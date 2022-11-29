ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

The former Head of Trust and Safety at Twitter on working for CEO Elon Musk

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Yoel Roth, former Head of Trust and Safety at Twitter, about his experience working for CEO Elon Musk. As Twitter's head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth helped make the platform what it is today. When Elon Musk bought Twitter, he stayed at first. But after a couple weeks, he abruptly resigned. Today Roth agreed to talk to us, and I asked why he left.
NPR

Elon Musk says Ye is suspended from Twitter

Twitter suspended the account for Ye, the rapper and mogul formerly known as Kanye West, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said early Friday. The move came after the rapper posted on Twitter an image of a swastika depicted inside a Star of David. "I tried my best," Musk said in a...
The Independent

Liz Truss’s ‘Spinal Tap approach’ to running Britain

Liz Truss took a “Spinal Tap approach” to government, demanding the volume was “turned up to 11”, her former chief speech writer has said.Asa Bennett said the former prime minister had arrived in Downing Street determined to put “rocket boosters” under the economy and that it was a matter of “bitter regret” that her efforts had failed.Ms Truss’s short-lived premiership ended in humiliation after her mini-budget led to chaos on financial markets forcing the Bank of England to take emergency action in to prevent pension funds collapsing.Mr Bennett said her determination to take “fast action” reflected her willingness to “push...
NPR

Closing arguments begin in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial

Closing arguments began in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York Thursday. The company's lawyers say it can't be held accountable for crimes executives committed to benefit themselves. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Closing arguments began today in the tax fraud trial against Donald Trump's company. In a Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
NPR

The pageantry of Biden's first state dinner with French President Macron

When the White House hosts a state visit, there's obviously politics, like President Biden saying yesterday he wouldn't rule out a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine. But there are also certain traditions to keep - a 21-gun salute on the South Lawn, a meeting in the Oval Office and the glamour of a state dinner. NPR's Deepa Shivaram reports on President Biden's first state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

Twitter's Safety Chief Quit. Here's Why.

It didn't take long for Elon Musk's stated vision for Twitter—a "digital town square" where all legal speech flows freely—to run head long into reality. Namely, the fact that many citizens of that town square want to share inaccurate, racist or violent ideas. Yoel Roth used to lead...
NPR

The French baguette is added to UNESCO's 'intangible cultural heritage' list

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside and good with just about anything, the French baguette was recently added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list. While he was giving a speech in the U.S. this week, French President Emmanuel Macron threw shade on baguettes that are made anywhere outside of France. He called the French baguette 250 grams of magic and perfection. And with only four ingredients, the simple baguette has now secured its place in history. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

FTX collapse offers lessons about the cyber risks of cryptocurrency investing

The scandal involving the "King of Crypto" and the crash of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to unfold. Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation for financial crimes. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. More fallout from the FTX crypto scandal. The former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation for financial crimes. But...
NPR

China lifts some COVID lockdowns, but it's unknown how fast policy will change

The recent protests against the Chinese government's tough pandemic control policies have ended with a police crackdown. There are some signs though that protests have been a catalyst for change. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. In China, protests against the government's tough pandemic control policies have ended with a police crackdown. Yet...
NPR

Twitter's former safety chief warns Musk is moving fast and "breaking things"

We're about to hear from someone who held a leadership role at Twitter through years of crises and upheaval at the company. When Russians interfered in U.S. elections in 2016, Yoel Roth was there. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) YOEL ROTH: So these would be accounts that were pretending to...
NPR

Financial technology companies enabled Paycheck Protection Program fraud

A new congressional report finds that financial technology companies enabled fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave forgivable loans to small businesses during the pandemic. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Rampant fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program was largely due to financial technology companies. That's according to a congressional report out...
NPR

A civil resistance expert on the protests in China and Iran

NPR's Ari Shapiro speak with political scientist Erica Chenoweth, who studies civil resistance movements, about the protests China and Iran. Why do some protest movements succeed while others fail? That question is relevant to the people in China who marched in the streets protesting the zero-COVID policy and to those in Iran who've been demonstrating for months after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in government custody. Erica Chenoweth is a political scientist at the Harvard Kennedy School. They study protests around the world and what makes them work. Thanks for being here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy