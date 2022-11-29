ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Brazil, Portugal join France in World Cup knockouts

Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare on a dramatic day of action in Qatar on Monday. - Casemiro strike -  Portugal booked their place in the knockout phase in Qatar hours after Brazil progressed, courtesy of a late goal from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner

It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers checking details of stunning €200m-a-year Al Nassr transfer proposal

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide whether or not to accept a mammoth contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Portugal international, who is currently focusing on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, recently left Man Utd after having his contract terminated in response to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.
Yardbarker

FIFA records incredible statistics behind Rashford’s free-kick vs Wales

Marcus Rashford scored a stunning free-kick against Wales at the World Cup. It was the first of two goals from the Manchester United star in England’s final group match. While England were poor in the first half, Rashford was one of a few players England had that looked dangerous. It came as no surprise that he would be the one to open the scoring just five minutes after the interval from a fantastic set piece.
sporf.com

Rodrigo Bentancur sets 21st Century World Cup record in 2-0 defeat to Portugal

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur registered a brilliant stat during his country’s 2-0 defeat to Portugal at the World Cup. The record, which Stats Perform’s South American Twitter account highlighted, demonstrates just how impressive Bentancur was on Monday night. Per OptaJavier (via Twitter), the Spurs midfielder recorded nineteen ball...
The Comeback

Tunisia beats France in wild and crazy upset, soccer world reacts

Tunisia knew they were a long shot at advancing to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, especially when they had to beat the defending World Cup champs. The good news for Tunisia was that they beat France. The bad news was that it still wasn’t enough to advance. It helped that France Read more... The post Tunisia beats France in wild and crazy upset, soccer world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AFP

Entire Juventus board of directors resigns

The entire board of directors at Juventus has resigned, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedved, the Italian Serie A club said in a statement Monday. The outgoing board "considered (it) to be in the best social interest to recommend that Juventus equip itself with a new Board of Directors to address these issues," the club said.
BBC

Tour de France: 2024 race to finish in Nice instead of Paris

The Tour de France will finish outside of the Paris region for the first time in its 121-year history when the 2024 edition concludes in Nice. The final stage of the Grand Tour has traditionally finished on the Champs-Elysees in the French capital. But because of the Olympics starting days...
The Associated Press

Juventus mired in scandal again as Agnelli and board resigns

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Scandal. Titles. More scandal. Successes and controversy are never far apart at Juventus, which is back in crisis mode following the resignation of club president Andrea Agnelli and the team’s entire board of directors following an investigation by Turin prosecutors into alleged false accounting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy