Fetterman picks chief of staff, Pa. political director
Sen.-elect John Fetterman has appointed a Philadelphia organizer and a longtime Congressional staffer to two top positions in his new Senate staff. Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s transition committee co-chair and a Senate veteran who served as deputy chief of staff to Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, will be his chief of staff and Joseph Pierce, who most recently headed up government relations for a nonprofit group, will be the Pennsylvania state director.
Pa. registers its highest flu count in years, with the surge also weeks early
Pennsylvania registered more flu cases last week than in any single week for at least eight years, according to new numbers from the state health department. The surge is also happening several weeks before cases begin their normal climb that often peaks in January following the Christmas and New Year holidays.
‘Bumpy winter’ for kids predicted as RSV continues to strain central Pa. health care system
During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the greatest need for intensive care involved older people. As a result, some intensive care space for children was converted for adults. Not all of that space has shifted back to pediatrics, leaving some regions short on capacity to care for severely ill...
Special election date set to fill open Pa. Senate seat
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ of election on Thursday setting Jan. 31 as the date when a special election will be held to fill the 27th state senatorial district seat. The seat was vacated on Wednesday by Sen. John Gorder, R-Columbia County. Gordner announced on Monday he was resigning his elected post to become counsel to the Senate’s interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R- Westmoreland.
Mega Millions $333M jackpot (12/02/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
There was no mega winner of the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. So tonight, Friday, Dec. 2 at 11 p.m. ET, the lottery has reset and you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
CBD store opens in Cumberland County
A CBD retailer has opened in East Pennsboro Township. Your CBD Store-Camp Hill has opened at Camp Hill Commons at 63 Erford Road. Your CBD Store, offers a variety of CBD infused products that do not require a prescription or medical card to buy. The store only sells products manufactured by Sunmed. Products include oil tinctures, water solubles, cosmetics, gummies, and pet products. Sunmed also has a weight loss line as well.
Ordered to pay $1.5B over school massacre lies, Alex Jones files for bankruptcy
Infowars host Alex Jones has filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston on Friday. His filing lists $1...
Man charged after ‘Green Book’ actor, N.J. restaurateur is found dead
Frank Vallelonga Jr., a former Bergen County restaurant owner who had a role in the Oscar-winning movie “Green Book,” was found dead in the Bronx, the New York Times reports. Vallelonga, 60, was the son of “Sopranos” actor Tony Lip, aka Frank Anthony Vallelonga, and the brother of...
Man arrested after kicking, biting guards at Pa. casino
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he punched and bit two security guards at a Mohegan Sun Casino in Wilkes-Barre, according to a story from WOLF. State police told the news outlet that troopers were called to the casino for a report of an assault on the game floor around 1 a.m. on Nov. 22.
Former Pa. volunteer fire company treasurer accused of stealing $355K over 4 years
WHITE DEER - The former treasurer of a volunteer fire company in Union County is accused of stealing approximately $350,000 from the organization over a four-year period. Leann M. Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of theft and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. The investigation...
PennLive.com
Pa. district judge charged, accused of lying about residence to get job
A district judge appointed earlier this year to serve Pocono Mountains communities in Monroe County is accused of lying about his address to appear eligible for the position. The county district attorney’s office on Thursday announced the filing of a dozen criminal charges against Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships’ district judge, John R. Caffese.
Dog shot by NJ police recovers, stays with SPCA after owners charged
A dog shot and injured by Keyport, N.J., police this year remains with the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals while summonses are pending against the pit bull’s owners, one of whom has organized a rally to regain custody. Blaze has been living at the...
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked football teams fare on Friday, Dec. 2?
Below is a quick glance at how Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fared on PIAA semifinal Friday, Dec. 2. PennLive will update Saturday results when those semifinal games become final. CLASS 6A.
Police catch woman who fell after sitting on N.J. highway overpass ledge
Police rescued a woman who fell off the ledge of an overpass on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday afternoon, officials said. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal person on the highway’s westbound side at milepost 41, in Winslow Township, according to the New Jersey State Police. Troopers...
Penn State wrestlers run roughshod over Rider, 37-3; No. 1-ranked Max Dean suffers upset loss
Penn State won nine of the 10 bouts against Rider Friday night in Trenton, New Jersey, but the one that got away will open wrestling fans’ eyes nationwide. The top-ranked Nittany Lions, who cruised to a 37-3 victory over the Broncs before 3,229 people at CURE Insurance Arena, were unable to secure a shutout after Rider’s 12th-ranked Ethan Laird upset No. 1 Max Dean 3-1 with a takedown in 14 seconds into the sudden victory overtime period at 197 pounds.
Live scores from Pennsylvania’s high school football playoffs: Steel-High, Bishop McDevitt headed to state (12/2/2022)
It’s win and you are in as Pennsylvania’s high school football teams scrap it out in the state semifinals with championship dreams. Scores below are user generated. See one that is incorrect? Let us know at blinder@pennlive.com. CAN’T SEE THE SCOREBOARDS BELOW? CLICK HERE. CLASS A. CLASS...
Pennsylvania girls basketball scores for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
East Pennsboro boys hoops fall to New Oxford in first round of Boiling Springs Tournament
East Pennsboro’s Dayrell Everett scored a game-high 21 points but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers boys basketball team fell to New Oxford, 63-47, in the opening round game of the Boiling Springs Tournament Friday night. New Oxford (1-0) countered with Idriz Almetovic (15 points), Nick Calvo-Perez (12...
