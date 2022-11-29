ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray City, OH

Murray City Miners Festival has full slate of candidates

The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zqncm_0jQrfvDt00

MURRAY CITY – The annual Murray City Miners parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 10. A full field of candidates is competing to be named queen, junior miss, little miss and mini miss; winners will be announced at the end of the parade, which takes place at 5 p.m.

The queen will receive a $500 scholarship, with the first runner-up getting a $300 scholarship and the second runner-up a $200 scholarship.

Candidates

Queen (age 14-19)

• Shae McChristian, 18, Nelsonville, daughter of Jessica and Rick McChristian

• Jalyn Morris, 14, Glouster, daughter of Mary Morris and Vincent Jones (not pictured)-

• Jenna Rolf, 14, Glouster, daughter of Tracey Rolf (not pictured)

• Jamie Rae Lynn Beatty, 18, Wilkesville, daughter of Jana Stone

• Abby (Abigail) Fierce, Glouster, daughter of Lisa Fierce

• Cassidy Graham, 14, McArthur, daughter of Janie and Matt Graham

• Kylie Bishop, 14, Murray City, daughter of Chris and Sabrina Bishop

• Felisha Hoppstetter, 17, Murray City, daughter of Sabrina Bishop

Junior Miss (age 11-13)

• Willow Decker, 11, Nelsonville, daughter of Amanda and Steve Decker

• Harmony Spangler, 12, Nelsonville, daughter of Jess and Jeff Pyke

• Felicity Leach, 11, Hamden, daughter of Rejeana McComis

Little Miss (age 8-10)

• Cali St. Clair, 9, Nelsonville, daughter of Tammy Warren

• Chloe St. Clair, 9, Nelsonville, daughter of Tammy Warren

• Payton Morris, 9, Murray City, daughter of Carol and Ken Hoppstetter

• Lily Ann Bentley, Millfield, daughter of Asa and Stacey Bentley

• Maddie Caudill, 10, Dundas, daughter of Cory and Amy Caudill

• Miley Caudill, 9, Dundas, daughter of Cory and Amy Caudill

Mini Miss (age 5-7)

• Zailah Dixon, 5, Glouster, daughter of Ashley and Timothy Dixon

• Jazzy Robson, 6, Buchtel, daughter of Jaclyn and Harold Dobson

• Ariel Pendleton, 6, Grove City, daughter of Sara and Randy Pendleton

• Abby Robson, 7, Buchtel, daughter of Jaclyn and Harold Dobson

• Aliyah G. Barnhart, 6, Zanesville, daughter of Marcus and Ashley Barnhart

• Addison Klinebriel, 6, Junction City, daughter of Bryan Klinebriel and Kristain Mildenstein

• Jenna Linn Vargas-Miller, 5, Chauncey, daughter of Bill and Niki Miller

• Kynsleigh Andrews, 5, Murray City, daughter of Krystin Barber and Kris Andrews

• Drew Elizabeth Leach, 7, Hamden, daughter of Rejeana McComis

• Trinity Wilson, 7, The Plains, daughter of Jessica Wilson

• Sophia Pyke, 5, Nelsonville, daughter of Jess and Jeff Poke

• Lora Leigh Copus, 7, Nelsonville, daughter of Cassie Copus

The reigning queen delivered the following message about her experience with the festival:

Hello! My name is Sophie Meiser and it has been my honor to serve as the Murray City Miners Queen this past year. I am from Coshocton, Ohio, but my time as an Ohio University Bobcat in nearby Athens brought me to Murray City, and I am so thankful that it did! Over the course of my reign I have traveled to 45 festivals and events and 5,450 miles. Along the way I have made many new friends and countless memories. I’d like to thank those that made this possible including our director Steven England, without whom none of this would happen.

In addition to all of the planning he did he also pulled our festive float along with Alisha Strausbaugh and Nickie Phillips. Lindsay Smith organized our fundraisers to keep us afloat! They, along with other moms Jana Stone, Rejeana McCombis, Jessica Herring, and Lacie Brown were so good to all of us in our travels. I am extra thankful to my family who has chaperoned me to all of my festivals.

A very special thank you to my mom who has registered us for many of our events and is working so hard to realize my vision of an Elvis Blue Christmas–themed luncheon. I have been traveling as festival royalty for over a decade, and at 19 years old, this is my final reign. I am so thankful for the opportunities presented to me by Murray City and to be able to complete my final royal journey in your service. I wish everyone out there a very merry Christmas in coal country!

