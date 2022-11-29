ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

After the House votes to avert a rail strike, the bill heads to the Senate

Members of the House passed legislation aimed at preventing a railroad strike, which could have devastating economic consequences. But the effort faces hurdles. In this country, the House of Representatives has acted to prevent a railroad strike. The House passed two bills. One would force railroad unions to accept a tentative labor deal negotiated by the Biden administration. The second would give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave. NPR's Ximena Bustillo reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

Abortion funds navigate a new legal reality post-Roe

It's been almost six months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Since then, abortion funds, which help people pay for the procedure, have had to navigate a new legal reality. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. In the nearly six months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion funds...
OREGON STATE
NPR

The stalemate between railroads and their unions could be coming to an end

The stalemate between railroads and their unions could be coming to an end. President Biden this morning is signing legislation that would force rail unions to accept an agreement negotiated in September. The House and Senate both passed the bill that leaves out the sick leave that was a major sticking point for workers. NPR politics reporter Ximena Bustillo has been following these negotiations. So earlier this week, President Biden asked Congress to pass the bill, and it seems like the president got what he wanted.
Washington Examiner

Trump teases vice president pick for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
FLORIDA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information

When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

The Supreme Court will hear challenges to the student debt relief program

The Supreme Court will hear challenges to President Biden's student debt relief program. President Biden's student loan relief program is headed to the Supreme Court. The court will hear arguments during its February session. And until then, the court ordered that the administration cannot begin cancelling debts. It's just the latest legal setback to the plan to forgive up to $20,000 per person in student loans.
ALABAMA STATE
NPR

News brief: Trump Organization trial, student loan relief, South Africa scandal

Prosecutors to make closing arguments in Trump Organization trial. Supreme Court to hear Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Cash-stuffed sofa leads to calls for South Africa's president to resign. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. A federal appeals court has ruled that former President Trump is not entitled to a special master independent...
NPR

Georgia's U.S. Senate general runoff election begins its final weekend of voting

It's the last day of early voting in Georgia for the runoff between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. All eyes will be on the results come next week, but the story already unfolding is about turnout. More than a million and a half voters have already cast their ballots before the election concludes on Tuesday. Joining us from Atlanta is WABE's Sam Gringlas. Hey there, Sam.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy