Hulu Christmas Movie Additions For The Holidays

Christmas movie lovers everywhere know that December is a big month for streaming platforms. There’s typically a big addition of holiday favorites just in time to get everyone in the spirit.

This year, Hulu has a number of Christmas movies being added to their catalog. Break out the hot chocolate or eggnog and put your comfy clothes on. It’s time to binge.

A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)

Happiest Season (2020)

Menorah in the Middle (2022)

Christmas on Repeat (2022)

Catering Christmas (2022)

A Nasty Piece of Work (2019)

FX’s A Christmas Carol (2019)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

There are a few Great American Family newbies as well as some throwbacks that make for great holiday binging. Netflix also has a list of new movies being added in December that will make your holiday watch list even longer.

Once you have the house Christmas ready and cup of hot chocolate (spiked if you’re feeling extra spicy), you are set to grab that fuzzy blanket and relax in front of the TV.

Do you have a favorite holiday movie or series that gets you in the holiday spirit?