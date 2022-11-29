Read full article on original website
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
Autoblog
Cars with the worst resale value in 2022
Car values are all over the map right now. Used vehicles that were worth a small fortune earlier this year are now coming back to Earth, but the new vehicle supply remains tight. Prices are still elevated overall, but some models have seen more severe price drops. Depreciation strikes almost every model, supply constraint or not, though a few vehicles are leading the way.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Most targeted cars for catalytic converter thefts in Midwest
Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the Midwest, you may be more at risk than other drivers.
Smallest Cabin on New 'Carnival' Ship Isn't What We Expected
We're shocked there are two beds in there.
The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports
Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
1971 Ford Falcon Stolen By Forklift Riding Crew
Tradesmen oftentimes work with some really expensive equipment, especially if you’re talking about landscapers. Lawnmowers, pumps, trimmers, you name it and you could probably fetch a hefty price if you were to steal it and resell. That must’ve been the thought process behind this particular crime as The culprits managed to steal a riding lawnmower along with some other landscaping equipment but also stumbled upon something else of much greater value. So how did they manage to pull off a crime that sounds absolutely ridiculous when you say it out loud?
Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field
The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
Camaro Smacks Into Tree At 120 MPH
This cop chase ended in a spectacular and terrifying way. When it comes to criminals running from the police, some people manage to get so far that it’s almost impressive. Others, of course, eventually escape their chasers while a very unlucky few end up in the hospital after an entanglement with the cops. This particular woman was the latter of those three options and soon found out exactly what it feels like to crash into a tree at 120 miles per hour and escape with her life.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
Digital Trends
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What kind of car takes unleaded 87 or 88 gas?
So you have probably been like me, pulled up to the gas station and saw 87 or 88 octane gas and said to yourself can I put this in my car? But not knowing I paid for the more expensive gas and went about my business. But when I started seeing in the news that […]
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
Honda Sales Are in Trouble
Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Houston Chronicle
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
Watch a Ford Super Duty Driver Bury Their Truck Trying to Cut Drive-Thru Line
@yourmomsfavoritedj via TikTokPSA: It doesn't matter what you drive if all you do is hammer the throttle.
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
Alongside the Charger and Challenger SRT was a tamer, more refined Chrysler sedan that also received the SRT treatment — and was just as crazy on the road.
torquenews.com
Ford 4-Cylinder EcoBoost Engines are Failing Says Ford Mechanic
Here’s a recent update from a Ford mechanic on just why Ford’s 4-cylinder EcoBoost engines are failing car owners and shows what you need to look for when buying a used 4-cylinder Ford. EcoBoost Disappearing Coolant Problem. Are you considering buying a used Ford Escape or other model...
