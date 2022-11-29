If ya can’t read simple instructions then ya shouldn’t vote. We need voting reforms, basic IQ testing if we want a strong nation. Don’t care who thinks the illiterate have rights too, our nation’s going down the crapper!
This is so condescending and insulting towards black and brown people. They’re implying that “communities of color” are NOT as smart as the rest of the voters. It’s also racist.
Please stop making excuses for people of color! The ballot does not know the color of the person completing it so if the person completing it cannot follow instructions his/her ballot does not count regardless of the color of his/her skin!
Related
Lawmakers, officials reflect on 30-year legacy of Pa.'s CHIP
Pa. registers its highest flu count in years, with the surge also weeks early
The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans
Marijuana convictions; Christmas displays; classic subs: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Thousands applied, but fewer than 250 qualified for Wolf’s marijuana pardon
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
Pennsylvania Joins National Effort to Return Unclaimed Property
Tales from PA's deer stands: Big bucks, wide racks and long shots
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
‘Bumpy winter’ for kids predicted as RSV continues to strain central Pa. health care system
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS
Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Former Malvern Chick-Fil-A Employee is First Black Woman to Open Own Franchise Location in PA
Pa. lawmakers’ pay increase kicks in; 2 elected to higher office without ‘double dipping’
New Law Provides More Options for Obtaining Antlerless Deer Licenses in PA
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
House Democrat sues Pennsylvania county for not certifying election
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
Pennsylvania Farm Bureau names new Vice President
PennLive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 16