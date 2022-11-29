Read full article on original website
CT’s Most Popular Slang Word Has Ruined the Lives of Countless Women
"Karen" is no longer a name, it's part of the American lexicon. Calling an angry, obnoxious, pushy, racist, middle-aged white woman "a Karen" is also the most popular slang word/phrase in the State of CT, according to QuillBot. The grammar app conducted a study where they analyzed Google data to...
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
milfordmirror.com
These celebrities bought and sold real estate in CT in 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While the housing market cooled down from a hectic 2021 real estate year, home prices throughout Connecticut are still up with affordability dropping in the Nutmeg State and nationwide. Hearst Connecticut previously reported that median sale price for a home in Connecticut was $349,000 in 2022, up 7.4 percent from 2021, as calculated by Berkshire Hathaway.
Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five-cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, and kombucha, […]
December in CT: Your guide to winter, holiday events this season
Conn. (WTNH) — Tree lightings, Christmas plays, ice skating events, and holiday celebrations. Welcome to December in Connecticut. It’s December, which means it’s almost time for Connecticut to turn into the picturesque New England winter wonderland. Amid the cold weather, there’s still plenty to do this month to get out and enjoy both outdoor adventures […]
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Conn. Socialite Who Secretly Filmed People, Including a Minor, at Seaside Mansion Gets 1-Year Sentence
Hadley Palmer, 54, recorded the victims in various stages of undress, including completely naked Hadley Palmer, a wealthy Connecticut socialite, was sentenced to one year in jail after secretly filming three people, including a minor, for sexual gratification purposes, multiple outlets report. The illicit acts were committed inside Palmer's luxurious coastal mansion. She was also sentenced to 20 years probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. On Jan. 19, Palmer, 54, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court to three felony counts of voyeurism and one...
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
Connecticut mom outraged over gender identity book for 2nd graders: 'Never expected this in my town'
Connecticut mom Megan Watros issued a stark warning to parents nationwide, urging them to 'push back' after a controversial book sparked outrage among parents
This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to counsel program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
Connecticut dealerships fight back against Ford’s upcoming electric vehicle program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut car dealers met with state and federal lawmakers Wednesday to fight Ford’s new program for selling electric vehicles. The carmaker set a deadline for Friday to sign on to the new Ford Model e program, which requires dealerships to be a part of the program to sell electric vehicles. “Some […]
FBI uses straw to link ‘Route 91 bandit’ to 14 bank robberies, including 5 in Connecticut
A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing 13 banks along Interstate 91.
Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut
A potent storm system with damaging wind gusts has resulted in thousands of power outages in Connecticut. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Eversource reported 3,026 customers without power. Among the communities most affected are Ridgefield (736 without power), Norwalk (348), Newtown (332), and Greenwich (260). United Illuminating is...
CHART: Two CT-owned utilities among most expensive for residents
United Illuminating and Eversource are among the most expensive investor-owned utilities in the country. Here's the data.
Discipline in Connecticut public schools needs to change
Almost half of suspensions in Connecticut schools are for minor offenses. That's depriving kids of much-needed time in the classroom.
