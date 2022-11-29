Adidas' new "elite-level" running shoes cost half as much as the Nike Alphafly 2

Adidas has just announced what already looks like a strong contender for the title of best running shoes of 2023 in the form of the Adizero SL, an "elite-level" shoe at a more accessible price point, featuring the Lightstrike Pro foam and a lightweight Lightstrike EVA midsole.

The new Adizeor SL is the latest iteration of the record-breaking Adizero franchise. Indeed, the shoes have similar-looking cutaway sections in the foam as the Adidas Adzero Adios Pro 3 , the apex predator of the Adizero line. However, the new road running shoes are sold for a much lower price, way less than what the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 sells for.

"The launch of the Adizero SL represents our continued commitment to our running community as we offer them a great daily trainer", says Simon Lockett, Global Category Directory Running Footwear at Adidas, "We're excited to help runners go faster than ever before as they take advantage of a shoe that includes some of the industry-first technology that has helped the likes of Peres Jepchirchir and Tamirat Tola smash World Records."

(Image credit: Adidas)

The Adidas Adizero SL has Lightstrike Pro foam' drop-in' at the forefoot for improved energy returns at toe-off and a Lightstrike EVA midsole frame that provides cushioning and protection. An engineered mesh upper and padded tongue means are said to improve comfort levels in the shoes while providing optimal lockdown (not the stay-at-home variety, of course).

To celebrate the launch of the Adizero SL, Adidas also launched Project PB, a "unique resource that provides ambitious runners with an opportunity to feel success and experience winning." To get involved in Project PB and access these exclusive workshops, you must download the Adidas Running app and sign up for your local Adidas Runners community, where you'll receive updates and information in your local city.

The new ADIZERO SL, launching in two different colourways – pulse mint for women and lucid blue/lucid fuchsia for men – will be available via the Adidas app, online and in-store from 1 Dec 1 2022, for a recommended retail price of £120/$120 (approx. AU$178.50).