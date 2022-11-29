VAN WERT COUNTY — Work has yet to begin on three solar power projects planned for Van Wert County. “The first one that I think was supposed to be under construction already was Great Bear 1 and Great Bear 2. They’re part and parcel of the same project — about 300 to 350 acres near Cavett in Union Township. That was all done and approved by their township trustees or they welcomed it. We approved it. It was supposed to happen. I think they even seeded grass on a large amount of the parcel that was involved but for whatever reason, those solar panels were on their way here and then got either returned back to the sender or diverted someplace else,” said Thad Lichtensteiger, Van Wert County Commissioner.

