The Game Was Decided by Five Plays, 17 Million People Watched Ohio State Play Michigan and the Buckeyes Can Still Make the CFP

Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Holiday festivitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Eleven Warriors
Reaction Pours in from Ohio State Players, Staff, Others on Social Media As OSU Gets Help It Needs to Likely Make the College Football Playoff
Saturday’s slate of conference championships Saturday didn't even kick off before Ohio State felt confident it would hear its name called as a College Football Playoff participant Sunday. Utah defeated USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship Friday night, giving the Trojans their second loss of the season. This likely...
Eleven Warriors
“My Heart is at Ohio State and I Do Not Have Any Plans to Go Anywhere Else”
Brian Hartline has no plans to leave Ohio State for Cincinnati or any other school. Following a report by Football Scoop’s John Brice on Wednesday that Hartline would interview for Cincinnati’s head coaching job as early as Thursday, Hartline tweeted Thursday afternoon that his “heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else.”
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Star Running Back Blake Corum Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Two days before its upcoming matchup against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan received some unfortunate news regarding its best offensive player. Wolverines star running back Blake Corum is expected to have season-ending knee surgery per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, ruling him out for the Wolverines’ postseason run that will likely include a trip to the College Football Playoff.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Wide Receivers Coach Brian Hartline Reportedly Interviewing for Cincinnati Head Coaching Job
After losing Luke Fickell to Wisconsin, Cincinnati is exploring the possibility of hiring another former Buckeye player away from Ohio State to be its new head coach. Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline will reportedly interview for the head coaching job at Cincinnati, according to Football Scoop’s John Brice. According to the report, “there has been a gain in momentum” for Hartline as a candidate and his interview with Cincinnati is “expected to take place in the near future, perhaps as soon as Thursday.”
Eleven Warriors
Eight Key Players with NFL Draft Decisions to Make and How Their Decisions Could Impact Ohio State’s 2023 Roster
With the regular season now complete, Ohio State’s top draft-eligible players who still have collegiate eligibility will soon have to decide whether they will enter the 2023 NFL draft or stay in school for another year. If the Buckeyes don’t make the College Football Playoff, those decisions could come...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Among Five Finalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year Award
C.J. Stroud is a finalist for another national award. One day after Stroud was named one of three finalists for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award, Stroud was named one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year. Like the Maxwell Award and the Heisman Trophy, the Walter Camp Player of the Year honors the best player in college football.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Defensive Tackle Taron Vincent Accepts Invitation to East-West Shrine Bowl
Taron Vincent is going to the East-West Shrine Bowl. The fifth-year senior defensive tackle became the first Buckeye to accept an invitation to one of this year’s postseason all-star games for NFL draft prospects when the Shrine Bowl announced Friday that Vincent would be playing in this year’s game.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Repeats As Big Ten Offensive Player And Quarterback of the Year
C.J. Stroud swept two of the Big Ten's most prestigious awards for the second straight season. The redshirt sophomore Buckeye quarterback was named the Big Ten's Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year on Wednesday, repeating as the winner of both honors following the conclusion of the regular season.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Hosts St. Francis For First Home Game in 17 Days
For the past two-and-a-half weeks, Ohio State has been all over the country. Literally. St. Francis (2-6) Schottenstein Center 12 p.m. BTN. The Buckeyes played three games in Maui before a road trip to Durham, North Carolina, on Wednesday, and they’ve taken some lumps along their travels. Ohio State suffered its first two losses of the season in the past four games, albeit both to top-20 teams, and hasn’t played at the Schottenstein Center in a full 17 days.
Eleven Warriors
The Rose Bowl Signs Agreement Allowing College Football Playoff to Expand to 12 Teams in 2024 and 2025
The Rose Bowl is on board with College Football Playoff expansion. On Wednesday, officials representing The Granddaddy of Them All signed an agreement that will allow the CFP to expand from four to 12 teams in 2024 and 2025. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to break the news, with many national outlets later confirming the report.
Eleven Warriors
12 Plays That Swung Ohio State’s Loss to Michigan in the Wolverines’ Favor
While Michigan scored nearly twice as many points as Ohio State on Saturday, the Buckeyes had their chances to win this year’s edition of The Game. Ohio State looked like the better team for most of the first half, and the Wolverines never led by more than four points until the fourth quarter. In fact, Ohio State actually had a higher net success rate on a play-to-play basis than Michigan did throughout the game.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud One of 11 Finalists For The Manning Award
C.J. Stroud has made the cut as a finalist for yet another prestigious individual honor. The Buckeye passer is one of 11 finalists for the Manning Award, which is presented annually to the collegiate quarterback judged by the Sugar Bowl Committee to be the best in the United States. The honor takes bowl performances into consideration, which means the winner won't be determined until January.
Eleven Warriors
Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month After Dominant November
No defensive player in the NFC was better than Nick Bosa was in November. The former Ohio State defensive end received the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month award after he recorded a sack in all three of the 49ers’ November games, in which they went 3-0 and held their opponents to 26 combined points.
Eleven Warriors
Garrett Wilson Earns Third NFL Rookie of the Week Honor After Two-Touchdown Performance Against the Chicago Bears
Through the first 11 games of his professional career, Garrett Wilson has a hat trick's worth of rookie of the week awards. On Thursday, Wilson won his third NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week honor of 2022-23 after his prolific receiving performance that led to a 31-10 victory for the New York Jets against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
