Effective: 2022-12-02 23:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Western Skagit County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible with the best chance on the hills. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO