Commissioners hear suggestions for regional health care collaboration

LOGAN — Wednesday morning, the weekly meeting of the Hocking County Commissioners was held. Sessions typically fall on Thursday at 9:30 am, but this week was moved up to accommodate the Thanksgiving holiday. The normal schedule will resume next Thursday.

This week, the board listened to a presentation from Will Drabold, vice president of development at Sunday Creek Horizons. Sunday Creek is an advocacy and consulting firm in southeast Ohio, concerned mainly with economic and infrastructural development in the Appalachian region of the state.Drabold spoke to the commissioners about ways of effectively using the Appalachian Grant Fund dollars awarded by the state, and advocated for regional collaboration with neighboring counties.

Much of his presentation centered around the Appalachian Children Coalition, a group currently including Washington, Athens, and Muskingum counties, that are working together to improve school-based health and care for kids and families. Drabold sought from the commissioners a letter of approval for Hocking County to join the coalition, which may in the future include Morgan County as well.The main goals of the program are to build, staff, and maintain more health clinics within schools, to improve early childhood care, and to provide additional resources and support for kids in underprivileged circumstances.

“How can the state best invest across dozens of school districts to improve these three areas?” Drabold asked, and answered: it requires collaboration. For the Logan-Hocking district, more well-equipped and resourced than surrounding areas, it means lending a hand to neighboring districts to make sure they are able to provide adequate and accessible care to kids and families.Commissioner Sandra Ogle, in agreement, raised the example of Vinton County, which lacks healthcare in schools in comparison to Hocking.

In attendance was Logan-Hocking Superintendent Monte Bainter, who lent his word of approval:”I’d love for us to just stay our own county, but it just doesn’t work that way,” he said. “We’ve learned that we’ve got to look regionally to take advantage of (Appalachian Grant Fund) dollars.”

Drabold’s presentation also spoke to the major issue of tourism in Hocking County. On the theme of cooperation, he suggested a regional approach to de-concentrating the industry’s burden on the Hocking Hills area. This would involve thinking up specific projects to distribute tourist interest outward to other scenic areas in the region. Tourist lodging is a particular issue of note in Logan right now: a major goal of Sunday Creek would be to build up lodging in neighboring counties to encourage vacationers to spread further out.

In other business:

County Auditor Ken Wilson left a note to the commissioners reminding departments within the county government to review their fund balance for the rest of 2022. In preparation for the new fiscal year, all transfer requests must be made by December 8 at 9 a.m., all purchase orders submitted by Dec. 9, and all bills turned in by Dec. 13.

The Chamber of Commerce put in a request for one of the commissioners to act as entry judge for the floats in the upcoming Logan Christmas Parade. Unfortunately, none will be available that day. Commissioners Dickerson and Waugh will be tied up, and Commissioner Ogle had to recuse herself from judgement: her daughter, great granddaughter, and two employees will all have a float in the parade.

The commissioners were all in agreement on a plan to switch the county’s liability insurance from the Ohio Plan to CORSA, which represents 66 Ohio counties. Though the previous plan was adequate, the commissioners believed the new plan would provide better stability, benefits, and legal resources than the old.

