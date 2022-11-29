Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic, Genie Bouchard and tennis community congratulate Canada on first Davis Cup victory
Canada defeated Australia 2-0 in the finals on Sunday to clinch their first-ever Davis Cup title since the tournament started in 1990. 18th-ranked Denis Shapovalov set the tone for his team by breaking Thanasi Kokkinakis as many as four times and defeating him 6-2, 6-4 to give Canada a 1-0 lead.
Italy, Russia and Ukraine: Which countries are missing from the World Cup?
World Cup 2022 in Qatar is well underway, with the many pre-tournament controversies and talking points giving way to some enthralling performances on the pitch, such as England’s 6-2 opening win over Iran, as well as some utterly dismal displays, such as England’s wretched 0-0 draw with the USA.From shock wins by Saudi Arabia over Argentina and Japan over Germany to a wonder goal from Richarlison and a thrilling fightback by Cameroon against Serbia, this rare winter tournament has had it all and we are not even out of the group stage yet.For all that, a number of big name...
Poland pip Mexico to last-16 spot despite defeat to Argentina
Poland scraped into the last 16 of the World Cup on goal difference after a backs to the walls performance saw them lose 2-0 to Group C winners Argentina.With the group on a knife edge heading into the final round of fixtures, Mexico conceded a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, sending Poland through after it had seemed for much of the second half that they would advance purely on fair play rules.Second-half goals from Premier League duo Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez ensured Argentina progressed after Lionel Messi had a controversial penalty saved by Wojciech...
Brazil, Portugal join France in World Cup knockouts
Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare on a dramatic day of action in Qatar on Monday. - Casemiro strike - Portugal booked their place in the knockout phase in Qatar hours after Brazil progressed, courtesy of a late goal from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings
Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
Messi, Argentina advance at World Cup after blanking Poland
DOHA, Qatar — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.
Argentina, Australia advance to World Cup last 16 as France upset
Lionel Messi's Argentina booked their place in the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Poland as Australia reached the knockout rounds for just the second time in their history. - 'A lot of belief' - Australia reached the knockouts for the first time since the 2006 World Cup thanks to Mathew Leckie's superb 60th-minute goal dispatched Denmark.
Lionel Messi and Argentina face crunch game against Poland
It was meant to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment for Argentina -- the tournament in which he steps out of Diego Maradona's shadow for the national team -- but the 2022 World Cup has been a mixed experience for the 35-year-old so far.
Sporting News
Australia vs Denmark World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group D match at Qatar 2022
With Group D leaders France already through to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, Australia and Denmark are fully aware that their meeting is essentially an early knockout game. It's the Aussies who hold the advantage going into this match, having collected three points from two games to...
Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
tennisuptodate.com
"The greatest moment in Canadian tennis!" - Milos Raonic shares heartfelt tribute to members of Canadian team following maiden Davis Cup victory
Former World No.3 Milos Raonic congratulated the 2022 Canadian Davis Cup team for achieving "the greatest moment in Canadian tennis history." On Sunday, Canada defeated Australia 2-0 to win its first Davis Cup title. By winning this year's Davis Cup title, Canada became the 16th nation in tennis history with a title in the competition.
NBC Sports
Poland vs Argentina, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Poland and Argentina surely didn’t plan to reach the marquee match of World Cup Group C with their knockout round status in doubt, but it’s been that kind of tournament in Qatar. Poland remains unbeaten in Qatar after beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Al Rayyan, adding to the...
sporf.com
World Cup Day 11 recap: Australia stun Denmark to reach knockout stage
Groups C and D provided the entertainment on day eleven of the World Cup as a quartet of tense encounters sorted out their final standings. In Group D, France were the only team successfully through to the knockout stage. As a result, they fielded a changed side against Tunisia, who were after a win in order to progress.
World Cup roundup: France, Australia reach final 16
Mathew Leckie broke the deadlock in the 60th minute and Australia advanced to the last 16 for the first time
World Cup Odds: Japan vs. Spain prediction, odds and pick – 12/1/2022
This third 2022 World Cup Group E match for Japan and Spain will help determine which teams move on to the Round of 16. Heading into the match, Spain is leading the group with four points and a staggering +7 goal differential. Japan is in second with three points and are at 0 on goal differential. Now, it’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Japan-Spain prediction and pick!
Is Poland vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Argentina celebrated their victory over Mexico for over two hours in their locker room, but they are not through to the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup yet.Having suffered a seismic upset at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Lionel Messi and his teammates bounced back against Mexico, but they sit second in the pool behind opponents Poland, who are on four points.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updatesRobert Lewandowski finally netted a World Cup goal by scoring in Poland’s win against Saudi Arabia last time out, a result that...
Mathew Leckie solo goal sees Australia beat dismal Denmark to reach World Cup round of 16
There may have been bigger shocks at this World Cup but Australia became the first underdog to strike a knockout blow against one of the favourites. Ranked 10th in the world, Denmark contrived to finish fourth in a group containing the Socceroos and Tunisia. The side who led in the Euro 2020 semi-final were never in front in this World Cup and go out embarrassingly early, with one point and one goal to show for their trip to Qatar.Yet if they are underachievers, Australia’s endearing overachievers advance fair and square. They came to Qatar as one of the least...
invezz.com
OKX World Cup: what are the odds if you mint Spain NFTs?
3 days remaining to mint your team NFT in the OKX Work Cup. Currently, four groups have played all their matches. Spain scored seven goals against Costa Rica in their opening match. With the group stages still in progress in the Qatar World cup, the chances of minting OKX World...
Comments / 0