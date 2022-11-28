ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KTDY

Hulu Christmas Movie Additions For The Holidays

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwFCt_0jQrfchK00

Christmas movie lovers everywhere know that December is a big month for streaming platforms. There’s typically a big addition of holiday favorites just in time to get everyone in the spirit.

This year, Hulu has a number of Christmas movies being added to their catalog. Break out the hot chocolate or eggnog and put your comfy clothes on. It’s time to binge.

A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)

Happiest Season (2020)

Menorah in the Middle (2022)

Christmas on Repeat (2022)

Catering Christmas (2022)

A Nasty Piece of Work (2019)

FX’s A Christmas Carol (2019)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

There are a few Great American Family newbies as well as some throwbacks that make for great holiday binging. Netflix also has a list of new movies being added in December that will make your holiday watch list even longer.

Once you have the house Christmas ready and cup of hot chocolate (spiked if you’re feeling extra spicy), you are set to grab that fuzzy blanket and relax in front of the TV.

Do you have a favorite holiday movie or series that gets you in the holiday spirit?

Click here to view photo gallery Source: Hulu Christmas Movie Additions For The Holidays

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy