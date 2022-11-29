Read full article on original website
Rotary Club of Ashland dedicates mechanical clock to downtown Ashland
ASHLAND — “It’s about time.”. Jim Cutright, director of the Ashland County Community Foundation, told the joke as part of his few words he shared Tuesday evening during the dedication of downtown Ashland’s newest addition: A clock.
To weight or not to weight: Grading scales have an impact in Ashland County
ASHLAND — It’s a debate that has been raging at schools across the nation: Should school districts have weighted grades?. In a weighted system, certain classes are valued differently on grade point averages (GPA) than others. For example, an A in an Advanced Placement (AP) class could be a 5.0 on the GPA scale, while an A in a normal class could be a 4.0.
100th birthday celebrated at The Inn at Ashland Woods
ASHLAND — The Inn at Ashland Woods recently celebrated the 100th Birthday for Betty Stutz. Betty has been a part of The Inn at Ashland Woods family since May of 2021.
A Yuletide Tour of the Brinton House takes place Dec. 10-11
ASHLAND — The historic Brinton House at 603 Center Street will be decked out for Christmas in all its Victorian splendor for A Yuletide Tour of the Brinton House on Dec. 10 from 3 to 9 p.m. and again on Dec. 11 from 12 to 5 p.m. Capt. Joseph...
Ashland County Commissioners continue search for permanent EMA director by posting new job description
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners have restarted their search for an EMA director and headquarters. The commissioner’s office posted a job description for the position most recently held by Mark Rafeld, who retired in July after 15 years in the role.
Ashland Board of Education president Zack Truax will not seek re-election
ASHLAND — Zack Truax, the current president of the Board of Education at Ashland City Schools, is a "big proponent" of term limits. But there is no legal limit on the number of terms a local school board member can serve in Ohio, so he decided to make one for himself.
Ashland County Property Transfers from November 2022
ASHLAND — The following is a complete list of Ashland County property transfers from the Ashland County Auditor's office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 29. Property transfers are published monthly by Ashland Source.
Poise trumps panic as Mt. Vernon discards losing team Ashland in pulsating tilt
The clock was the only thing that could stem the competitive juices, and even then Mt. Vernon needed overtime to topple Ashland 74-72 to earn a victory at Ashland High on December 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Mt. Vernon drew first blood by forging a 21-13 margin...
Coaching icon Lee Owens steps down at Ashland University
ASHLAND — As he rides off into the sunset, Lee Owens can rest assured he left Ashland University’s football program in a better place than he found it. The 66-year-old Owens, a Madison graduate, announced his retirement Friday afternoon inside the VIP Room of AU’s Robert Troop Center, bringing an end to a wildly-successful 45-year coaching career that began shortly after his graduation from Bluffton College in 1977.
Columbian escapes close call with Norwalk
Columbian posted a narrow 50-49 win over Norwalk in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 2. Columbian darted in front of Norwalk 11-10 to begin the second quarter.
Fredericktown holds off Cardington-Lincoln
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Fredericktown didn't mind, dispatching Cardington-Lincoln 58-55 at Fredericktown High on December 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Fredericktown and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 73-38 game on January 21, 2022. For a full...
Vanlue tops Bucyrus
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Vanlue prevailed over Bucyrus 79-67 in Ohio boys basketball on December 1. Vanlue opened with a 21-16 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
