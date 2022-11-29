Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
worcestermag.com
Musicians of the Old Post Road deliver rediscovered gems to Trinity Lutheran concert
Musicians of the Old Post Road can be counted on to deliver and unwrap rediscovered musical treasures for the holidays, and its "American Originals: A Moravian Christmas" program to be performed at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 in Emmanuel Church in Boston and 4 p.m. Dec. 11 (and online Dec. 11) in Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester continues the tradition.
WATCH: Massachusetts Boy Dressed As Royal Guard Hand Flowers To Will, Kate
A young boy from Brookline got to his own audience with British Royalty, thanks to his fantastic fashion sense, reports said. Henry Dynov-Teixeira, age 8, dressed as a member of the British Royal Guard as Prince William and Princess Catherine left Greentown Labs in Somerville on Thursday, Dec.…
Flashbak
Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting
In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
NECN
What Kind of Weather Should We Expect in December? Here's the Monthly Forecast
The first weekday of a new month always brings a look ahead to the monthly forecast in our morning show on NBC10 Boston, simulcast on NECN, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and with Dec. 1 the start of not only a new month, but also a new season, there’s plenty of attention on the upcoming forecast.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
Golf.com
‘I say let’s try it’: How catering to female members has helped this golf club flourish
It’s no secret that the pandemic was responsible for a golf boom unlike any we’d seen in recent years. But the surge in players across the board masked obscured another demographic reality that has been building for some time: the increase of female players. Statistics show that even...
GoLocalProv
NEW: Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
southarkansassun.com
Famous Motorcyclist Philip Keyes of Acton Cause of Death
Philip Keyes was a famous motorcyclist. He was born on 4 November 1958 in Norfolk and then he grew up in Concord, MA. He was a caring father of two children and fully devoted husband to his beautiful wife of 33 years and an obedient son of his parents. Philip loved to travel and love the beauty of nature. He was a cool and adventurous man. He served as New England Mountain Bike Association’s Executive Director for 26 years. Through Philip, he grows the NEMBA into one of the largest mountain bike groups in the whole nation.
worcestermag.com
Pamela Means returns to Worcester with a deep dive into protest music history
Over the course of her multidecade career, singer-songwriter Pamela Means has worn holes in not one, but two acoustic guitars with her intense playing style. The first of those guitars finally gave way beneath her strumming hand at a gig in Worcester, and it now hangs on a wall at her home, proudly bearing a quarter-sized gap.
worcestermag.com
Socks the fox remembered and missed at Worcester's EcoTarium
Call him that lovable redhead. Wildlife often endure the school of hard knocks, but for Socks, a male red fox, his 13-year career at the EcoTarium as an animal ambassador brought many creature comforts. He surely earned his perks. By all accounts, he did his job exceptionally well, helping humans...
worcestermag.com
Home & Garden: Cozy Mountainside Bakery & Café restores a piece of Princeton history
The 119-year-old Superintendent’s House, its visage as distinguished as its name, sits along Mountain Drive in Princeton. The 12-room Shingle Style Dutch Colonial, pine green with cream trim, is particularly striking in winter when it stands out amidst the snow-covered hillside. The stateliness of the house today is a...
Taunton Mom Pulls Hilarious Prank on Daughter & The Reaction is Priceless
A Taunton mother decided to pull the ultimate prank on her daughter by surprising her after school with a little holiday mischief. When Jimena Milan’s daughter, Madison, got off the bus Friday afternoon, she was shocked to come face to face with the Grinch, and Madison's reaction is priceless.
a-z-animals.com
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
abingtonnews.org
Last call coming for The Depot
The owner of The Depot announced Tuesday that the popular North Abington pub will be closing, although an official date for the last call isn’t yet set. “Unfortunately, it is time for us to go. We have been struggling to keep up with the soaring costs to operate and it is no longer feasible. Not the way I saw it ending, but it is the reality,” owner Kathy O’Donovan said in a post on Facebook.
spectrumnews1.com
Rotman family memorabilia collection is up for auction
LEICESTER, Mass. - After 60 years, Rotmans Furniture is closing its doors, but the Rotman family has plenty to show for the six decades the business has spent in the heart of the commonwealth. The family's personal collection of historical items, antiques and collectibles, all related to Worcester and Worcester...
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
Blues Brothers’ ‘Bluesmobile’ Just Chilling Roadside in Rehoboth
To paraphrase the classic film The Blues Brothers, it’s 977 miles to Chicago from Rehoboth, Massachusetts. So why is the classic vehicle from that film, affectionately known as the "Bluesmobile," just chilling in the yard of a Route 44 auto dealership in Rehoboth?. My Uncle Tom first told me...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
NECN
Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:. After much thought,...
Police investigating after a weapon was discovered in students bag at elementary school in Barre, MA
BARRE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an incident at the Ruggles Lane School in Barre, Mass. after a weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack on Thursday. Following the start of the school day, a weapon was found in the personal possessions of a K-5 student. Upon discovery of that weapon by school personnel, the student’s classroom was immediately cleared, the weapon was personally secured by the building Principal, and the Barre Police Department was immediately notified and dispatched to Ruggles Lane to take possession of the weapon, according to police.
Comments / 0