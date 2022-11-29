ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Adidas' new "elite-level" running shoes cost half as much as the Nike Alphafly 2

By Matt Kollat
T3
T3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20i18u_0jQrbg5O00

Adidas has just announced what already looks like a strong contender for the title of best running shoes of 2023 in the form of the Adizero SL, an "elite-level" shoe at a more accessible price point, featuring the Lightstrike Pro foam and a lightweight Lightstrike EVA midsole.

The new Adizeor SL is the latest iteration of the record-breaking Adizero franchise. Indeed, the shoes have similar-looking cutaway sections in the foam as the Adidas Adzero Adios Pro 3 , the apex predator of the Adizero line. However, the new road running shoes are sold for a much lower price, way less than what the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 sells for.

"The launch of the Adizero SL represents our continued commitment to our running community as we offer them a great daily trainer", says Simon Lockett, Global Category Directory Running Footwear at Adidas, "We're excited to help runners go faster than ever before as they take advantage of a shoe that includes some of the industry-first technology that has helped the likes of Peres Jepchirchir and Tamirat Tola smash World Records."

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0ikR_0jQrbg5O00

(Image credit: Adidas)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZUMQ_0jQrbg5O00

(Image credit: Adidas)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGWnK_0jQrbg5O00

(Image credit: Adidas)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0Rwt_0jQrbg5O00

(Image credit: Adidas)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLYCB_0jQrbg5O00

(Image credit: Adidas)

The Adidas Adizero SL has Lightstrike Pro foam' drop-in' at the forefoot for improved energy returns at toe-off and a Lightstrike EVA midsole frame that provides cushioning and protection. An engineered mesh upper and padded tongue means are said to improve comfort levels in the shoes while providing optimal lockdown (not the stay-at-home variety, of course).

To celebrate the launch of the Adizero SL, Adidas also launched Project PB, a "unique resource that provides ambitious runners with an opportunity to feel success and experience winning." To get involved in Project PB and access these exclusive workshops, you must download the Adidas Running app and sign up for your local Adidas Runners community, where you'll receive updates and information in your local city.

The new ADIZERO SL, launching in two different colourways – pulse mint for women and lucid blue/lucid fuchsia for men – will be available via the Adidas app, online and in-store from 1 Dec 1 2022, for a recommended retail price of £120/$120 (approx. AU$178.50).

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash

Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
hypebeast.com

'Tis the Season for the Nike Dunk Low "Plaid"

As November comes to a close, the holiday season is in full force. In footwear, this has become apparent with the launch of several themed looks this week such as Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Grinch-inspired. Flea 1. However, there’s more celebration in store for the Swoosh as its “Plaid”...
sneakernews.com

Purple And Gold Give The Nike Little Posite One A Regal Touch

The Nike Air Foamposite One has kept relatively quiet over the last few years, but that’s looking to change over the next 18 month period. Recently, Eric Avar’s future-thinking creation emerged in a “Cave Purple”, “vivid Purple”, “Black”, and “Saturn Gold” color combination exclusive to kids. The Little Posite One-variant might not have the majority of sneaker enthusiasts running to buy a pair, but the sneaker is indicative of Nike’s attention to the silhouette. When couples with other styles prepped for the new year–including the one included in Nike Doernbecher XVIII Freestyle collection.
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
sneakernews.com

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Surfaces In Alternate White Colorway

Earlier in the year, it was revealed that A Ma Maniére had both an Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 in the works. And while the former is only a week out from its debut, the latter won’t be seeing the light of day until 2023 as a result of delays. But said postponement pales in comparison to what could happen with this newly-revealed, alternate colorway — which opts to dress the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette in white instead of black — as there’s a chance it may never release to the public.
hypebeast.com

Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue

Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Officially Unveiled: Photos

The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is almost here. One of the more overlooked Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 2. This is a shoe that came out immediately after one of the most iconic shoes ever, the Air Jordan 1. Given this information, it is easy to see how some might completely forget about this shoe’s existence.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Revealed: Photos

Another golf shoe from Jumpman is on the horizon. Michael Jordan was a huge golfer, which is exactly why shoes like the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf exist. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered a plethora of golf models, and this is an example of that. Numerous great silhouettes have earned their own golf variation, and avid golfers have been rejoicing.
sneakernews.com

The Next Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Pairs Bright Yellow With Rich Maroon

Although anticipation surrounding the Nike Air Max 97‘s 25th anniversary has died down a bit after the re-release of the “Silver Bullets”, Christian Tresser’s iconic design continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the mountain bike-inspired creation emerged in...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 “Black-University Blue” Unveiled

The Air Jordan 13 is getting a cool new colorway this month. Over the years, the Air Jordan 13 has seen a nice big resurgence. This is a model that is always getting some new colorways, and there are also some retros included in this. Overall, fans have enjoyed these new offerings quite a bit. Thankfully, more is on the way.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients

The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering

Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Black/Chrome”

Jordan Brand is once again saving their best releases for the last few months of the year: the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” the Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal,” and the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry, to name a few. The Air Jordan 6 “Black/Metallic Silver” (also commonly referred to as the “Black Chrome”) is also on the calendar, expected to hit both Nike SNKRS as well as select retailers this Saturday, November 12th.
hypebeast.com

Check Out This Air Jordan 4 "Shiny Charizard" Custom

After revealing Snorlax-inspired Air Jordan 4s, custom footwear designer Andrew Chiou now reveals another Gen-1 Pokémon-inspired AJ4 based on the ultra-rare Shiny Charizard. Instead of its usual orange coat, the Shiny Charizard, which was first introduced with the Game Boy Color, appears in a greyish-purple tint with red wing webbing and a white underbelly.
Footwear News

DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night

Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” Release Date Confirmed

A new Air Jordan 12 drops this weekend. There are some massively underrated Jumpman silhouettes out there, including the Air Jordan 12. If you are a big fan of this shoe, then you have been eating well as of late. Numerous colorways have been revealed over these past few years, and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Stadium Green” Revealed: Photos

The Air Force 1 Low is always getting new colorways. One of the best shoes ever created is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. At this point, everyone knows how great this sneaker actually is. It turned 40 years old in 2022, and it has a place in not just sneaker culture, but pop culture as well. Additionally, it is just very easy to wear.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Vachetta Tan” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting a new Fall colorway. Perhaps the greatest sneaker of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a truly phenomenal silhouette that fans have loved for a very long time. In fact, this year is special for the shoe, as it is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Any anniversary is a big one, but 40 years is a special mark.
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes

Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Coming In 2023: Best Look Yet

The Air Jordan 3 is coming in a classic Wizards PE. Fans of the Air Jordan 3 have gotten a lot of amazing colorways and retros over the last few years. This is the first Jordan silhouette crafted by Tinker Hatfield, and it remains one of his best. In fact, if you were to ask some sneakerheads, they would say this is the best Jordan ever made.
T3

T3

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy