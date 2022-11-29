The South Carolina Gamecocks finished this season strong, but it's not like they were world-beaters. They certainly weren't on the level of the 12-0 Michigan Wolverines. Still, head coach Shane Beamer deserves credit for what he's been able to accomplish in his second year with the Gamecocks. His team finished 8-4, which is nothing to scoff at, and featured wins over three ranked teams. South Carolina beat No. 13 Kentucky, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO