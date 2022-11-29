Cat spay/neuter clinic scheduled

The Pet Orphanage is sponsoring a cat spay/neuter clinic for December. Please pre-register and pre-pay (cash only) on Monday, Dec. 5, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hocking County Fairgrounds – Soil & Water Conference Room (first set of glass double doors). Please arrive early as spaces are limited and are first come, first served. There will be a limit of two cats per person. Cost is $60/female and $30/male.

The cat clinic will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11.