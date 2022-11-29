ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
ashlandsource.com

To weight or not to weight: Grading scales have an impact in Ashland County

ASHLAND — It’s a debate that has been raging at schools across the nation: Should school districts have weighted grades?. In a weighted system, certain classes are valued differently on grade point averages (GPA) than others. For example, an A in an Advanced Placement (AP) class could be a 5.0 on the GPA scale, while an A in a normal class could be a 4.0.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

A Yuletide Tour of the Brinton House takes place Dec. 10-11

ASHLAND — The historic Brinton House at 603 Center Street will be decked out for Christmas in all its Victorian splendor for A Yuletide Tour of the Brinton House on Dec. 10 from 3 to 9 p.m. and again on Dec. 11 from 12 to 5 p.m. Capt. Joseph...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Coaching icon Lee Owens steps down at Ashland University

ASHLAND — As he rides off into the sunset, Lee Owens can rest assured he left Ashland University’s football program in a better place than he found it. The 66-year-old Owens, a Madison graduate, announced his retirement Friday afternoon inside the VIP Room of AU’s Robert Troop Center, bringing an end to a wildly-successful 45-year coaching career that began shortly after his graduation from Bluffton College in 1977.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Columbian escapes close call with Norwalk

Columbian posted a narrow 50-49 win over Norwalk in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 2. Columbian darted in front of Norwalk 11-10 to begin the second quarter.
NORWALK, OH
ashlandsource.com

Fredericktown holds off Cardington-Lincoln

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Fredericktown didn't mind, dispatching Cardington-Lincoln 58-55 at Fredericktown High on December 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Fredericktown and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 73-38 game on January 21, 2022. For a full...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
ashlandsource.com

Vanlue tops Bucyrus

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Vanlue prevailed over Bucyrus 79-67 in Ohio boys basketball on December 1. Vanlue opened with a 21-16 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
BUCYRUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy