BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC
Harry and Meghan Netflix series 'behind closed doors'
A trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary has been released, offering a first glimpse at what the couple say is the inside story of why they stepped down from royal duties. "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," said Prince Harry. "When the stakes were this high,...
