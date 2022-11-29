The U.S. military has recently reported an interest in developing a new means of transporting power to remote and otherwise isolated forward operating bases and other positions in the field (via Popular Mechanics). This might sound like a work of science fiction, but the truth is that some success has already been achieved in the field of energy transference through the use of laser technology (via European Space Agency). Of course, there are some challenges to overcome if this approach is to work. Popular Mechanics notes that energy transported through the use of a laser is susceptible to the same mechanics of loss that other power sources experience. As a result, the technology isn't quite up to snuff yet, but there is hope for the future when it comes to moving energy resources in this manner.

3 DAYS AGO