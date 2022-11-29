Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Related
Yardbarker
South Carolina has shocking similarity with CFP hopeful Michigan
The South Carolina Gamecocks finished this season strong, but it's not like they were world-beaters. They certainly weren't on the level of the 12-0 Michigan Wolverines. Still, head coach Shane Beamer deserves credit for what he's been able to accomplish in his second year with the Gamecocks. His team finished 8-4, which is nothing to scoff at, and featured wins over three ranked teams. South Carolina beat No. 13 Kentucky, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson.
Kelvin Hunter's Dynamic Ability In Space
Safety Kelvin Hunter only has a few P5 offers, but South Carolina is confident they have found another can't miss prospect.
Carolina Continues To Climb The SEC East Hierarchy
The SEC East is crowded, especially in recent years. South Carolina continues to climb those rankings and should be there for a while.
Beamer Possesses The Makeup To Become A Superstar
In his first two seasons, head coach Shane Beamer has shown on and off the field why he's a coach that can take South Carolina to the mountain top.
Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend
South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
Anthony Carries Cuts Down Recruitment
Running back Anthony Carrie has been a priority for South Carolina for quite some time, and he just narrowed down his schools.
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
WIS-TV
Gamecocks host Memphis Tigers in second annual Give Back Game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s basketball team will host the University of Memphis at the second annual Give Back game. The game continues the women Gamecocks four-game homestand. Tipoff starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Colonial Life Arena. The Give Back...
WIS-TV
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
Why South Carolina's OC Job Is An Attractive One
Based on multiple factors, South Carolina's offensive coordinator position is one of the most attractive job openings in college football.
WLTX.com
A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend is named Richland County Player of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend was named the Richland County High School Football Player of the Year, as determined by voting from local media who cover high school football in the Midlands. In 14 games, Townsend rushed for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns as the...
George Washington runs away from USC
WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. George Washington
South Carolina is set for tipoff against George Washington, and Gamecocks Digest has readers covered with the latest updates.
wach.com
SC runaway teen found safe in Florida
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
wach.com
Multi-million dollar Columbia road construction project given greenlight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A multi-million dollar road construction project said to boost safety for walkers and bike-riders near the USC campus in Columbia has been given the go-ahead after a more than five year hiatus due to funding issues. Construction plans for the stretch of road on South...
My Fox 8
THE LONGEST RIDE: SC lawmaker wants to force SC school districts to put attendants on all special needs buses
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Richie Yow climbed the stairs from the first floor of the South Carolina State House and made his way to the Speaker’s Office on the second floor on Nov. 16. Yow was in Columbia for a legislative meeting. He was also...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
South Carolina County Working on $1 Billion Manufacturing Factory Deal
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. County lawmakers in South Carolina have approved...
Gov. McMaster picks experienced friend to run inauguration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is turning to an experienced friend to lead January’s inauguration ceremonies for his second term. Bill Stern and his wife, Linda, will lead the Inaugural Committee planning the events, including McMaster taking the oath of office on the Statehouse steps on Jan. 11, inaugural spokesperson Rob […]
Comments / 0