As California considers new heat safety regulations for indoor workers one economist argues that it would be a win-win for both employees and their employers. As global temperatures rise, the risk of heat injury is acute for many people while they're on the job. Proposed rules to protect workers are often seen as too costly, while a new study puts that to the test. Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily podcast The Indicator From Planet Money take it from here.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO