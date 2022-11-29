ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Report: Multiple options to bring child tax credit benefits to Ohioans

By Susan Tebben
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ah5zY_0jQrfavs00

A mother and her children wait for their food on a patio. Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images.

In a new analysis, an Ohio think tank urges more investment in child tax credits, and sees at least two ways to do so and increase economic security for thousands of families across the state.

Advocates have consistently pushed to return to the pandemic-era federal child tax credit, and in a new report, Policy Matters Ohio’s Will Petrik laid out two different options that could be used for an expanded child tax credit in Ohio specifically.

“Rising costs, largely unmatched by rising wages, also make it harder for families to get by,” Petrik wrote.

Petrik proposed two refundable state tax credits to benefit children in families with income below $85,000, the top of the $65,000 to $85,000 range at which the child tax credits phase out.

The two options mentioned by Petrik were an age-differentiated tax refund that would allow a larger credit for children 0 to age 5 at a maximum of $1,000 for each child, and another “flat tax refund” that would provide a maximum credit of $700 per child younger than 18, along with an average annual tax refund of $1,063 per family.

“While neither of these options would totally eliminate economic insecurity and childhood poverty in Ohio or cover the full cost to raise a child, both options would put more money back in the pockets of families and increase the economic security of thousands of families across the state,” Petrik wrote.

Policy Matters said they are calling on the governor and the General Assembly to “take action and pass a thriving families tax credit.”

It’s not clear that will happen, especially with the end of the year taken up by a lame-duck session that will include attempts to finalize already-introduced legislation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices were up more than 9% from June 2021 to the same time this year, representing the largest increase since the Reagan administration.

The biggest percent increase was in the energy sector, up 41.6%, while food prices went up 10.4%.

As prices rose, 18.2% of Ohio children lived in poverty in 2021, the analysis said, amounting to an estimated 464,000 children.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HK41T_0jQrfavs00

Under the federal expanded child tax credit that expired in January, households who made $150,000 or less received $3,600 in per-child tax credits for children under 6, and $3,000 per child for those between ages 6 and 17.

“The policy change had an immediate impact on children and families across the nation,” Petrik wrote in his analysis. “In Ohio, more families could pay for groceries, rent, gas, child care and other necessities.”

The tax credit caused child poverty to drop nationally to a record low of 5.2%, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Making the credit available once again “would substantially lower poverty, reducing the number of children living in a family with income below the poverty line by roughly 16%,” the center stated in a recent report.

“Living in a family with income below the poverty line as a child is associated with lower levels of educational attainment, poorer health in adulthood, and lower earnings,” the center said in their research.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Report: Multiple options to bring child tax credit benefits to Ohioans appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Third-grade retention, one yearly test removed under proposed Ohio education bill

A new bill supported by education groups across the state would mark the end of the third-grade reading retention requirements, but wouldn’t eliminate all the proficiency tests students during the year. House Bill 497 would eliminate the Third Grade Reading Guarantee that would have held back students who didn’t show proper proficiency in reading. But […] The post Third-grade retention, one yearly test removed under proposed Ohio education bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

EdChoice private school voucher expansion reappears in lame duck

A new bill to expand the state’s private school voucher program has been filed in the twilight of the 134th General Assembly. Senate Bill 368, brought by state Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Ashtabula, would put an end to the Pilot Project Scholarship Program starting July 1, 2023, expand EdChoice eligibility to all by eliminating income requirements, […] The post EdChoice private school voucher expansion reappears in lame duck appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Minimum wage increase brought to Ohio House committee

A new push for a $15 minimum wage was introduced in the Ohio House, attempting to speed up the progress of a constitutional amendment passed nearly two decades ago. Democratic state Reps. Dontavius Jarrells and Brigid Kelly said their new bill not only addresses criticisms of quick implementation of a minimum wage increase, but also […] The post Minimum wage increase brought to Ohio House committee appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

As the importance of young voters grows, campaigning like Tim Ryan will never win in Ohio

Ohio Democratic voters faced some unwelcome news in this year’s midterm elections: each of their state-wide candidates had gone down in defeat to Republicans. Among the most bitter losses was the closely watched U.S. Senate race between Representative Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance, the Trump-backed venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author.  Ahead of the election, […] The post As the importance of young voters grows, campaigning like Tim Ryan will never win in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House sponsor defends raising threshold for ballot amendments in first hearing

Ohio Republican lawmakers are laying the groundwork to send a controversial amendment to voters next May. The proposal, which would raise the threshold for future constitutional amendments, got its first committee hearing Thursday. Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, stood alongside Secretary of State Frank LaRose less than two weeks ago to introduce the proposal. Since then, […] The post Ohio House sponsor defends raising threshold for ballot amendments in first hearing appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

After bipartisan backlash, Ohio GOP tweaks legislation that makes it harder to amend Constitution

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   The resolution to make it harder for voters to amend the Ohio Constitution […] The post After bipartisan backlash, Ohio GOP tweaks legislation that makes it harder to amend Constitution appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away

Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

LGBTQ+ Ohioans anxious as same-sex marriage bill passes Senate

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill to protect marriage equality passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday evening, but […] The post LGBTQ+ Ohioans anxious as same-sex marriage bill passes Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio lawmakers postpone bill that limits health care for LGBTQ+ youth

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio Republicans Tuesday stopped their own bill from moving forward for this General Assembly, […] The post Ohio lawmakers postpone bill that limits health care for LGBTQ+ youth appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House approves fentanyl testing strips, ‘swatting’ legislation

Ohio House lawmakers approved a handful of measures Wednesday, clearing one for the governor and sending several others over to the Senate. Lawmakers gave the thumbs up to legislation allowing the use of campaign funds for child care costs and a regulatory “sandbox” to help new financial products get off the ground. They also approved […] The post Ohio House approves fentanyl testing strips, ‘swatting’ legislation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Criticism of Ohio’s state board of education continues as overhaul is considered

Ohio’s State Board of Education was called dysfunctional and inefficient as lawmakers considered a bill to overhaul it and the entire state department of education, but others also said the bill shouldn’t be rushed. In the two days of testimony this week for a GOP-proposed bill to gut the roles of the board of ed […] The post Criticism of Ohio’s state board of education continues as overhaul is considered appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

More than 140 groups oppose effort to limit citizen changes to Ohio Constitution

More than 140 groups representing voters, teachers, the faith community, and good government on Tuesday had a message for Secretary of State Frank LaRose and GOP lawmakers: Any attempt to make it harder for voters to amend the state Constitution will be unpopular, expensive, and likely unsuccessful. Representatives of some of those groups gathered at […] The post More than 140 groups oppose effort to limit citizen changes to Ohio Constitution appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Measure decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips headed for Ohio House floor

An Ohio House committee has given the go-ahead to a measure decriminalizing the possession of fentanyl testing strips. Current law classifies test strips as drug paraphernalia. The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Kristin Boggs, D-Columbus, described the change as “one more avenue” to avoid overdose when she introduced the bill in May. Many people would test […] The post Measure decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips headed for Ohio House floor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House committee continues debate on nixing August special elections

A proposal to remove August primary elections in Ohio is supported by a prominent conservative group and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, with both pointing to low voter turnout and high costs. House Bill 458, which passed the Ohio House in 2021, seeks to get rid of August special elections except when a school […] The post Ohio House committee continues debate on nixing August special elections appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Legislative effort to support pregnancy doulas has bipartisan support

Maternal and infant health advocates and certified doulas alike expressed their support Monday for a bill currently awaiting consideration by the Ohio Senate to bring doula services into the state’s Medicaid program. Participants in a meeting of the Ohio Legislative Children’s Caucus met with organizations employing and promoting the use of doulas as part of […] The post Legislative effort to support pregnancy doulas has bipartisan support appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Supreme Court case could curtail rights of Medicaid patients

This story was originally published in Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. Gorgi Talevski did not live long enough to see his case argued before the U.S. Supreme Court this month. A Macedonian-born resident of Indiana, Talevski operated a crane for three decades, raised a family and loved to dance before his dementia […] The post U.S. Supreme Court case could curtail rights of Medicaid patients appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
INDIANA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Severe pregnancy complications are affecting Black women in Ohio the most

Urban centers are seeing the highest rates of pregnancy complications for Ohio women, followed by Appalachia, with Black women being impacted the most, a new report says, pointing to systemic racism, a lack of health care access, and poor community conditions. Not only are there disparities in general maternal health, but also in maternal morbidity: […] The post Severe pregnancy complications are affecting Black women in Ohio the most appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Frank LaRose and Ohio Republicans have launched an all-out assault on voters and democracy

Right now, at least, Ohioans can bypass an out-of-step legislature and go straight to statewide voters to remedy wrongs and enshrine rights in the Ohio Constitution. It is not an easy process by design. No slam dunk. But amending the state constitution through citizen-led ballot initiatives gives people power to change policy that politicians won’t.  […] The post Frank LaRose and Ohio Republicans have launched an all-out assault on voters and democracy appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

LaRose wants to make it harder for voters to amend constitution but evidence of a problem is lacking

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose denied that he wanted to block abortion protections or anti-gerrymandering measures when he announced that he wanted to hustle through a measure that would make it harder for voters to amend the Ohio Constitution. But he’s failed to point to a single amendment in the Constitution as an example […] The post LaRose wants to make it harder for voters to amend constitution but evidence of a problem is lacking appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy