street) will be restricted down to two lanes between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The affected portion of […]
Preparation work underway ahead of Washington Avenue Project in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes is taking the first steps toward improving Washington Avenue. Workers with "One, Two, Tree Service" have been cutting down trees along the busy roadway. Drivers could expect some delays while traveling through areas where trees are being cut down. The Washington Avenue...
Roundabout planned for Bretzville Junction
Along with a roundabout planned for State Road 56 west of Jasper, the Indiana Department of Transportation has plans for a roundabout at another busy intersection in Dubois County. Sometime in the first quarter of 2025, INDOT plans on adding a roundabout at the intersection of State Road 64 and...
Vincennes’ 39th Annual Christmas in the Park
The City of Vincennes’ 39th Annual Christmas in the Park continues tonight (Saturday) from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Gregg Park. Instead of the parade driving past you, you will be driving by the parade from the warmth of your own vehicle. Gregg Park is located at 22-04 Washington...
Washington Christmas Parade Saturday
Washington’s annual Christmas Parade will be held today. (Saturday) The lighted parade starts at 6:00 pm, with a line up starting at 5:00 pm near Northeast 7th and Bedford Road. The theme this year is “A Magical Christmas.”. Following the parade, Santa will visit with children at Home...
Crash closes Gibson Co. intersection
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies asked drivers to avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to a crash Friday. It happened around 10 a.m. Deputies said traffic was detoured for a few hours.
Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash
A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a tree trimming job site just after 10:15 a.m. Friday. Deputies say it was at 14300 Bickmeier Rd. They say the crew was working when a 41-year-old man operating a skid steer backed into an outrigger. Deputies say he was crushed...
Grant Awarded To Renovate the Historical Brett-Burton House in Washington
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced 10 properties across the state will be awarded almost $730,000 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehab historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Among those receiving funds were Dusty Davis and Ryan Dashner with D. Davis Construction for the renovation of the Brett-Burton House in Washington. The house was built by Matthew Brett in 1850 and later converted in 1910 by Jesse Burton. The building was used as the Liverpool Lodge #110 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows for 80 years. This property is planned to be available for the public to enjoy, possibly as a restaurant and meeting space. The project will include the restoration of the porch, the original wood windows, the exterior doors, and the removal of non-historic features.
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
Deadline Extended for Wreaths Across America
The annual “Wreaths Across America” deadline has now been extended to December 15th. The deadline is two days before the actual Wreaths Across Knox County ceremony on Saturday, December 17th. The program is a joint effort by both the Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. The wreaths are 15...
Should Vincennes have a “Festival of Trees”?
The Vincennes City Council is looking for input on a new Christmas activity. Tim Salters the City Council President, took to Facebook to discuss an idea brought up by Councilman Ryan Lough. Councilman Lough suggested starting a Festival of Trees here in Vincennes. A “Festival of Trees” invites businesses, groups,...
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Progress Continues on Vincennes Help Center Project
The United Way of Knox County is working with various groups on use of the Knox County Library annex as a community assistance center. At this time, the repurposed Library annex is set for a March opening. The project is being headed up by the United Way of Knox County;...
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/2)
Anson Wagler, 27, of Loogootee, was arrested on charges of child molesting and child molesting under the age of 14. Bond was set at $100,000, and bond was posted. Cody Simmons, 29, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Writ of Attachment. No bond was set.
Christmas Celebrations Set for Tonight, Tomorrow Night
The third annual “Christmas in the Park” drive through display will be available this Friday and Saturday night at Gregg Park in Vincennes. The display hours will be from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The original Christmas in the Park was an alternative to the Covid-cancelled Christmas parade in 2020.
Highlights from Thursday's Terre Haute City Council Meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council met for the second to last time in 2022. Here are some of the takeaways from Thursday's meeting. One of the biggest items up for discussion involved the expansion of a local business. The owner of Rose Hill Lawn Care...
CodeRED Test Happening Today
The local EMA will test their CodeRED system today. Knox County Emergency Management says those registered to get calls and messages from the system who reside in the Edwardsport area will get a call or text about 3-pm today. Officials are testing the system with Duke Energy at Edwardsport to...
