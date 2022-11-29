ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Big Ten Power Poll (The Final Episode): How U-of-M flipped the OSU script and Purdue survived the wild West | Jones

By David Jones
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy