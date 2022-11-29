Read full article on original website
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Why Mazeo Bennett Remains A Priority For South Carolina
Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett committed to Tennessee but is still in the picture for South Carolina. Why do the Gamecocks stay in hot pursuit?
UNC-Clemson Countdown to Kickoff: ACC Championship Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Asked about the significance of what’s at stake this weekend and the potential impact as the North Carolina football program seeks to capture its first ACC title since 1980, Josh Downs immediately launched into the historical context. But quantifying and qualifying that context tripped...
Yardbarker
South Carolina has shocking similarity with CFP hopeful Michigan
The South Carolina Gamecocks finished this season strong, but it's not like they were world-beaters. They certainly weren't on the level of the 12-0 Michigan Wolverines. Still, head coach Shane Beamer deserves credit for what he's been able to accomplish in his second year with the Gamecocks. His team finished 8-4, which is nothing to scoff at, and featured wins over three ranked teams. South Carolina beat No. 13 Kentucky, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson.
fbschedules.com
2022 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV
The 2022 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing...
Three Transfer Portal Candidates
South Carolina is an attractive destination for transfer portal names, and there are a few they should have an early eye on.
USC Gamecock
Palmetto Series recap: Gamecocks head into spring season with two-point lead over rival Clemson
In one of the most highly contested rivalries in college sports, the South Carolina Gamecocks lead the Clemson Tigers 4-2 in the fifth edition of the Palmetto Series, presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. The Palmetto Series pits South Carolina and Clemson teams across all sports against each other,...
WCNC
Gardner-Webb looks to 'shock the world' in FCS Playoffs
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — On Thursday night Tre Lamb gathered his Gardner-Webb team for a message before the team's trip to Virginia to take on William & Mary in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. "Shock the world, believe you can get it done and play with great...
WIS-TV
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
WLTX.com
A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend is named Richland County Player of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend was named the Richland County High School Football Player of the Year, as determined by voting from local media who cover high school football in the Midlands. In 14 games, Townsend rushed for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns as the...
iheart.com
Former VP Mike Pence Visiting South Carolina Next Week
(Columbia, SC) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is visiting South Carolina next week. He'll be stopping in Rock Hill and Blythewood. This comes ahead of a possible announcement of a presidential run from Pence. He says he will be announcing his decision next year.
wach.com
SC runaway teen found safe in Florida
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
‘Having a ball’: Woman, 51, living on Winthrop University campus as student
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Winthrop University student is following her passion and forging a new path. Sue Farmer showed Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis her dorm room at the Rock Hill university. “My home away from home,” Farmer said. From the posters and futon to the ramen...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
country1037fm.com
Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas
Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
freightwaves.com
North Carolina trucking company owner awaits $40K refund from police
More than two years later, Jerry Johnson still doesn’t have the money back. The endless saga of the cash confiscated from Johnson by authorities in Arizona began in summer 2020. Johnson is the owner of two-truck Triple J Logistics, which operates out of a Charlotte suburb. Arizona authorities seized...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
South Carolina County Working on $1 Billion Manufacturing Factory Deal
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. County lawmakers in South Carolina have approved...
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
foxwilmington.com
Lawsuit targets ‘expansive surveillance network’ law enforcement can access to track SC drivers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) – Where you drive every day is not a secret in South Carolina. Law enforcement has access to what is being called an “expansive surveillance network” of cameras, and according to new court filings, there is no oversight into how they use this information.
Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
247Sports
