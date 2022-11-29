ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Hocking County man slams dismissal of his out-of-county police lawsuit

By By JIM PHILLIPS LOGAN DAILY NEWS EDITOR
 4 days ago

CANTON — A Hocking County man has blasted a ruling by a Stark County judge dismissing his lawsuit against a police officer there, alleging in a court document that the ruling ignores “overwhelming evidence,” and is keeping the truth about a “heinous, criminal cover up” from reaching the public by preventing the trial of his suit.

In August, Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione ruled against plaintiff Shane Woodgeard in his lawsuit against the Alliance, Ohio Police Department, its officer Timothy Heavlin, and the Alliance city law director/prosecutor. Forchione granted summary judgment to the police defendants, and dismissed the claims against the law director. Woodgeard is appealing that ruling to Ohio’s Fifth District Court of Appeals.

Woodgeard originally filed his lawsuit in April 2021 in Hocking County Common Pleas Court, alleging that he had been subjected to ongoing anonymous telephone harassment by Heavlin.

The suit, which the defendants successfully petitioned to have transferred to Stark County Common Pleas Court, claimed that in April 2019 Heavlin began calling Woodgeard on the phone, not identifying himself as a police officer, and talking in a “silly/psychotic” voice, leaving hostile and threatening voice mails for many months. After Woodgeard figured out who the caller was, his lawsuit alleged, Heavlin filed a bogus criminal charge against him, which was eventually dropped.

Alliance Police have acknowledged in court filings that in the course of investigating a telecommunications harassment complaint against Woodgeard by a Stark County woman, Heavlin did leave multiple, increasingly antagonistic messages on Woodgeard’s phone trying to provoke him into calling back, and in some cases trying to disguise his voice.

In Forchione’s ruling, however, he concluded that while the officer’s tactics might have been unconventional, they were “used as part of a legitimate investigation into a complaint,” and that Woodgeard had not shown that Heavlin acted in bad faith, recklessly or maliciously.

In his brief, Woodgeard broadly assails multiple aspects of the ruling. For example, the judge concluded that there were no genuine issues of material fact in dispute, and that the undisputed facts entitled the police defendants to summary judgment as a matter of law. Woodgeard responds: “The problem with this is, that the defense and the court have been made well aware that there is overwhelming, irrefutable, appalling evidence against the defendants.”

He criticizes the court’s refusal to grant his request to move the case back to Hocking County, which he describes as “showing an obvious bias and an extreme conflict of interest.”

Woodgeard also suggests that his case is being kept from trial because “if the truth of what really happened got out, it would go viral and the public would be outraged.”

