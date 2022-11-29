ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman picks chief of staff, Pa. political director

Sen.-elect John Fetterman has appointed a Philadelphia organizer and a longtime Congressional staffer to two top positions in his new Senate staff. Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s transition committee co-chair and a Senate veteran who served as deputy chief of staff to Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, will be his chief of staff and Joseph Pierce, who most recently headed up government relations for a nonprofit group, will be the Pennsylvania state director.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Special election date set to fill open Pa. Senate seat

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ of election on Thursday setting Jan. 31 as the date when a special election will be held to fill the 27th state senatorial district seat. The seat was vacated on Wednesday by Sen. John Gorder, R-Columbia County. Gordner announced on Monday he was resigning his elected post to become counsel to the Senate’s interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R- Westmoreland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBD store opens in Cumberland County

A CBD retailer has opened in East Pennsboro Township. Your CBD Store-Camp Hill has opened at Camp Hill Commons at 63 Erford Road. Your CBD Store, offers a variety of CBD infused products that do not require a prescription or medical card to buy. The store only sells products manufactured by Sunmed. Products include oil tinctures, water solubles, cosmetics, gummies, and pet products. Sunmed also has a weight loss line as well.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Pa. district judge charged, accused of lying about residence to get job

A district judge appointed earlier this year to serve Pocono Mountains communities in Monroe County is accused of lying about his address to appear eligible for the position. The county district attorney’s office on Thursday announced the filing of a dozen criminal charges against Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships’ district judge, John R. Caffese.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Penn State wrestlers run roughshod over Rider, 37-3; No. 1-ranked Max Dean suffers upset loss

Penn State won nine of the 10 bouts against Rider Friday night in Trenton, New Jersey, but the one that got away will open wrestling fans’ eyes nationwide. The top-ranked Nittany Lions, who cruised to a 37-3 victory over the Broncs before 3,229 people at CURE Insurance Arena, were unable to secure a shutout after Rider’s 12th-ranked Ethan Laird upset No. 1 Max Dean 3-1 with a takedown in 14 seconds into the sudden victory overtime period at 197 pounds.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
