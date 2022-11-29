ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Film Factory Swoops on ‘The Blue Star,’ the Anticipated Feature Debut of Spain’s Javier Macipe (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1hiG_0jQrdWQG00

BUENOS AIRES — “Wild Tales” and “The Clan” sales agent Film Factory Ent has swooped on “The Blue Star” (“La Estrella Azul“), a fiction film inspired by the life of Spanish musician Mauricio Aznar, a fundamental and endearing figure on Spain’s 1990s rock scene.

The film also marks one of the most anticipated feature debuts of the year in Spain, Javier Macipe having carved out a reputation through his shorts, two of which – 2014’s “Children of the River” and 2019’s “Gastos incluídos” – scored Spanish Academy Goya nominations. Macipe was chosen last year as one of Variety’s 10 Spanish talents to track.

“I am very happy to once more board a project from Mod Producciones and Cimarrón ,” said Film Factory head Vicente Canales. “Javier Macipe is one of Spanish cinema’s new talents. We are convinced that this musical journey turning on the recognised artist Mauricio Aznar will captivate the international market.”

Suspended by first-wave COVID-19 in March 2020 when it was shooting in Spain’s Zaragoza, following a tremendous battle to relaunch production, “The Blue Star” finally began shooting again this November, this time in Argentina, the real emotional heartland of the film, Macipe sustains.

Having shot in Santiago del Estero and Cerro Colorado, Córdoba, “The Blue Star” is now scheduled to wrap production in Argentina on Dec. 2, returning once more to shoot in Zaragoza, this time round in Feb. 2023.

“The Blue Star” is backed by two of the Spanish-speaking world’s most respected independent shingles, Mod Producciones (“While at War” “La Fortuna”) Alejandro Amenábar’s regular production partner, and Argentina’s Cimarrón Cine, whose recent credits include HBO Max series “Amsterdam.”

Set to be distributed in Spanish theaters by Wanda Vision, “The Blue Star” unspools in the ‘90s, as Aznar, a Spanish rock and roll musician trying to reconnect with his vocation, travels across South America, where in Santiago del Estero in Argentina’s deep North, he meets an elderly musician going through hard times.

Aznar is stunned by the man’s music and the part that it plays in community life. Their encounter leads to the creation of a Don Quixote-like duo with all the makings of an absolute commercial failure, the synopsis says.

The film is inspired by true and moving events. Aznar first turned eyes in Spain’s Zaragoza in the early 1980s with his first band, the Golden Zippers, sporting a rocker Pompadour quiff, large glasses and rockabilly rhythms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNuX1_0jQrdWQG00
Javier Macipe, Simón de Santiago, Amelia Hernández and Hernán Musaluppi

Creating Mas Birras he composed with Gabriel Sopeña “Apuesta por el Rock y Roll,” which popularised by Heroes del Silencio, another Zaragoza band, becomes a ‘90s classic.

Other musicians would have attempted to cash in. Not so Aznar. As Más Birras’ popularity waned he became increasingly interested in Latin America, not just tango but chacareras, zambas and vidalas, which is where Macipe’s film lifts off.

The film, Macipe has said, continues Aznar’s dream of bringing Latin American rhythms to Spain, mixing them with modern pop.

“The Blue Star” is also produced by El Pez Amarillo, based out of Zaragoza, Aznar’s home city.

Recognising “The Blue Star’s” “arduous production process,” El Pez Amarillo’s Amelia Herñández said that the project “is one we always firmly believed in.” ”Thanks to our firm resolve and excellent understanding with Mod and Cimarrón, it has become a reality.”

Newer production partners La Charito Films, a Barcelona film financing-production company, and Argentina’s Prisma, have boarded the project as co-producers.

“‘The Blue Star’ is a very special project inspired by a truly beautiful real story, with which we connected reading the first draft screenplay,” said Mod Producciones’ Simón de Santiago.  “Javier Macipe is an auteur with a unique voice. His first feature will be a pleasant surprise which can connect with broad audiences because of its truth and emotion.”

The production “fulfils two fundamental conditions in Cimarrón’s production policy,” added Hernán Musaluppi. “One is to maintain bonds with companies we’ve been working with down the years such as Mod and Film Factory.”

The other, he said, is to “continue betting on films of artistic risk knit by an auteurist vision.” “The Blue Star,” moreover, Musaluppi argued, is “a totally organic co-production, conceived to be shot in Spain and Argentina and which turns precisely on the two countries’ artistic roots.”

A world premiere is scheduled for late 2023 or early 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjVn6_0jQrdWQG00
La Estrella Azul
More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Spain, Latin America, Caribbean Film Commissions Seal Accord, Talk Shop at Ventana Sur Panel

BUENOS AIRES — A Ventana Sur industry panel highlighting the importance of the regional and global alliance among Spanish-speaking countries preceded the signing of a treaty between Spain Film Commission president Carlos Rosado and delegates from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Costa Rica to ensure continued mutual support for their respective audiovisual sectors. “I think a synergy like the one we have here in Ibero-America is also an opportunity to strengthen our industries so that we have an even more powerful audiovisual sector and can compete with developed markets,” said Luiz Toledo, director of investments & strategic partnerships at Brazil’s Spcine. “There’s...
Variety

‘Inbetween Worlds’ Wins TorinoFilmLab Award at Turin’s Talents and Short Film Market

Turin’s Talents and Short Film Market held the inaugural edition of training and pitching program A Long Way Home this week, showcasing five feature-length projects based on or inspired by a previously released short movie. The program wrapped on Wednesday, with the TorinoFilmLab Award going to “Inbetween Worlds,” directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen. The Experience Sardinia Award, in collaboration with Sardinia Film Commission Foundation, was won by “A Touch of Harmony,” directed by Céline Gailleurd and Olivier Bohler. Talent development programs manager Massimiliano Nardulli told Variety the initiative was an “evolution” of a previous industry event called Oltrecorto. “We wished...
Variety

Ava DuVernay’s Array Releasing Buys ‘Mars One,’ Brazil’s Oscar Entry (EXCLUSIVE)

Ava DuVernay’s distribution banner Array Releasing has bought “Mars One,” Gabriel Martins’ film which represents Brazil in the Oscar race. The film world premiered at Sundance and will debut on select screens and on Netflix beginning Jan. 5. Array Releasing has nabbed the film for distribution in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. “Mars One” revolves around the Martins, a lower-middle-class Black family who are living in the margins of a major Brazilian city. A far-right extremist president has just been inaugurated, and the Martins feel the strain of their new reality as the political dust settles....
Variety

Cinephobia Takes U.S. on ‘Sublime,’ as Meikincine Acquires Tarea Fina’s ‘Alemania’ (EXCLUSIVE)

BUENOS AIRES —  Buenos Aires-based Meikincine Entertainment, one of the most active sales agents at this year’s Ventana Sur, has closed the U.S. and Canada with Cinephobia Releasing on “Sublime,” produced by Buenos Aires’ Tarea Fina and a standout at Ventana Sur’s 2021 Copia Final pix-in-post competition. “Sublime” went on to world premiere at Berlin’s Generation 14-Plus strand this February.  In parallel, Meikincine has picked up world sales rights outside Argentina to Tarea Fina’s latest feature, “Alemania,” directed by Maria Zanetti (“Furia”), which wraps its shoot on Dec. 2.   A coming of age tale “Sublime” marks the feature debut of Argentina’s Mariano Biasin, who...
Variety

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival Kicks Off With Splashy Opening Night Featuring Stars, Bruno Mars Performance

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival kicked off its second edition on Friday with a splashy gala that alongside Egyptian icon Yousra and a plethora of Arab talent also saw Guy Ritchie, Sharon Stone and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on the red carpet.  Held in the auditorium of the Ritz Carlton hotel in Jeddah, on the Red Sea’s eastern shore, the ceremony served as a strong affirmation of the event’s theme “Film is Everything,” and of the special meaning of cinema in a country where, until December 2017, moviegoing was banned for religion-related reasons. Saudi producer and philanthropist Mohammed Al Turki,...
Variety

Jim Parsons on Why Being a Gay, Aspiring Actor When Ellen DeGeneres Came Out Was ‘F—ing Scary’

Jim Parsons cried a lot while reading “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Other Four-Letter Words,” entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello’s 2017 book about his late husband Kit Cowan’s battle with cancer. “My husband watched me read it, which means he watched me sob through it. And he said, ‘Do you think it would make a good movie?’ I said, ‘I don’t know,’” Parsons tells me on this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. “And he read it, and he said, ‘I think it would.’” Fast forward to today: Focus Features’ “Spoiler Alert,” directed by Michael Showalter and in...
Variety

Bruce Lee Biopic Set at Sony: Ang Lee to Direct, Filmmaker’s Son to Play Martial Arts Icon

Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning director of “Life of Pi” and “Brokeback Mountain,” is set to direct a film about Chinese American martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee is attached to star in the film, which is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Dan Futterman, who wrote “Capote” and “Foxcatcher,” is adapting the script. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay. Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at the age of 32, had a brief but lasting presence in Hollywood as an actor, director and martial arts expert. His films,...
Larry Brown Sports

Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Variety

Stevie Nicks Pens Touching Tribute to Fleetwood Mac Bandmate and ‘Best Friend’ Christine McVie

Just hours after news broke Wednesday that Christine McVie, singer and songwriter of many of Fleetwood Mac’s most enduring hits, had died at the age of 79, her friend and bandmate Stevie Nicks posted a touching tribute to her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975.” That was the day that Nicks and singer-guitarist-then-boyfriend Lindsay Buckingham auditioned for Fleetwood Mac, which formed in London in 1966 but had relocated to California. McVie, who was married to the band’s founding member and bassist John McVie at the time, joined the group in 1970. Over the years, Fleetwood...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

HLN Gutted By CNN Layoffs

CNN’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to have significant effects on the cable network HLN, according to four people familiar with the matter, with potential ramifications for one of the nation’s longest-running morning programs. HLN, the cable network once known as CNN Headline News, is home to a bevy of true-crime series, endless showings of “Forensic Files,” and “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” with a host who has been at the network since 2001. Now, all of that is under the microscope. In addition, a number of popular correspondents and journalists were terminated from the Warner Bros. Discovery backed outlet Thursday. CNN will...
Variety

Ana Cabrera Expected to Jump to NBC News From CNN

Ana Cabrera, an up-and-coming daytime anchor at CNN, is expected to leave the network and join NBC News, according to three people familiar with the matter — the latest in a series of CNN personnel who have defected to the NBCUniversal news unit. At present, Cabrera anchors the 1 p.m. hour on CNN, a move she made after working weekend anchor shifts and as a Denver correspondent for the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet, which she joined in 2013. But she is expected to depart and, after waiting out months-long period during which she cannot compete with CNN, join NBC News in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Condemns Kanye West for Praising Hitler: ‘We Have a Black White Supremacist Running Around’

Jimmy Kimmel started the Dec. 2 episode of his ABC talk show by condemning Kanye West for praising Hitler during a horrific antisemitic tirade on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show earlier that day. Kimmel called West a “Black white supremacist” and expressed shock over the fact that the controversial rapper still has a following. West told Jones that he likes Nazis and that every human brings value to the world, especially Hitler. “Especially Hitler?!” Kimmel told viewers. “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” West claimed during his “Infowars” interview that Hitler cannot be considered all bad since he invented...
Variety

