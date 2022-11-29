ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family Handyman

Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?

Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Autoblog

Cars with the worst resale value in 2022

Car values are all over the map right now. Used vehicles that were worth a small fortune earlier this year are now coming back to Earth, but the new vehicle supply remains tight. Prices are still elevated overall, but some models have seen more severe price drops. Depreciation strikes almost every model, supply constraint or not, though a few vehicles are leading the way.
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
TheStreet

The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports

Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
Motorious

1971 Ford Falcon Stolen By Forklift Riding Crew

Tradesmen oftentimes work with some really expensive equipment, especially if you’re talking about landscapers. Lawnmowers, pumps, trimmers, you name it and you could probably fetch a hefty price if you were to steal it and resell. That must’ve been the thought process behind this particular crime as The culprits managed to steal a riding lawnmower along with some other landscaping equipment but also stumbled upon something else of much greater value. So how did they manage to pull off a crime that sounds absolutely ridiculous when you say it out loud?
Motorious

Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field

The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
Motorious

Camaro Smacks Into Tree At 120 MPH

This cop chase ended in a spectacular and terrifying way. When it comes to criminals running from the police, some people manage to get so far that it’s almost impressive. Others, of course, eventually escape their chasers while a very unlucky few end up in the hospital after an entanglement with the cops. This particular woman was the latter of those three options and soon found out exactly what it feels like to crash into a tree at 120 miles per hour and escape with her life.
KANE COUNTY, UT
Carscoops

Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner

Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
Digital Trends

How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
HAWAII STATE
101.1. The Wiz

What kind of car takes unleaded 87 or 88 gas?

So you have probably been like me, pulled up to the gas station and saw 87 or 88 octane gas and said to yourself can I put this in my car?  But not knowing I paid for the more expensive gas and went about my business.  But when I started seeing in the news that […]
MotorBiscuit

Honda Sales Are in Trouble

Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Houston Chronicle

Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least

If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
torquenews.com

Ford 4-Cylinder EcoBoost Engines are Failing Says Ford Mechanic

Here’s a recent update from a Ford mechanic on just why Ford’s 4-cylinder EcoBoost engines are failing car owners and shows what you need to look for when buying a used 4-cylinder Ford. EcoBoost Disappearing Coolant Problem. Are you considering buying a used Ford Escape or other model...

