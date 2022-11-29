Read full article on original website
The former Head of Trust and Safety at Twitter on working for CEO Elon Musk
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Yoel Roth, former Head of Trust and Safety at Twitter, about his experience working for CEO Elon Musk. As Twitter's head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth helped make the platform what it is today. When Elon Musk bought Twitter, he stayed at first. But after a couple weeks, he abruptly resigned. Today Roth agreed to talk to us, and I asked why he left.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Russia assembles a 'shadow fleet' of more than 100 oil tankers as Putin tries to bust western sanctions, report says
Shipping brokers and analysts told the Financial Times Moscow has quietly added tankers this year and comes as Europe imposes a price cap on Russian oil.
U.S. and European allies are about to launch efforts to limit Russia's oil profits
The U.S. and the European Union are taking aim again at Russia's oil profits, which it uses to fund the war in Ukraine. New rules start next week. The United States and its allies hope they can finally find a formula to choke off Russia's funding of its war in Ukraine.
Elon Musk says Ye is suspended from Twitter
Twitter suspended the account for Ye, the rapper and mogul formerly known as Kanye West, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said early Friday. The move came after the rapper posted on Twitter an image of a swastika depicted inside a Star of David. "I tried my best," Musk said in a...
Liz Truss’s ‘Spinal Tap approach’ to running Britain
Liz Truss took a “Spinal Tap approach” to government, demanding the volume was “turned up to 11”, her former chief speech writer has said.Asa Bennett said the former prime minister had arrived in Downing Street determined to put “rocket boosters” under the economy and that it was a matter of “bitter regret” that her efforts had failed.Ms Truss’s short-lived premiership ended in humiliation after her mini-budget led to chaos on financial markets forcing the Bank of England to take emergency action in to prevent pension funds collapsing.Mr Bennett said her determination to take “fast action” reflected her willingness to “push...
Closing arguments begin in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial
Closing arguments began in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York Thursday. The company's lawyers say it can't be held accountable for crimes executives committed to benefit themselves. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Closing arguments began today in the tax fraud trial against Donald Trump's company. In a Manhattan...
The pageantry of Biden's first state dinner with French President Macron
When the White House hosts a state visit, there's obviously politics, like President Biden saying yesterday he wouldn't rule out a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine. But there are also certain traditions to keep - a 21-gun salute on the South Lawn, a meeting in the Oval Office and the glamour of a state dinner. NPR's Deepa Shivaram reports on President Biden's first state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Twitter's Safety Chief Quit. Here's Why.
It didn't take long for Elon Musk's stated vision for Twitter—a "digital town square" where all legal speech flows freely—to run head long into reality. Namely, the fact that many citizens of that town square want to share inaccurate, racist or violent ideas. Yoel Roth used to lead...
The French baguette is added to UNESCO's 'intangible cultural heritage' list
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside and good with just about anything, the French baguette was recently added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list. While he was giving a speech in the U.S. this week, French President Emmanuel Macron threw shade on baguettes that are made anywhere outside of France. He called the French baguette 250 grams of magic and perfection. And with only four ingredients, the simple baguette has now secured its place in history. It's MORNING EDITION.
Putin turns down Biden talks and defends Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy grid
MOSCOW — The Kremlin dismissed the idea of talks with President Biden to end the war in Ukraine on Friday, and defended its repeated attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure as "inevitable." On Thursday, Biden said he would be willing to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin "if in fact there...
Planet Money's 'The Indicator': How Musk bought Twitter with other people's money
Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, but almost a third of it was in bank loans. He used a leveraged buyout strategy, which means Twitter, not Musk, is on the hook to pay back the loans. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Elon Musk may be the richest person in the...
FTX collapse offers lessons about the cyber risks of cryptocurrency investing
The scandal involving the "King of Crypto" and the crash of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to unfold. Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation for financial crimes. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. More fallout from the FTX crypto scandal. The former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation for financial crimes. But...
China lifts some COVID lockdowns, but it's unknown how fast policy will change
The recent protests against the Chinese government's tough pandemic control policies have ended with a police crackdown. There are some signs though that protests have been a catalyst for change. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. In China, protests against the government's tough pandemic control policies have ended with a police crackdown. Yet...
Twitter's former safety chief warns Musk is moving fast and "breaking things"
We're about to hear from someone who held a leadership role at Twitter through years of crises and upheaval at the company. When Russians interfered in U.S. elections in 2016, Yoel Roth was there. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) YOEL ROTH: So these would be accounts that were pretending to...
Financial technology companies enabled Paycheck Protection Program fraud
A new congressional report finds that financial technology companies enabled fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave forgivable loans to small businesses during the pandemic. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Rampant fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program was largely due to financial technology companies. That's according to a congressional report out...
A civil resistance expert on the protests in China and Iran
NPR's Ari Shapiro speak with political scientist Erica Chenoweth, who studies civil resistance movements, about the protests China and Iran. Why do some protest movements succeed while others fail? That question is relevant to the people in China who marched in the streets protesting the zero-COVID policy and to those in Iran who've been demonstrating for months after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in government custody. Erica Chenoweth is a political scientist at the Harvard Kennedy School. They study protests around the world and what makes them work. Thanks for being here.
