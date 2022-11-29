Read full article on original website
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Adidas technology proves Portugal captain did not score opener against Uruguay at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo did not score Portugal's opener in their 2-0 win over Uruguay at the World Cup, according to Adidas technology inside the match ball. Ronaldo claimed he had got the faintest of touches with his head on Bruno Fernandes' cross to give Portugal the lead as he celebrated jubilantly, but FIFA later awarded the goal to Fernandes.
Brazil, Portugal join France in World Cup knockouts
Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare on a dramatic day of action in Qatar on Monday. - Casemiro strike - Portugal booked their place in the knockout phase in Qatar hours after Brazil progressed, courtesy of a late goal from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.
Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner
It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA's Antonee Robinson comforted a sobbing Iranian soccer player after the Americans knocked their team out at the World Cup
This is the first time in eight years that the USMNT made it through the World Cup's knockout round and will appear in the Round of 16.
Soccer player, who spent 9 months last year suspended for doping violation, sent home from World Cup after fight with manager
Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana fought with his manager Rigobert Song over the team's playing style, according to Marca.
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Ronaldo, Gakpo, Rashford, Fernandes, Dumfries, Gilmour, Busquets, Bale
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has received an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC worth £150m a season following his exit from Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription) Ronaldo still wants to play Champions League football and has not yet accepted the Al-Nassr FC offer. (Sun) Manchester United are...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers checking details of stunning €200m-a-year Al Nassr transfer proposal
Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide whether or not to accept a mammoth contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Portugal international, who is currently focusing on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, recently left Man Utd after having his contract terminated in response to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.
Yardbarker
FIFA records incredible statistics behind Rashford’s free-kick vs Wales
Marcus Rashford scored a stunning free-kick against Wales at the World Cup. It was the first of two goals from the Manchester United star in England’s final group match. While England were poor in the first half, Rashford was one of a few players England had that looked dangerous. It came as no surprise that he would be the one to open the scoring just five minutes after the interval from a fantastic set piece.
sporf.com
Rodrigo Bentancur sets 21st Century World Cup record in 2-0 defeat to Portugal
Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur registered a brilliant stat during his country’s 2-0 defeat to Portugal at the World Cup. The record, which Stats Perform’s South American Twitter account highlighted, demonstrates just how impressive Bentancur was on Monday night. Per OptaJavier (via Twitter), the Spurs midfielder recorded nineteen ball...
Tunisia beats France in wild and crazy upset, soccer world reacts
Tunisia knew they were a long shot at advancing to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, especially when they had to beat the defending World Cup champs. The good news for Tunisia was that they beat France. The bad news was that it still wasn’t enough to advance. It helped that France Read more... The post Tunisia beats France in wild and crazy upset, soccer world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Entire Juventus board of directors resigns
The entire board of directors at Juventus has resigned, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedved, the Italian Serie A club said in a statement Monday. The outgoing board "considered (it) to be in the best social interest to recommend that Juventus equip itself with a new Board of Directors to address these issues," the club said.
Sporting News
Qatar's World Cup flop: The Maroon finish with worst record for a host nation in FIFA history
Qatar had been preparing for the 2022 World Cup, their World Cup, for more than 12 years since they won the hosting rights. Not only had they invested in physical infrastructure, but they also spent heavily in creating new academies and pathways to create a team ready to compete on the world stage.
BBC
Tour de France: 2024 race to finish in Nice instead of Paris
The Tour de France will finish outside of the Paris region for the first time in its 121-year history when the 2024 edition concludes in Nice. The final stage of the Grand Tour has traditionally finished on the Champs-Elysees in the French capital. But because of the Olympics starting days...
NBC Sports
Offsides rules at 2022 World Cup: Explaining how VAR technology impacts referee calls
The 2022 World Cup is underway from the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar and as the group stage continues, we’ve seen unexpected upsets and some new contenders emerge – but there’s still a long way to go until the tournament champions are crowned in late December. Along...
Juventus mired in scandal again as Agnelli and board resigns
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Scandal. Titles. More scandal. Successes and controversy are never far apart at Juventus, which is back in crisis mode following the resignation of club president Andrea Agnelli and the team’s entire board of directors following an investigation by Turin prosecutors into alleged false accounting.
