ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

South Carolina has shocking similarity with CFP hopeful Michigan

The South Carolina Gamecocks finished this season strong, but it's not like they were world-beaters. They certainly weren't on the level of the 12-0 Michigan Wolverines. Still, head coach Shane Beamer deserves credit for what he's been able to accomplish in his second year with the Gamecocks. His team finished 8-4, which is nothing to scoff at, and featured wins over three ranked teams. South Carolina beat No. 13 Kentucky, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend

South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WIS-TV

Gamecocks host Memphis Tigers in second annual Give Back Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s basketball team will host the University of Memphis at the second annual Give Back game. The game continues the women Gamecocks four-game homestand. Tipoff starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Colonial Life Arena. The Give Back...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

George Washington runs away from USC

WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC runaway teen found safe in Florida

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Gov. McMaster picks experienced friend to run inauguration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is turning to an experienced friend to lead January’s inauguration ceremonies for his second term. Bill Stern and his wife, Linda, will lead the Inaugural Committee planning the events, including McMaster taking the oath of office on the Statehouse steps on Jan. 11, inaugural spokesperson Rob […]
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy