Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Monica Mirror
SMa.r.t. Column: An Urgent Appeal to Our New City Council & Management
The future lies within our cities, but our cities are crumbling! Cities are home to over 1/2 the world’s population and in 20 years will be home to 2/3rds! They are the focal points of poverty & health, water & energy, food & waste, transportation & congestion, climate change & environmental degradation, innovation & economic growth – with changes in climate, economics, and social media creating a new and ever-changing reality.
Santa Monica Mirror
Construction for 100-Unit NMS Lincoln Nearly Complete
Five-story project at 1550 Lincoln Boulevard almost done. NMS Lincoln is nearly finished after two years of construction, the new structure at 1550 Lincoln Boulevard as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. This structure is built on what was formerly the site of a Denny’s and is one of WS Communities’ many new projects that the company is building in the downtown area of Santa Monica.
Santa Monica Mirror
Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Santa Monica
Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies. Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of Santa Monica and Los Angeles. The company said that they are disappointed to have to withdraw the service, despite their commitment to micro-mobility, but that their experiences in North America have shown that cities believe that those services “should be run through long-term public-private partnerships with a limited number of operators.”
Karen Bass says her term as LA mayor won't be continuation of Garcetti administration
When L.A. Mayor-elect Karen Bass asked members of the Garcetti administration to stay on through April, some saw it as a sign that little will change at City Hall. But Bass says that's far from the truth.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles debates plan to rehouse RV dwellers
The city of Los Angeles wants a plan to take people out of recreational vehicles as part of ongoing efforts to fight homelessness. In August, the city’s Board of Transportation Commission voted to create an Ad Hoc Committee to address RVs parked on public streets because of lack of progress by the council.
inglewoodtoday.com
Mayor Butts awaits certification to continue Davidson closing in on Gray for runoff
As the days move closer to the certification of the Nov. 8 election results for the City of Inglewood, the latest count from the Los Angeles Registrar Recorders Office confirms that James T. Butts, Jr. will continue to lead the city as mayor. The percentage of votes Mayor Butts received...
theeastsiderla.com
One dead in Eagle Rock house fire
Eagle Rock -- A person died this morning at the scene of a house fire in the Eagle Rock area after going back into the burning building, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 1400 block of West Hepner Avenue at 8:05 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour and prevented them from spreading to other homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Santa Monica Mirror
Separation of the Santa Monica-Malibu School District Moves Forward
The separation of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) has moved forward in an important way. The discussion between the two school districts since April has led to the creation of a framework to separate the two from one another that both sides can agree with. As detailed in...
Culver City measure allowing 16, 17-year-olds to be decided by 3 votes
In one of the tightest races in Los Angeles County, the fate of a Culver City measure, which would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, hangs on by just a thread."Every single vote counts," said 17-year-old Ada Meighan-Theil. In the three weeks since Election Day and with only a few days left until L.A. County certifies the results, Measure VY is about to be decided by just three votes. As of Thursday, 49.99% of residents support the measure while a slight majority of 50.1% disapprove of it. At age 5, former Culver City Mayor Steven Gourley knocked on doors with his mother...
Sheriff Villanueva Took Office As A Progressive Reformer But Leaves As A Darling Of Fox News
He was elected in 2018 after running as a progressive Democrat who would reform the department. He ended up fiercely resisting oversight and clashing with watchdogs and the rest of the county’s political establishment.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
Valladares Concedes To Schiavo In State Assembly Race
Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo has won the race for California’s 40th Assembly District (AD-40), after incumbent Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, conceded on Wednesday. Valladares announced her concession on social media on Wednesday morning, after the most recent vote count was made available by the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office. “I have been truly blessed ...
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved Mt. SAC Employee Struck and Killed by Driver in ‘Intentional Act' Identified
A 63-year-old man fatally struck by a car in what authorities described as an intentional act on a Southern California college campus was identified Friday by Mt. San Antonio College officials. Rafael Barragan Jr. was struck and killed in a parking lot on the campus in Walnut in eastern Los...
nomadlawyer.org
Santa Monica: 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Santa Monica, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Santa Monica California. Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Santa Monica. Visitors will enjoy the city’s relaxed atmosphere and cultural diversity. The attractions range from a historical museum to a farmers market.
orangecountytribune.com
Mall remake before council
Another, perhaps final step toward the beginning of redeveloping the declining Westminster Mall may be taken at Wednesday’s meeting of the Westminster City Council. A public hearing will be held to consider a general plan amendment, a specific plan and an environmental impact report for a re-make of the enclosed shopping center at Bolsa Avenue and Goldenwest Street, adjacent to the San Diego (405) Freeway.
venturabreeze.com
City Manager put on administrative leave
Alex McIntyre has served as the City Manager of the City of Ventura since November 2018. The Ventura City Council has announced that City Manager Alex D. McIntyre has been placed on administrative leave pending Council direction on a private personnel matter. Even though the reason was not stated it...
pasadenanow.com
Former Pasadena Mayor Rick Cole is returning to City Government – in Los Angeles.
According to a statement released by the Congress for a New Urbanism (CNU), Rick Cole is leaving the CNU in December to accept a position as the Deputy Chief Controller for the city of Los Angeles. “As I return to local public service, I’m excited for the future of CNU,”...
Daughter of LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass injured in hit-and-run crash
One of the daughters of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured in a hit-and-run crash, Bass said.
Critical repairs on Queen Mary coming closer to completion with reopening on the horizon
The City of Long Beach says critical repairs of the Queen Mary have entered the final stages, meaning portions of the iconic cruiseliner could reopen to the public soon. The historic cruise ship docked in Long Beach has been closed to the public for much of the year while critical repairs took place. The ship […]
LAPD issues warning of phone scammers claiming to be officers, requesting personal information
Los Angeles Police Department is warning the public of a recent scam plaguing Angelenos, where an individual is posing as an officer.According to a news release, multiple community members have received calls from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official in recent weeks, with the person asking for personal information including identifying information and social security numbers. "The Los Angeles Police Department wishes to caution the public about such fraudulent phone calls that may involve requests for personal information, demands for payment using pre-pay debit cards, wire transfers or the depositing of a check," the release said. While they did not specify how many people have been targeted by the scam, they made sure to note that calls that do actually come from LAPD detectives, "such calls will never involve a request for payment or money."They advised anyone who receives one of the scam calls from a police impersonator to hang up the phone and immediately contact local police. Anyone with information on the matter was asked to contact LAPD's Media Relations Division at (213) 486-5910.
Comments / 4