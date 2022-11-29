Read full article on original website
Defense One
Revealed: The Public Finally Gets to See the B-21 Stealth Bomber this Week
Tom Jones has spent a good portion of his career not being able to tell his family what he does at work. He recalls sitting at the dinner table one night 30-plus years ago, unable to share with his spouse that, just hours earlier, he was read into a classified military project. In the years that passed, Jones said, he’s grown used to not being able to provide details of what he does every day.
The U.S. Military Wants To Power Bases With A Flying Chain Of Laser Drones
The U.S. military has recently reported an interest in developing a new means of transporting power to remote and otherwise isolated forward operating bases and other positions in the field (via Popular Mechanics). This might sound like a work of science fiction, but the truth is that some success has already been achieved in the field of energy transference through the use of laser technology (via European Space Agency). Of course, there are some challenges to overcome if this approach is to work. Popular Mechanics notes that energy transported through the use of a laser is susceptible to the same mechanics of loss that other power sources experience. As a result, the technology isn't quite up to snuff yet, but there is hope for the future when it comes to moving energy resources in this manner.
newsnationnow.com
Watch: Air Force unveils the B-21 Raider on livestream
(NewsNation) — The U.S. Air Force is set to introduce its newest weapon — a stealth aircraft called the B-21 Raider — on Friday. The unveiling is reportedly by invitation only, but the U.S. Air Force is providing a livestream beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The event...
Defense One
Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live
The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
B-2 bombers undertook an elephant walk to showcase American strategic deterrence
An elephant walk is a common part of airpower exercises by the U.S. military, but when undertaken properly, it never fails to impress. This is particularly true of the eight B-2 Spirit stealth bombers that took to the runway at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, during the Spirit Vigilance 22 training exercise, according to a report by The Drive published on Tuesday.
Atlas Obscura
Inside the Diet That Fueled Chinese Transcontinental Railroad Workers
The winter of 1867 came bitter and merciless to the Chinese men that tunneled through the transcontinental railroad’s most formidable section, a nearly 1,700-foot stretch of granite at the Donner Summit in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains. The men, immigrants from subtropical Guangdong, had never before known snow, let alone the relentless blizzards of the kind that, just 20 years before, forced the Donner party into cannibalism a few miles away.
The secret’s out: Pentagon unveils its newest stealth bomber
The B-21 Raider is expected to start flying next year.
Flying Magazine
General Atomics Receives DARPA Contract To Develop Liberty Lifter Seaplane
A new development phase for the Liberty Lifter, a large military seaplane concept, is under way, roughly on schedule. The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded a contract of just under $8 million to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for research and development work on the project. Earlier this year DARPA told FLYING it was evaluating proposals and expected to issue a contract in the fall.
dronedj.com
New DJI Mini 3 leaks offer product clues, pricing confusion [Update]
There’s no holding a determined drone leaker back – or that would at least seem to be the case following another visual offering of the step-down Mini 3 that DJI is rumored to be developing as a more affordable option to its Mini 3 Pro. As was the...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Incredible Story Of Starfish Prime, When The U.S. Detonated A Nuclear Bomb In Space
On July 9, 1962, the Atomic Energy Commission set off a 1.4-megaton thermonuclear warhead in outer space, 240 miles above the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. On a summer night in 1962, the sky above the Pacific Ocean suddenly burst into an array of stunning colors visible from Hawaii to New Zealand. But the gorgeous show was no quirk of nature. It was actually the effect of a high-altitude nuclear bomb test called Starfish Prime.
electrek.co
The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
Defense One
The Future-Seeking, Team-Building 5th Fleet Is Busier Than Ever
In recent years, the United States has stepped up its efforts to promote a Middle East security order in which cooperation is more widely preached and effectively practiced among like-minded nations. Nowhere has this multilateral approach to regional security been more credible and fruitful than in the maritime domain. Shared...
constructiontechnology.media
Caterpillar’s new hydraulic excavators
Caterpillar has released two new hydraulic excavator models which are both said to feature more powerful engines and increased productivity. The new Cat 340 Hydraulic Excavator has a more powerful engine, wider track, and 7.5-ton counterweight to increase productivity by 10% over the 2020 model Cat 336. Cat says that...
techaiapp.com
Solder’s Days Should Be Numbered—There Is a Better Way
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. It seems that just about every year, the PCB assemblers encounter a new solder challenge as it moves to smaller, much more capable products with increased performance requirements. Ever smaller components, finer pitches, smaller pads, finer traces, and spaces on the PCB continue to challenge those companies tasked with building complex products with high yields and solid reliability. Although doable to a degree, we’re reaching the limit of what can be done efficiently and economically. An objective observer would quickly conclude that the industry cannot, and should not, continue down this path.
