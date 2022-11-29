Ohio Statehouse Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting on Thursday

COLUMBUS – It’s almost that time of the year! The public is invited to bring family, friends and holiday cheer to the 2022 Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at the Ohio Statehouse. This year’s celebration will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board continues to offer this family-friend event free to the public, according to a news release.

Every year, the Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting kicks off the holiday season on Capitol Square. The Tree Lighting in the Ohio Statehouse Atrium consists of a short ceremony in which Governor Mike DeWine will give introductory remarks, light the historically decorated tree and welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Tree Lighting will be live-streamed on OhioChannel.org.

When the ceremony ends, the Holiday Festival continues with a wide range of arts and crafts, special performances by local choirs and dancers from OhioDance and Drake Dance Academy, mascots, complimentary cookies and more. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will demonstrate its K-9 unit. A free photo station will capture your family’s moment with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This year, OhioDance looks forward to offering an extensive program of performances that include ballet, tap, hip hop, salsa, dance combining Indian and western musical instruments, Irish folk and more!

Musical performers include Annehurst Elementary School, from Westerville; John Glenn High School, from New Concord; Pickerington North High School, from Pickerington; and the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir. Craft and activity stations are sponsored by many local organizations and government agencies.

Convenient and affordable parking will be available in the Ohio Statehouse Underground Parking Garage. Find rates at OhioStatehouse.org.