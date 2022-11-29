ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

UNC-Clemson Countdown to Kickoff: ACC Championship Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Asked about the significance of what’s at stake this weekend and the potential impact as the North Carolina football program seeks to capture its first ACC title since 1980, Josh Downs immediately launched into the historical context. But quantifying and qualifying that context tripped...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Yardbarker

South Carolina has shocking similarity with CFP hopeful Michigan

The South Carolina Gamecocks finished this season strong, but it's not like they were world-beaters. They certainly weren't on the level of the 12-0 Michigan Wolverines. Still, head coach Shane Beamer deserves credit for what he's been able to accomplish in his second year with the Gamecocks. His team finished 8-4, which is nothing to scoff at, and featured wins over three ranked teams. South Carolina beat No. 13 Kentucky, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson.
COLUMBIA, SC
fbschedules.com

2022 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WCNC

Gardner-Webb looks to 'shock the world' in FCS Playoffs

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — On Thursday night Tre Lamb gathered his Gardner-Webb team for a message before the team's trip to Virginia to take on William & Mary in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. "Shock the world, believe you can get it done and play with great...
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Former VP Mike Pence Visiting South Carolina Next Week

(Columbia, SC) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is visiting South Carolina next week. He'll be stopping in Rock Hill and Blythewood. This comes ahead of a possible announcement of a presidential run from Pence. He says he will be announcing his decision next year.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
wach.com

SC runaway teen found safe in Florida

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WFAE

Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?

If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas

Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
LAKE WYLIE, SC
freightwaves.com

North Carolina trucking company owner awaits $40K refund from police

More than two years later, Jerry Johnson still doesn’t have the money back. The endless saga of the cash confiscated from Johnson by authorities in Arizona began in summer 2020. Johnson is the owner of two-truck Triple J Logistics, which operates out of a Charlotte suburb. Arizona authorities seized...
ARIZONA STATE
Travel Maven

Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
ROCK HILL, SC
247Sports

247Sports

