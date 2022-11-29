ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Philadelphia

Philadelphia (or Philly for short) is a great city, but sometimes you just need to get out of the concrete jungle and explore what else is out there. Luckily, the city is surrounded by small towns, historical landmarks, beautiful nature trails and iconic areas – all perfect for a day trip from Philadelphia. So whether you’re looking to explore some history, get your tourist on, or want to take a hike, here are 20 day trips from Philadelphia that are definitely worth the trip.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Local mill, food company getting electric trucks with state help

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- SMS Mill services, a Chester County steel scrap processor, will replace three old diesel material handlers with three new electric handlers with a $1.2 million grant from Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Dietz & Watson, a Philadelphia deli foods company, will also get $83,000 to replace a diesel transportation refrigeration unit with an electric unit. That money, in turn, comes from a settlement with Volkswagen, which admitted to falsifying information about diesel car emissions. The grant to Metalico was one of three announced Thursday in Harrisburg by DEP, part of a $12.7 million "Electrifying Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air in...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA

Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
LANCASTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool

The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Chester County

- Whether you live in Chester County or want to dine here, there are some great restaurants you can check out. These are just a few options, but there are many more, so you must go out and find them yourself. Portabellos in Kennett Square. Located in Kennett Square, Portabellos...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. prosecutor sues to stop lawmakers from removing him

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor asked a state court Friday to halt a Republican-led effort to remove him from office, arguing that the process ended when the Legislature’s two-year session ran out earlier in the week. District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, wants Commonwealth Court...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Boyertown, PA

Boyertown is a borough-friendly city in Berks County, Pennsylvania. This picturesque city is worth a day trip for its human-size fiberglass bears alone. In addition to the bears, you'll find plenty of things to do, including immersing yourself in the city's arts, culture, and history. Uncover fun-filled adventures with this...
BOYERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans

HARRISBURG — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is preparing for his inauguration and making key decisions about his administration surrounded by some of the well-heeled donors who helped make his campaign the richest in Pennsylvania history. Altogether, the 37 recently announced members of Shapiro’s transition team and the 23 members of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
