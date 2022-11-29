Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
AT&T Boosts Its iPhone, Galaxy Upgrade Offers Ahead of Holidays
If you're on AT&T and debating getting a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone this holiday season, you may find yourself with a better deal even though we're past Black Friday. The carrier has upped its promotion for new and upgrading users from $800 off a new Apple or Samsung device to up to $1,000 off, so long as you're trading in a phone.
CNET
Best Budget Laptop for 2022
When you're spending several hundred dollars on a device, you want to make sure you get something that meets your performance needs, but you also don't want to spend big money on features you don't need. The best budget laptop models can handle all your everyday tasks like checking emails, scrolling through social media, typing up documents and more, and they can be available for less than $500.
CNET
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Should Protect Your Phone Against Tougher Falls
Your next smartphone may be better at withstanding drops on concrete, if Corning's new glass lives up to its claims. The company introduced Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on Wednesday, the latest version of its durable glass for smartphones. Corning says the new glass should provide better drop resistance on rougher surfaces.
CNET
iOS 16.2 Will Fix a Big Annoyance With the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display
The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have a handful of flashy software changes, such as the Dynamic Island for showing system alerts and a highly anticipated always-on display. That latter feature isn't new exactly. For years, Android devices have had an always-on display that shows essential information when the screen is off. What you see is a black screen with the time and date and sometimes icons for notifications. But the iPhone's version has Apple's own twist.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Arrives With a Few Updates and Fixes
Apple released iOS 16.1.2 on Wednesday with a few fixes and updates. The update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash...
CNET
Disney Channel, ESPN Lose 2 Million Subscribers Each
Both Disney Channel and ESPN each lost 2 million subscribers this fiscal year, The Walt Disney Co. reported Tuesday. At 74 million subscribers, the two cable networks are the media conglomerate's largest, according to the filing Disney disclosed through the Securities and Exchange Commission. The subscriber loss reflects the media...
CNET
Unsure What to Watch? 5 Streaming Services You Can Cancel in December
December means that Christmas movies and other holiday content take over every streaming service, but there is plenty of non-festive fare to watch too. Disney Plus has Willow, Knives Out 2 arrives on Netflix and Paramount Plus will finally stream Top Gun: Maverick. It's holiday time, and some of you may be tightening your belt to spend more money on gifts or travel and less on entertainment. But it's ultimately up to you what to skip.
CNET
Alexa Tips and Tricks to Enhance Your Amazon Echo Device Experience
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. At this point, Alexa may feel like a member of the family. Amazon's trusty voice assistant is always around when you need it, from streaming music, to setting reminders and telling funny jokes -- and there are now more than 300 million devices connected to it. Whether you have an Echo Dot, the Echo Dot with Clock, the compact Echo Flex, the chunky Echo Studio or smart displays such as the Echo Show 10, Show 8, Show 5 or the Show 15, Alexa can make your life easier by automating your day.
CNET
10 iOS 16 Hidden Features That Just Make Your iPhone Better
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is way more powerful than you think. Underneath all the major new features on iOS 16, like home screen widgets, Live Activities and Emergency SOS via satellite, there are impressive features and settings that Apple may not give as much shine to, but that you should definitely know about.
CNET
Impulsive Holiday Gift Ideas On Sale for $25 or Less
Yes, Cyber Monday might have come and gone, but it's not officially over. A lot of different retailers, such as Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart, are still hosting a slate of deals. There are still big discounts available on home tech, games, beauty, fitness and more, and many are available for less than $25.
CNET
Use Alexa to Make Animated Kids' Stories on Your Amazon Echo Show. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Amazon's Create With Alexa is an AI-powered feature that enables kids to compose stories with animation and music. Available on Echo Show devices in the US, the tool invokes Alexa to guide children through selecting characters, themes, color schemes and music. The process results in a "five- to 10-line story, told across five unique scenes that are complete with sound and visual effects," the company said in a news release when the feature launched on Nov. 29.
CNET
Nintendo Apologizes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Performance Issues
Pokemon players are experiencing all levels of janky performance in Scarlet and Violet. Nintendo even apologized for the issues in the patch notes for an update going live sometime Thursday. From constant frame rate drops to disappearing character models to occasional crashes, the problems have low-key turned into a meme...
Comments / 0