ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Retro: Port Covington’s name celebrates heroism during the War of 1812. Will ‘Baltimore Peninsula’ stick?

By Frederick N. Rasmussen, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fpfc9_0jQrfgEE00
Tracks of the Western Maryland Railway's Port Covington Yard lead toward the Gould Street Generating Station in South Baltimore in 1940. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Port Covington’s name celebrates a fort that participated in the defense of Baltimore during the War of 1812. While not nearly as famous as its sister, Fort McHenry, that name has been obliterated in a fit of rebranding. From now on, it’s going to be known as Baltimore Peninsula . Or so they think.

Don’t expect hidebound Baltimoreans to buy into the new name. In an act of civic defiance worthy of when they sent the British soldiers and fleet packing, they will most likely continue to call the South Baltimore peninsula what it is, Port Covington.

Baltimoreans are a hearty and loyal tribe, and they don’t easily cotton to change or high-paid out-of-town experts and consultants prettying up existing geography with fancy names — all to sell condominiums, fancy consumer goods, and high-priced dinners and glasses of chardonnay.

It was during the coming of the War of 1812 that nervous Baltimoreans began to seriously contemplate the defense of the city. They worried that Fort McHenry might not be able to stop the English Navy from bombarding the city. They might instead might sail up the middle branch of the Patapsco and take Fort McHenry from the rear.

In 1813, three small fortifications, Battery Babcock, Fort Look-out and Fort Covington, began to rise on what is geographically the Baltimore peninsula, today the site of CSX’s Riverside Yards.

Fort Covington was the largest of the three with a pie-slice shape. It was named for Gen. Leonard Wailes Covington, a Prince George’s County native who is “one of the least known generals of the War of 1812. He doesn’t rate more than a footnote in most history books,” Evening Sun columnist Peter Kumpa wrote in 1989. Covington, a career Army officer, was 45 when he was wounded during the Battle of Crysler’s Farm in Ontario, during the ill-fated November 1813 campaign to capture Montreal.

By September 1814, 80 soldiers occupied Fort Covington under the command of Capt. William H. Addison, and their time was coming. The British invasion of the city began in earnest Sept. 12, 1814. After the British fleet was thwarted by the guns of Fort McHenry and with its invading soldiers bogged down on the east side, part of the fleet swung westward, sailing past Fort McHenry into the Ferry Bar Channel.

Shortly after midnight Sept. 14, 20 enemy barges were spotted through a driving rain, and Fort Covington’s armaments came alive. After a fierce, two-hour engagement, an unknown number of the barges went to the bottom of the Patapsco, and dozens of British soldiers died at the gateway to Baltimore.

With the end of the war, Fort Covington fell into obscurity and was dismantled, with its bricks being sold at auction in 1869; The Sun reported that “two and three-quarter acres, known as ‘Old Fort Covington’ is to be sold at auction.”

The area remained a bucolic outpost of the city when the Western Maryland Railway formed the Western Maryland Tidewater Railroad Co. in 1883, planning to build a tidewater terminal for the railroad. The project languished for nearly 20 years until being completed in 1914 but was designated Port Covington in 1904.

Eventually, the complex could handle 2,000 railroad cars. Extending 1,000 feet into the water, two piers, one for coal and the other for freight, were built. They could accommodate 23 oceangoing steamships at once, and later, a grain elevator and a locomotive shop were added to the 190-acre tract.

Port operations ceased during the 1970s and railroad operation by the late 1980s. The Sun opened its $100 million printing plant on the site of the former railroad yard in 1992. Retail, residential and other mixed-use constructions continue to rise on the peninsula.

But Port Covington is still part of the working port. The Maryland Cruise Ship Terminal is located on nearby McComas Street, and two Navy vessels, the Cape Washington and Cape Wrath, are tied up at piers by the Rye Street Tavern.

As for Gen. Covington, he lingered for 48 hours from his wounds, and reportedly the last words he spoke were “Independence forever!”

Covington was first buried with several other veterans of the battle in French Mills, New York, where Fort Covington, New York, was established by the Canadian border and named for him. In 1820, he migrated to a military cemetery in Sackets Harbor, New York, at a place called Mount Covington.

The erection of an appropriate stone monument failed to materialize, and Covington’s grave was marked by a “frail wooden monument,” Kumpa wrote, “but decades late that vanished. By then local inhabitants could not identify the location of the graves and the wooden markers had turned to dust.”

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

St. John Properties Inks Leases for New Restaurants in Baltimore County

Two fast-casual restaurants are joining the northern Baltimore County corridor. Tacos Way Hunt Valley has signed a 2,495-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center North, a 115,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Cockeysville, Md. In a separate deal, Quickway Japanese Hibachi inked a 2,000-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center South, a three-building, 101,200-square-foot mixed-use development...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police pursuit ends in Owings Mills neighborhood

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County police have as many as four people in custody after a pursuit that started in the city, SkyTeam 11 reported. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Baltimore City police officers got a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle at Edmondson Avenue at Franklin Street.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Mother Clucker': Raising chickens a thriving trend since Baltimore County passed bill last February

BALTIMORE -- After Jodi Litchfield lost her job during the pandemic, she had to wing it with a new plan."With our own chickens, I started to get really excited about the details of chickens, the health side of chickens, and how to take care of them properly," Litchfield said. "I started to educate myself. And my husband said other people need this education."So they hatched an idea; "Mother Clucker's Mobile Chicken Wellness Spa.""Our No. 1 response when people ask us what we do is... What?," Litchfield said. "They can't believe it! And sometimes we can't either!"Their business services all of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/2 - 2:40pm: An unidentified man was shot in the 100 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD

If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Wbaltv.com

City Hall saves Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden from cancellation

For the first time in its 49-year history, the Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden almost didn't happen this year. The on-and-off again annual holiday tradition is on again -- and this time the show really will go on. The fits and starts of holding the annual event intensified 10 days ago when the mayor's office made a 5:30 a.m. phone call to parade organizers, saying they may have to reschedule because there are not enough police officers.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washingtonian.com

A Former Corporate CEO Now Sells Fish in St. Michaels

Lots of people rethink their work lives, but only one has recently gone from the top ranks of huge companies like Microsoft and Bank of America to selling crab at an Eastern Shore seafood market. Meet the new Linda Zecher. Most recently CEO of the publishing company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, she’s now spending her days as a small-business owner, fishmonger, and butcher at Chesapeake Seafood & Prime Meats in St. Michaels.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Amid community opposition to his church’s plan to demolish five houses in Mount Vernon, a priest defends the proposal: ‘We’re doing the best thing for the church and the best thing for the community at large’

Community leaders in Mount Vernon and preservation advocates citywide reacted with surprise and dismay to a local church’s plan to demolish five large 1890s-era rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district and say they will oppose the proposal when it comes up for a public hearing next month. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 13: Woody’s Crab House in North East and Independent in Bel Air

The thirteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a Saturday night trip up I-95 to bucolic North East on the upper Chesapeake for a lively night at Woody’s Crab house and a pre-closing outdoor patio beer at Independent Brewing in downtown Bel Air.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Mayor Brandon Scott on the GVRS, pension bill veto, Red Line revival?

Coming up in the second half of today's Midday program, outgoing House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer joins Tom to reflect on the passing of the torch from one generation of Democratic leadership to another. But we begin with a focus on Baltimore City. It’s another installment of our monthly Midday...
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bel Air South, MD

The charming Bel Air South is a census-designated place in Harford County, Maryland. It is home to 59,636 residents as of the 2022 census, making it the 15th most populated area in Harford County. This quiet area offers visitors lots of outdoor activities, beautiful historical areas, and scenic parks. There...
BEL AIR SOUTH, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy