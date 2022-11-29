Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
The Galactica AI model was trained on scientific knowledge – but it spat out alarmingly plausible nonsense
Earlier this month, Meta announced new AI software called Galactica: “a large language model that can store, combine and reason about scientific knowledge”. Launched with a public online demo, Galactica lasted only three days before going the way of other AI snafus like Microsoft’s infamous racist chatbot. The online demo was disabled (though the code for the model is still available for anyone to use), and Meta’s outspoken chief AI scientist complained about the negative public response. So what was Galactica all about, and what went wrong? What’s special about Galactica? Galactica is a language model, a type of AI trained to...
Government Scientists ‘Approaching What is Required for Fusion’ in Breakthrough Energy Research
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists hoping to harness nuclear fusion—the same energy source that powers the Sun and other stars—have confirmed that magnetic fields can enhance the energy output of their experiments, reports a new study. The results suggest...
Graphene is a proven supermaterial, but manufacturing the versatile form of carbon at usable scales remains a challenge
“Future chips may be 10 times faster, all thanks to graphene”; “Graphene may be used in COVID-19 detection”; and “Graphene allows batteries to charge 5x faster” – those are just a handful of recent dramatic headlines lauding the possibilities of graphene. Graphene is an incredibly light, strong and durable material made of a single layer of carbon atoms. With these properties, it is no wonder researchers have been studying ways that graphene could advance material science and technology for decades. I never know what to expect when I tell people I study graphene – some have never heard of it, while...
Scientists modeled a tiny wormhole on a quantum computer
inqnet/A. Mueller (Caltech)It’s not a real rip in spacetime, but it’s still cool.
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow
A new kind of black hole analog could tell us a thing or two about an elusive radiation theoretically emitted by the real thing. Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.
Researchers have discovered a way to produce cocaine from a tobacco plant
Researchers have discovered a way to get a harmless plant to churn out cocaine. Using genetic modification, they reprogrammed a relative of a tobacco plant to produce cocaine in its leaves. The breakthrough could lead to a way to produce chemically similar compounds for medicinal purposes. Cocaine is a naturally...
A third skull is discovered in China possibly belonging to the Homo erectus species
A third ancient human skull has been discovered in central China in remarkably intact condition that could provide a fuller picture of the diverse family tree of archaic humans living throughout Eurasia in prehistoric times, according to a report by nature magazine published on Tuesday. It was uncovered a mere...
Research paves way for communications that cannot be hacked, scientists say
Groundbreaking research into a phenomenon could in future render communications impossible to hack, experts have said.Scientists at Heriot-Watt University’s Institute of Photonic and Quantum Sciences made the discovery in their study of quantum entanglement.The phenomenon is when two particles – such as photons of light – remain connected, even when they are separated by vast distances.Quantum technology involves harnessing the physics of sub-atomic particles to develop ultra-high performance applications, including more powerful computing, more secure communications and more reliable navigation systems.With cyber-attacks and information leaks becoming more prevalent, quantum entanglement will allow future communications networks to be unhackable, the researchers...
The great dying: A new study may have revealed the reason behind world's largest mass extinction
According to a new study by Lancaster University, the largest mass extinction event in Earth's history may have been brought on by methane releases produced by volcanic activity burning buried fossil fuel stores. Massive amounts of high-temperature methane produced by intense volcanic activity may also have contributed to the warming,...
Wormhole simulated in quantum computer could bolster theory that the universe is a hologram
Quantum experiment conducted on Google's Sycamore 2 computer transferred data across two simulated black holes, adding weight to the holographic principle of the universe
Heat Pumps vs Solar Panels: Which Give More Energy Savings?
Whether you choose heat pump or solar panels, it just got easier to save on energy bills.
scitechdaily.com
Seemingly Impossible: Nanostructure Compresses Light 10,000 Times Thinner Than a Human Hair
This major scientific advance has implications for many fields, including energy-efficient computers and quantum technology. Until recently, physicists widely believed that it was impossible to compress light below the so-called diffraction limit, except when utilizing metal nanoparticles, which also absorb light. As a result, it seemed to be impossible to compress light strongly in dielectric materials like silicon, which are essential for information technologies and had the significant advantage of not absorbing light. Interestingly, it was theoretically shown that the diffraction limit does not apply to dielectrics back in 2006. However, no one has been able to demonstrate this in the actual world due to the fact that it requires such complex nanotechnology that no one has yet been able to create the required dielectric nanostructures.
Scientists believe that the only lop-sided planet, Uranus, was pushed to rotate sideways by something big
UranusPhoto byHubble Space Telescope - NASA Marshall Space Flight Center; Public Domain Image. The planet Uranus was first discovered in 1781. It is the only planet in the Solar System that rotates at a tilt of 97.77 degrees. It is the seventh planet from the sun and has the third-largest diameter in the Solar System.
Building on the moon: NASA awards Texas company $57 million for lunar construction system
NASA just awarded the Texas-based company ICON $57.2 million for its Project Olympus, which is working to develop technology that will allow humanity to build outposts on the moon and Mars.
The Next Web
European MRI study provides experimental evidence indicating our brains are quantum
We’ve long suspected the human brain is a quantum computer but we’ve never had any actual evidence to back this theory up. That is, until now. A pair of researchers from Trinity College in Dublin and the Polish Academy of Sciences in Warsaw recently published what may turn out to be landmark research in the quest to understand the human brain, consciousness, and the physical nature of the universe itself.
A company's nuclear fusion rockets could help us escape the Solar System in our lifetime
Nuclear fusion-powered rockets might be nearer than you think. UK rocket company Pulsar Fusion has been awarded funding from the UK Space Agency to help it develop "integrated nuclear fission-based power systems for electric propulsion", a press statement shared with IE via email reveals. They will collaborate with the Universities...
Breakthrough wormhole simulation may unite quantum physics and general relativity
A quantum experiment has been used to model the dynamics of a wormhole, which could be the key to uniting quantum physics and Einstein's general relativity.
Comments / 0