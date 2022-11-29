ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

New Directions receives $115K in state aid for client, prevention aid

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon-based domestic violence shelter and rape crisis center New Directions is receiving $115,752.57 in state grant funding to enhance its services. Approximately $4.8 million in grants will be awarded to support the work of rape crisis centers and sexual assault survivor programs in Ohio, according to Gov. Mike DeWine's press release.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Homeowner benefit agreements present 'buyer beware' scenario

MOUNT VERNON — A new twist for selling real estate is legal, but as with any contract, homeowners need to be aware of what they are signing. A Florida-based company, MV Realty, offers homeowners cash in return for the homeowner signing a Homeowner Benefit Agreement. The agreement gives the company the exclusive right to sell the home, if and when the homeowner decides to sell.
FLORIDA STATE
Knox Pages

Mt. Vernon outlasts Ashland in overtime classic

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Mt. Vernon could edge Ashland 74-72 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 2. Mt. Vernon opened with a 21-13 advantage over Ashland through the first quarter.
ASHLAND, OH
Knox Pages

Rohler, Yellow Jackets stun Ashland

ASHLAND — If Hudson Rohler is dreaming, don’t wake him up. Mount Vernon’s 6-foot-1 senior sharp-shooter connected on a long 3-pointer as time expired in overtime Friday to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 74-72 win over Ashland at Arrow Arena in the Ohio Cardinal Conference opener for both teams.
ASHLAND, OH
Knox Pages

Tom Marshall resigns as Utilities Director

MOUNT VERNON – Tom Marshall has resigned as Director of Utilities for the City of Mount Vernon, the city stated in a Friday afternoon press release. During his tenure with the City, Marshall brought increased attention to improving the City’s utilities infrastructure, from the condition of the Water Treatment Plant and handling its lime residuals to rehabilitating the plant’s clarifiers and replacing dilapidated lime silos.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Richard "Rick" C. McKee

Richard Carl McKee, 68, of Mount Vernon, passed away Monday November 28, 2022 at Mt Carmel East Hospital, in Columbus. Rick was born March 13, 1954 in Mount Vernon OH to Robert Earl and Margie Maxine {Edgar} McKee. To plant a tree in memory of Richard McKee as a living...
MOUNT VERNON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy