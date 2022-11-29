ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Mirror

SMa.r.t. Column: An Urgent Appeal to Our New City Council & Management

The future lies within our cities, but our cities are crumbling! Cities are home to over 1/2 the world’s population and in 20 years will be home to 2/3rds! They are the focal points of poverty & health, water & energy, food & waste, transportation & congestion, climate change & environmental degradation, innovation & economic growth – with changes in climate, economics, and social media creating a new and ever-changing reality.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Construction for 100-Unit NMS Lincoln Nearly Complete

Five-story project at 1550 Lincoln Boulevard almost done. NMS Lincoln is nearly finished after two years of construction, the new structure at 1550 Lincoln Boulevard as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. This structure is built on what was formerly the site of a Denny’s and is one of WS Communities’ many new projects that the company is building in the downtown area of Santa Monica.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Santa Monica

Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies. Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of Santa Monica and Los Angeles. The company said that they are disappointed to have to withdraw the service, despite their commitment to micro-mobility, but that their experiences in North America have shown that cities believe that those services “should be run through long-term public-private partnerships with a limited number of operators.”
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Los Angeles debates plan to rehouse RV dwellers

The city of Los Angeles wants a plan to take people out of recreational vehicles as part of ongoing efforts to fight homelessness. In August, the city’s Board of Transportation Commission voted to create an Ad Hoc Committee to address RVs parked on public streets because of lack of progress by the council.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

One dead in Eagle Rock house fire

Eagle Rock -- A person died this morning at the scene of a house fire in the Eagle Rock area after going back into the burning building, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 1400 block of West Hepner Avenue at 8:05 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour and prevented them from spreading to other homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Separation of the Santa Monica-Malibu School District Moves Forward

The separation of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) has moved forward in an important way. The discussion between the two school districts since April has led to the creation of a framework to separate the two from one another that both sides can agree with. As detailed in...
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Culver City measure allowing 16, 17-year-olds to be decided by 3 votes

In one of the tightest races in Los Angeles County, the fate of a Culver City measure, which would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, hangs on by just a thread."Every single vote counts," said 17-year-old Ada Meighan-Theil. In the three weeks since Election Day and with only a few days left until L.A. County certifies the results, Measure VY is about to be decided by just three votes. As of Thursday, 49.99% of residents support the measure while a slight majority of 50.1% disapprove of it. At age 5, former Culver City Mayor Steven Gourley knocked on doors with his mother...
CULVER CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valladares Concedes To Schiavo In State Assembly Race

Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo has won the race for California’s 40th Assembly District (AD-40), after incumbent Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, conceded on Wednesday.  Valladares announced her concession on social media on Wednesday morning, after the most recent vote count was made available by the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office.  “I have been truly blessed ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Santa Monica: 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Santa Monica, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Santa Monica California. Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Santa Monica. Visitors will enjoy the city’s relaxed atmosphere and cultural diversity. The attractions range from a historical museum to a farmers market.
SANTA MONICA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Mall remake before council

Another, perhaps final step toward the beginning of redeveloping the declining Westminster Mall may be taken at Wednesday’s meeting of the Westminster City Council. A public hearing will be held to consider a general plan amendment, a specific plan and an environmental impact report for a re-make of the enclosed shopping center at Bolsa Avenue and Goldenwest Street, adjacent to the San Diego (405) Freeway.
WESTMINSTER, CA
venturabreeze.com

City Manager put on administrative leave

Alex McIntyre has served as the City Manager of the City of Ventura since November 2018. The Ventura City Council has announced that City Manager Alex D. McIntyre has been placed on administrative leave pending Council direction on a private personnel matter. Even though the reason was not stated it...
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

LAPD issues warning of phone scammers claiming to be officers, requesting personal information

Los Angeles Police Department is warning the public of a recent scam plaguing Angelenos, where an individual is posing as an officer.According to a news release, multiple community members have received calls from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official in recent weeks, with the person asking for personal information including identifying information and social security numbers. "The Los Angeles Police Department wishes to caution the public about such fraudulent phone calls that may involve requests for personal information, demands for payment using pre-pay debit cards, wire transfers or the depositing of a check," the release said. While they did not specify how many people have been targeted by the scam, they made sure to note that calls that do actually come from LAPD detectives, "such calls will never involve a request for payment or money."They advised anyone who receives one of the scam calls from a police impersonator to hang up the phone and immediately contact local police. Anyone with information on the matter was asked to contact LAPD's Media Relations Division at (213) 486-5910. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy