Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
US singer Jake Flint dies hours after wedding
Uncertainty continues to swirl over US country musician Jake Flint's death, just hours after his wedding on Sunday. Flint, 37, died in his sleep in Oklahoma, former manager Brenda Cline said in a social media post. Tributes have begun pouring in for the singer, who was considered a rising star...
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
BBC
Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash
The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him. David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November. The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost...
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
BBC
Racially abused nurse from Derry receives apology
A Londonderry nurse who was racially abused by a patient has said she received an apology after meeting Northern Ireland's chief nursing officer. Beverly Simpson told BBC Radio Foyle in September how she was subjected to hours of racist abuse by a patient. Ms Simpson, who has been a nurse...
BBC
Glastonbury yoga teacher Dawn Lewis murdered her lodger
A yoga teacher has been found guilty of murdering her lodger after he refused to move out. Dawn Lewis, 54, stabbed Glenn Richards, 61, on the evening of 18 April at her cottage in Glastonbury. Lewis claimed she had acted in self-defence, but was convicted by jurors at Bristol Crown...
BBC
Six children die with Strep A bacterial infection
Six children have died with an invasive condition caused by Strep A - including five under 10-year-olds in England since September - the UK Health Security Agency has said. A girl from Wales has also died. No deaths have been confirmed in Scotland or Northern Ireland. Strep A infections are...
BBC
Kate Bushell: New lines of inquiry in murder case
Detectives investigating the murder of Kate Bushell are working on new lines of inquiry after an appeal. The 14-year-old was killed on Saturday 15 November 1997 as she walked a neighbour's dog near her home. The schoolgirl died from a knife wound; her body was found in a field off...
BBC
Gwent Police: Mark Drakeford backs racism-probe force chief
The chief constable of under-fire Gwent Police has been given the full support of First Minister Mark Drakeford. The force is at the centre of two probes over claims of corruption, racism, misogyny and homophobia. Four officers have been suspended after messages were found on the phone of retired policeman...
BBC
Chadwell Heath bus attack: Teen stabbed as revenge for drill track - court
A 16-year-old boy was murdered on a bus home from school as "revenge" for posting a mocking drill music track online, a court has heard. Tyler Hurley died in hospital after he was stabbed while travelling on the Route 173 bus in Chadwell Heath, east London, on 14 March. Carlton...
BBC
Bethesda man cleared of Anglesey beach rape as no evidence offered
A man has been found not guilty of rape and other sex offences after the prosecution offered no evidence. Lee Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, had been accused of attacking a teenager at Traeth Penial beach, at Llanfachraeth, on Anglesey. Recorder John Philpotts ordered the 34-year-old's release from Berwyn...
BBC
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
BBC
Wakefield Westgate: Woman dragged into van outside station
A woman was dragged by a man from a railway station into a van in West Yorkshire, police have said. Officers said it happened at Wakefield Westgate at about 16:30 GMT on 24 November, with the vehicle parked outside the station. The woman was then pulled by her hair and...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby's deterioration was unexpected, fellow nurse tells jury
A colleague of nurse Lucy Letby has told a court she was surprised when she came back from a break to find a baby suddenly getting urgent treatment. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to murder the premature girl, referred to as Child G, three times at the Countess of Chester Hospital in September 2015.
BBC
Woman's hidden name found on 8th Century religious manuscript
A woman's name, faintly scratched and almost invisible to the naked eye, has been detected on the pages of a 1,300-year-old religious manuscript. The word "Eadburg" was discovered in the margins of the 8th Century copy of a biblical text. University of Leicester PhD student Jessica Hodgkinson made the unexpected...
BBC
Idaho student murders: Rumours, 'clues' and online detectives
Despite seeking tips from the public, authorities in Idaho are warning rumours and speculation being spread by a growing army of amateur web sleuths is hindering efforts to solve the grisly slaying of four college students. The students, all aged 20 or 21, were all found stabbed to death in...
BBC
Bristol dad stabbed ex-partner nine times in front of their child
A father stabbed his former partner with four different knives before driving away with their child. Liam Davis, 26, of Hartcliffe, Bristol stabbed Jodie nine times in front of their child at the victim's Southmead home in April. Jodie asked Davis at Bristol Crown Court: "Did you hate me so...
BBC
HMP Lindholme inmates placed orders for drugs, court hears
A prison healthcare worker helped smuggle drugs, weapons and mobile phones into a jail, a court has heard. Amy Hatfield was alleged to be part of a gang which flooded HMP Lindholme with knives and drugs, including cocaine. A jury at Sheffield Crown Court was told inmates "placed orders" for...
BBC
Met Police urges parents to check children's phones
The Met Police has urged parents in south London to check their children's phones for a video "showing an alleged sexual offence". The warning was sent in a letter to schools in Croydon, Bromley and Sutton. Parents were told to inform the safeguarding officer at their child's school if a...
BBC
Woman attacked by Babes in Wood killer wants to be heard
A woman who at age seven was abducted, sexually assaulted and left for dead by Brighton killer Russell Bishop has said she wants people to know the damage he did and that she remembers everything. Rachael Watts survived the 1990 attack and her testimony put him behind bars. Bishop had...
Comments / 0