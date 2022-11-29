Read full article on original website
NPR
After the House votes to avert a rail strike, the bill heads to the Senate
Members of the House passed legislation aimed at preventing a railroad strike, which could have devastating economic consequences. But the effort faces hurdles. In this country, the House of Representatives has acted to prevent a railroad strike. The House passed two bills. One would force railroad unions to accept a tentative labor deal negotiated by the Biden administration. The second would give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave. NPR's Ximena Bustillo reports.
NPR
Abortion funds navigate a new legal reality post-Roe
It's been almost six months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Since then, abortion funds, which help people pay for the procedure, have had to navigate a new legal reality. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. In the nearly six months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion funds...
NPR
The stalemate between railroads and their unions could be coming to an end
The stalemate between railroads and their unions could be coming to an end. President Biden this morning is signing legislation that would force rail unions to accept an agreement negotiated in September. The House and Senate both passed the bill that leaves out the sick leave that was a major sticking point for workers. NPR politics reporter Ximena Bustillo has been following these negotiations. So earlier this week, President Biden asked Congress to pass the bill, and it seems like the president got what he wanted.
NPR
Rep. Katherine Clark becomes the most senior woman in the House of Representatives
When Nancy Pelosi officially passes the baton as speaker of the House, she'll be passing on another title, too - most senior woman in the U.S. House of Representatives. Going forward, that distinction will belong to our next guest. KATHERINE CLARK: I'm Congresswoman Katherine Clark from the fifth District of...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Washington Examiner
Trump teases vice president pick for 2024
Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information
When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words
President Obama rallies in Atlanta for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the runoff election when he interrupts his own speech to let a four-year-old say a few words.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
NPR
New York moderate Republicans could struggle if the GOP takes up the far-right agenda
Republicans will have a razor-thin majority in the House next month, and that is thanks in part to voters in New York. One of the bluest states in the country has a big incoming class of Republicans. NPR's Brian Mann explains how that could change the GOP's agenda. BRIAN MANN,...
NPR
The Supreme Court will hear challenges to the student debt relief program
The Supreme Court will hear challenges to President Biden's student debt relief program. President Biden's student loan relief program is headed to the Supreme Court. The court will hear arguments during its February session. And until then, the court ordered that the administration cannot begin cancelling debts. It's just the latest legal setback to the plan to forgive up to $20,000 per person in student loans.
NPR
News brief: Trump Organization trial, student loan relief, South Africa scandal
Prosecutors to make closing arguments in Trump Organization trial. Supreme Court to hear Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Cash-stuffed sofa leads to calls for South Africa's president to resign. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. A federal appeals court has ruled that former President Trump is not entitled to a special master independent...
NPR
The pageantry of Biden's first state dinner with French President Macron
A recap of the glamor, entertainment, toasts and celebrity sightings — and a bit of the diplomacy, too — of President Biden's first state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. When the White House hosts a state visit, there's obviously politics, like President Biden saying...
NPR
Biden rolls out the red carpet for French President Macron's state visit
President Biden rolled out the red carpet for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House Wednesday for a formal state visit. NPR takes a look at the pomp and the diplomacy. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, is here in Washington for a state visit....
NPR
Biden calls for a big shakeup in Democrats' presidential nominating calendar
Iowa has long been the first state to nominate Democrats to the White House, but President Biden wants to change that. He has proposed elevating South Carolina to the first spot. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. President Biden wants to change which states get a first crack at nominating Democrats to...
NPR
Georgia's U.S. Senate general runoff election begins its final weekend of voting
It's the last day of early voting in Georgia for the runoff between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. All eyes will be on the results come next week, but the story already unfolding is about turnout. More than a million and a half voters have already cast their ballots before the election concludes on Tuesday. Joining us from Atlanta is WABE's Sam Gringlas. Hey there, Sam.
