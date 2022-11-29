The Game Was Decided by Five Plays, 17 Million People Watched Ohio State Play Michigan and the Buckeyes Can Still Make the CFP

After losing Luke Fickell to Wisconsin, Cincinnati is exploring the possibility of hiring another former Buckeye player away from Ohio State to be its new head coach. Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline will reportedly interview for the head coaching job at Cincinnati, according to Football Scoop’s John Brice. According to the report, “there has been a gain in momentum” for Hartline as a candidate and his interview with Cincinnati is “expected to take place in the near future, perhaps as soon as Thursday.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO