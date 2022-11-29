Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly Couple Murdered Inside Their Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Mass. State Police K-9 Involved in Search for Missing Acton Man
Police in Acton, Massachusetts, have asked for the public's help as they search for a missing 83-year-old man. Acton police say they were notified around 6:15 p.m. Friday that Huanlu Wang was missing from the area of 960 Main St. According to police, Wang is known to walk the Bruce...
4 Cars Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes
Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police. Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles...
Court Docs Shed New Light on Marshfield Double Murder Suspect's Criminal History
Authorities are continuing to search for the 27-year-old man accused of killing an elderly couple in their home in Marshfield, Massachusetts, earlier this week. An arrest warrant has been issued for Christopher Keeley, charging him with murder. Authorities held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the launch of an urgent manhunt for Keeley, warning the public he is considered armed and dangerous.
Mom, Baby Located, Amber Alert Deactivated After Reported Abduction
Massachusetts State Police say a mother and her 6-month-old baby have been found after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday when they were reportedly kidnapped from their home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, by the mother's ex-boyfriend, who was armed with a knife. The Amber Alert was issued shortly after 2 p.m....
3 Teens Arrested After Stealing Dump Truck, Leading Police on Chase
Three teens are facing charges after they allegedly stole a dump truck and led police on a multiple-town chase Thursday morning. Acton police said that one of their officers saw a Ford F350 dump truck with an expired inspection sticker while observing traffic on Great Road around 10:17 a.m. Thursday and attempted to stop the vehicle. The dump truck stopped just over the Concord town line in the area of Shaw Farm Road, but as the officer walked toward the vehicle, the dump truck began moving and fled in the direction of the Concord Rotary, passing several other vehicles and repeatedly crossing the double yellow line.
Fall River Cop Indicted for Civil Rights Violation, Filing False Reports
A Fall River, Massachusetts, police officer was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man who was in police custody with a baton two years ago and then lying about it. Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted for a civil rights violation and for making false reports, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They said he was arrested Wednesday morning and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston at 1:45 p.m.
Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect
A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Driver Charged With DWI After Being Clocked Going 116 MPH on I-93 in NH
A Massachusetts man is facing drunken driving and other charges after he was clocked driving 116 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Tuesday night. Freddy Morocho-Carchi, 25, of Milford, Massachusetts, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, open container, operating without a valid license and reckless operation, according to New Hampshire State Police.
2 People Critically Injured After Plane Crashes at Falmouth Airpark
A plane crashed late Friday afternoon at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth, Massachusetts, critically injuring two people who were onboard, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Mooney M20J crashed short of Runway 25 near the Cape Cod airpark around 3:10 p.m. Falmouth police confirmed the small...
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
16 Displaced After Fire at Dorchester Triple-Decker
A fire burned at a triple-decker home Friday morning in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, resulting in significant damage to the building and 16 people being displaced, according to the city's fire department. The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street around 4 a.m., and was quickly extinguished by firefighters,...
Car Stolen With 3-Year-Old Girl Inside in Providence
A man is in police custody after he allegedly stole a car with a young child inside on Tuesday night in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police told WJAR-TV that a woman reported a stolen car with a child inside on Broad Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday. She told police she went into a local business and when she came out, her car with her 3-year-old daughter inside was gone.
Man Arrested After Walking Into Green Line Tunnel ‘to Relieve Himself,' Police Say
A New York man interrupted MBTA Green Line service in Boston Tuesday night after walking into the tunnel, police said. When he was arrested, the 21-year-old told officers "he needed to relieve himself," the MBTA Transit Police said Wednesday. The incident took place about 9:45 p.m. at Symphony Station, on...
Alleged Shoe Thief Injured Falling Down Escalator While Fleeing Store
A man who allegedly tried to steal items from a shoe store in New Hampshire on Tuesday was apprehended by police after he injured himself falling down an escalator while attempting to flee the store. Manchester police said they were called to Off Broadway Shoes on March Avenue on Tuesday...
NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill
After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
Overnight Fire Destroys Rhode Island Furniture Store
A large fire destroyed a furniture store in Lincoln, Rhode Island, overnight. Heavy flames could be seen pouring from the building on Lonsdale Avenue, WJAR-TV reported. The fire was first reported around 11:30 p.m.. Officials said that when they first entered the building they found flames in the basement area. Firefighters were eventually called out of the building and forced to battle the blaze from outside.
The Good Life in Downtown Boston Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A dining, drinking, and entertainment spot in downtown Boston is getting ready to shut down. According to a tweet from @FortPointer, The Good Life on Kingston Street is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:. …this...
Prince William and Kate Arrive at Earthshot Ceremony, Final Event of Royal Visit to Boston
After two days of crisscrossing Greater Boston for a series of appearances, the Prince and Princess of Wales will wrap up their time in the Bay State Friday by announcing the winners of the Earthshot Awards during a glitzy ceremony at the MGM Music Hall. William and Kate arrived in...
Boston City Council Approves Lowering Voting Age to 16
Teenagers in Boston may soon be able to vote in local elections after the city council approved an amendment to lower the voting age to 16; the measure's fate now depends on Massachusetts legislators. Boston wouldn't be the first city to make such move, but it could become one of...
Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:. After much thought,...
