Bellefontaine, OH

WDTN

Lane closures expected in Greene County on SR-235

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers that commute in one part of Greene County should expect lane closures starting on Monday. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is implementing daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a portion of S.R. 235. from Monday, Dec. 5 to the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7, according […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

Public hearing on AES Ohio electricity pricing plan scheduled for February 2, 2023

COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) scheduled a public hearing regarding AES Ohio’s application for an electric security plan. The local public hearing will be held on Feb. 2, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., at the Dayton Municipal Building, Commission Chambers, 101 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio, 45402. Those that testify will have their comments included in the case record.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

OSHP investigates 3-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton was operating a...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Hunters Reminded About Dangers of Downed Power Lines

Logan County Wildlife officer Adam Smith responded to three deer that were killed by electrocution last week. It occurred near O’Conners Point and Longview Cove in the Indian Lake region. The downed power lines were caused by a tree that fell over the lines. While no people were injured,...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

County commissioners consider alternative power projects

VAN WERT COUNTY — Work has yet to begin on three solar power projects planned for Van Wert County. “The first one that I think was supposed to be under construction already was Great Bear 1 and Great Bear 2. They’re part and parcel of the same project — about 300 to 350 acres near Cavett in Union Township. That was all done and approved by their township trustees or they welcomed it. We approved it. It was supposed to happen. I think they even seeded grass on a large amount of the parcel that was involved but for whatever reason, those solar panels were on their way here and then got either returned back to the sender or diverted someplace else,” said Thad Lichtensteiger, Van Wert County Commissioner.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows.  Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Ohio Couple Delivers Packages After FedEx Driver Dumps Them

A couple in Ohio delivers packers after a FedEx driver dumps them on the side of the road. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine were headed home on Black Friday after spending time with family when they spotted a FedEx delivery truck parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. Raisch says it looked like the delivery driver was throwing packages on the side of the road, so they turned around to investigate.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 dead, 1 injured in Washington Twp. crash

According to a release, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers are being asked by authorities to reroute if heading in this direction.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH

