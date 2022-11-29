Read full article on original website
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
BBC
Wakefield Westgate: Woman dragged into van outside station
A woman was dragged by a man from a railway station into a van in West Yorkshire, police have said. Officers said it happened at Wakefield Westgate at about 16:30 GMT on 24 November, with the vehicle parked outside the station. The woman was then pulled by her hair and...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
BBC
Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash
The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him. David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November. The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
BBC
US singer Jake Flint dies hours after wedding
Uncertainty continues to swirl over US country musician Jake Flint's death, just hours after his wedding on Sunday. Flint, 37, died in his sleep in Oklahoma, former manager Brenda Cline said in a social media post. Tributes have begun pouring in for the singer, who was considered a rising star...
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
BBC
Hulme woman raped after armed man climbs through window
A man who climbed into a woman's flat and threatened her with a knife before raping her is being sought by police. The woman was attacked after the man entered through an unlocked window at the apartment in Hulme, Manchester, at about 05:00 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
BBC
Chadwell Heath bus attack: Teen stabbed as revenge for drill track - court
A 16-year-old boy was murdered on a bus home from school as "revenge" for posting a mocking drill music track online, a court has heard. Tyler Hurley died in hospital after he was stabbed while travelling on the Route 173 bus in Chadwell Heath, east London, on 14 March. Carlton...
BBC
Tribute paid to man who died from serious injuries
The family of a man who died at an address in Essex have paid tribute to him saying he was "kind to all that knew him". Police were called to reports of an assault at Lesney Gardens in Rochford shortly after 08:30 GMT on Friday. Dominic Clark-Ellingford, 32, died at...
BBC
Pen Pych mountain: Teenager fell to his death posing for photo
A student was killed after falling from a mountain while posing for photos on a ledge, an inquest heard. Fynley Jones was walking with school friends when they stopped for pictures at the top of 1,400ft (427m) Pen Pych mountain, Rhondda Cynon Taf, last May. The 18-year-old, from Pentre, Rhondda...
BBC
Kate Bushell: New lines of inquiry in murder case
Detectives investigating the murder of Kate Bushell are working on new lines of inquiry after an appeal. The 14-year-old was killed on Saturday 15 November 1997 as she walked a neighbour's dog near her home. The schoolgirl died from a knife wound; her body was found in a field off...
BBC
Purdis Farm couple light up home in memory of daughter
A couple are lighting up their home for Christmas in memory of their daughter who died after childbirth. Jessica Mai Walden, from Bramford, Suffolk, died last May aged 28 after giving birth to her second daughter Orla at Ipswich Hospital. Her parents Julie and Neil Stout, from near Ipswich, said...
BBC
Woman's hidden name found on 8th Century religious manuscript
A woman's name, faintly scratched and almost invisible to the naked eye, has been detected on the pages of a 1,300-year-old religious manuscript. The word "Eadburg" was discovered in the margins of the 8th Century copy of a biblical text. University of Leicester PhD student Jessica Hodgkinson made the unexpected...
BBC
Harry and Meghan Netflix series 'behind closed doors'
A trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary has been released, offering a first glimpse at what the couple say is the inside story of why they stepped down from royal duties. "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," said Prince Harry. "When the stakes were this high,...
BBC
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies aged 79
Christine McVie, who played with Fleetwood Mac and wrote some of their most famous songs, has died aged 79, her family has said. The British singer-songwriter was behind hits including Little Lies, Everywhere, Don't Stop, Say You Love Me and Songbird. She died peacefully at a hospital in the company...
BBC
Monaghan deaths: Men named as Christopher Mooney and Kieran Hamill
The two men who died at separate locations in County Monaghan on Thursday have been named locally as Christopher Mooney and Kieran Hamill. Mr Mooney, who was 60, was found dead at a house at Knockreagh Lower in Broomfield at about 06:45 local time on Thursday. Gardaí (Irish police) said...