Christine McVie’s Finest Moments in Song, Solo and With Fleetwood Mac

When Christine McVie died Wednesday at age 79, the membership of Fleetwood Mac lost a crucial component within its sound – an old soul, a sweetly world-weary vocalist and a subtly romantic songwriter whose haunted tones were both a complement to, and opposite from, the vibes of fellow singer-songwriters Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. Her low voice and lovelorn lyricism (to say nothing of her taut, bluesy piano and organ styling) have been part of McVie’s kitbag since before she married Mac bassist John McVie and was, instead, Christine Anne Perfect – her real, befitting last name.  Here is a selection of...
Variety

Ava DuVernay’s Poetic ‘Queen Sugar’ Series Finale Emphasizes the Everlasting Nature of Family

After seven seasons, the Bordelon family’s journey came to an end. “Queen Sugar” signed off on Tuesday night with a poetic series finale centered around the importance of family — in all its forms. Series creator Ava DuVernay wrote the finale, titled “For They Existed,” and returned to the director’s chair for the first time since helming the pilot and second episode. (To note: the remaining 85 episodes were directed exclusively by other women filmmakers, 41 of them to be exact.) In Variety’s Power of Women cover story celebrating the series’ legacy, the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker said she was “euphoric” about...
Variety

David Archuleta Teams With ‘Glee’ Alum Kevin McHale for ‘Risky Business’-Inspired ‘Faith in Me’ Video (EXCLUSIVE)

David Archuleta is giving fans an early glimpse at the video for his new song, “Faith in Me” — a dance-heavy clip that captures the spirit of classic ’80s movies like “Risky Business.” The video was directed by Kevin McHale (“Glee”) and Justin Thorne. “You don’t always get to see what’s going on behind the scenes, especially what’s initially filmed to what actually becomes the final product,” Archuleta tells Variety. “It was so fun to let loose on this song. I feel it was a new kind of therapy for me to dance the way I do in my...
Variety

Harry Styles, Haim, Bette Midler, the Eagles and More Remember Fleetwood Mac Songstress Christine McVie: ‘RIP Songbird’

Christine McVie touched hearts all over the world with her lyricism about the joys and aches of love as a member of Fleetwood Mac and across her own solo endeavors as a singer-songwriter. This was more than evident after news of her death at age 79 came on Wednesday and reactions from the music industry, friends and Fleetwood Mac fans began flooding social media. Members of Fleetwood Mac posted a joint statement on their band and individual accounts, which is how most came to learn of her death. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine...
Variety

‘Slow Horses’ Star Christopher Chung Teases Season 2, Future Projects

In Apple TV+ hit “Slow Horses,” Christopher Chung stars as the obnoxious (yet endearing) hacker Roddy Ho. Based on the Mick Herron book series of the same name, the show sees Gary Oldman play Jackson Lamb, a washed-up spy and reluctant ringleader of a group of MI5 losers put out to pasture in the unglamorous surroundings of Slough House. The series, which also stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce, has already been renewed for a third and fourth season, both of which are currently in production. Ahead of Season 2 premiering today, Chung sat down with Variety to discuss his return...
Variety

Kanye West Slammed for Praising Hitler in Horrific Antisemitic Interview: ‘Not Only Is He a Nazi,’ But So Is ‘Everyone Who Supports Him’

Kanye West went on a horrific antisemitic tirade during an appearance on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show in which the controversial rapper praised Hitler. It’s the latest in a string of controversial media appearances for West, who has been dropped by brands such as Adidas due to his antisemitic remarks. West told Jones that Hitler, like every human being, brought value to the world. He also said he sees good things about the Nazi founder. Later in the interview, West made antisemitic jokes about former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The rapper’s latest antisemitic remarks were instantly condemned on social media. Writer...
Variety

Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year

Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year on Spotify, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the No. 1 most-streamed album worldwide this year. Spotify is celebrating Bad Bunny’s accomplishment in various Wrapped 2022 promotions, including...
Variety

Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’

Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy