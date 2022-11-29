Read full article on original website
Lane closures expected in Greene County on SR-235
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers that commute in one part of Greene County should expect lane closures starting on Monday. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is implementing daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a portion of S.R. 235. from Monday, Dec. 5 to the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7, according […]
UPDATE: Fairborn intersection reopens after ‘significant’ water main break
FAIRBORN — UPDATE @ 3:50 p.m.:. An intersection in Fairborn has reopened after a “significant” water main break. The intersection of Ironwood Drive and Funderburg Road was closed around 11:10 a.m., according to a social media post from the Fairborn Police Department. “That intersection will be closed...
‘An inconvenience’: Montgomery Co. residents experience Verizon service issues
According to a Verizon spokesperson, a cell tower in Union had been bouncing in and out of service on Tuesday and Wednesday causing the problem.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
countynewsonline.org
Public hearing on AES Ohio electricity pricing plan scheduled for February 2, 2023
COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) scheduled a public hearing regarding AES Ohio’s application for an electric security plan. The local public hearing will be held on Feb. 2, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., at the Dayton Municipal Building, Commission Chambers, 101 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio, 45402. Those that testify will have their comments included in the case record.
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
Mount Vernon News
OSHP investigates 3-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton was operating a...
Dayton trooper and dispatcher of the year announced
Trooper Pudenz is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award, and Dispatcher Huffman is now in contention for the District and State Dispatcher of the Year award.
wktn.com
Hunters Reminded About Dangers of Downed Power Lines
Logan County Wildlife officer Adam Smith responded to three deer that were killed by electrocution last week. It occurred near O’Conners Point and Longview Cove in the Indian Lake region. The downed power lines were caused by a tree that fell over the lines. While no people were injured,...
Truck smashes into house in 2-vehicle accident in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — A pickup truck struck a house tonight in a two-vehicle accident in Beavercreek that has sent at least two people to a hospital. >> Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty of murder in Pike County slayings. Medic, fire and police were dispatched to the 3900 block of...
Times-Bulletin
County commissioners consider alternative power projects
VAN WERT COUNTY — Work has yet to begin on three solar power projects planned for Van Wert County. “The first one that I think was supposed to be under construction already was Great Bear 1 and Great Bear 2. They’re part and parcel of the same project — about 300 to 350 acres near Cavett in Union Township. That was all done and approved by their township trustees or they welcomed it. We approved it. It was supposed to happen. I think they even seeded grass on a large amount of the parcel that was involved but for whatever reason, those solar panels were on their way here and then got either returned back to the sender or diverted someplace else,” said Thad Lichtensteiger, Van Wert County Commissioner.
Passenger hops into driver seat, speeds off during traffic stop in New Lebanon; Crash ensues
NEW LEBANON — A suspect was injured after they tried to flee a traffic stop in New Lebanon and crashed into other vehicles. Around 4:45 p.m. an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car with no visible license plate near the area of East Main Street and Bronwood Street, according to New Lebanon Police Chief Curtis Hensley.
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows. Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Council awaiting law director’s opinion on RVs on private property
VAN WERT — Van Wert residents who have recreational vehicles, parked legally on their property, may have to find an alternative location. Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward, at Monday night’s city council meeting, asked the city’s law director, John Hatcher, to look into what some people think is a problem.
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Ohio Couple Delivers Packages After FedEx Driver Dumps Them
A couple in Ohio delivers packers after a FedEx driver dumps them on the side of the road. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine were headed home on Black Friday after spending time with family when they spotted a FedEx delivery truck parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. Raisch says it looked like the delivery driver was throwing packages on the side of the road, so they turned around to investigate.
1 dead, 1 injured in Washington Twp. crash
According to a release, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers are being asked by authorities to reroute if heading in this direction.
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
Newborn baby dies two days after fatal Madison County crash
A previous report can be seen in the video player above. FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A newborn baby who was in critical condition after a Saturday crash in Madison County has been pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol […]
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Woman narrowly escapes before train crashes into car in Clark County
"It's in drive," the woman can be heard saying in the 911 phone call recording. "Like, it just - like I'm almost like - um I'm able to almost - like I'm trying to get it off the tracks and it's mobile, I just can't get it off the tracks!"
