Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
Former Malvern Chick-Fil-A Employee is First Black Woman to Open Own Franchise Location in PA
Sereena Quick, a former federal probation officer and employee at Malvern Chick-Fil-A, has opened her own franchise location in North Philadelphia, writes Brian A. Saunders for Philly Voice.
Philadelphia curfew for ages 18 and under may become permanent
Philadelphia’s city council may make the city’s current curfew permanent. WPVI reports that the city council voted 15-1 on Thursday to keep the current curfew at 10 p.m. for those under 18, and 9:30 p.m. for those 13 and under. The original curfew was enacted over the summer,...
Pa. registers its highest flu count in years, with the surge also weeks early
Pennsylvania registered more flu cases last week than in any single week for at least eight years, according to new numbers from the state health department. The surge is also happening several weeks before cases begin their normal climb that often peaks in January following the Christmas and New Year holidays.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Philadelphia
Philadelphia (or Philly for short) is a great city, but sometimes you just need to get out of the concrete jungle and explore what else is out there. Luckily, the city is surrounded by small towns, historical landmarks, beautiful nature trails and iconic areas – all perfect for a day trip from Philadelphia. So whether you’re looking to explore some history, get your tourist on, or want to take a hike, here are 20 day trips from Philadelphia that are definitely worth the trip.
Local mill, food company getting electric trucks with state help
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- SMS Mill services, a Chester County steel scrap processor, will replace three old diesel material handlers with three new electric handlers with a $1.2 million grant from Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Dietz & Watson, a Philadelphia deli foods company, will also get $83,000 to replace a diesel transportation refrigeration unit with an electric unit. That money, in turn, comes from a settlement with Volkswagen, which admitted to falsifying information about diesel car emissions. The grant to Metalico was one of three announced Thursday in Harrisburg by DEP, part of a $12.7 million "Electrifying Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air in...
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
philadelphiaweekly.com
35 Best Brunch Spots in Philadelphia: Bottomless Mimosas, BYO Omelets, & More!
Is there anything better than a decadent brunch spread packed with savory dishes, bottomless mimosas, and wholesome chats with friends? Whether you’re recovering from a night out or meeting family in town, it always manages to hit the spot. Let’s dive into the 21 best brunch options in Philadelphia!
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA
Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet's new Maryland location now open; new store in Pennsylvania coming next week
Emeryville, California-based Grocery Outlet continues its East Coast expansion with the opening of a new store in Maryland earlier this month. The new store is located at 801 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton and brings nearly 30 new jobs to the northeastern Maryland community. “We are so thrilled to be...
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Chester County
- Whether you live in Chester County or want to dine here, there are some great restaurants you can check out. These are just a few options, but there are many more, so you must go out and find them yourself. Portabellos in Kennett Square. Located in Kennett Square, Portabellos...
Pa. prosecutor sues to stop lawmakers from removing him
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor asked a state court Friday to halt a Republican-led effort to remove him from office, arguing that the process ended when the Legislature’s two-year session ran out earlier in the week. District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, wants Commonwealth Court...
‘Bumpy winter’ for kids predicted as RSV continues to strain central Pa. health care system
During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the greatest need for intensive care involved older people. As a result, some intensive care space for children was converted for adults. Not all of that space has shifted back to pediatrics, leaving some regions short on capacity to care for severely ill...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Boyertown, PA
Boyertown is a borough-friendly city in Berks County, Pennsylvania. This picturesque city is worth a day trip for its human-size fiberglass bears alone. In addition to the bears, you'll find plenty of things to do, including immersing yourself in the city's arts, culture, and history. Uncover fun-filled adventures with this...
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
penncapital-star.com
Rendell fundraiser, Casey campaign manager among leaders of Shapiro’s inaugural committee
A prominent Democratic fundraiser, a former campaign manager for U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, and a Philadelphia securities lawyer are among the co-chairs of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural committee. The group will lead the planning and fundraising efforts for the inauguration of Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis on Jan....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans
HARRISBURG — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is preparing for his inauguration and making key decisions about his administration surrounded by some of the well-heeled donors who helped make his campaign the richest in Pennsylvania history. Altogether, the 37 recently announced members of Shapiro’s transition team and the 23 members of...
SUV crashes into Pa. deli slightly missing owner and customers inside
It was reportedly a moment of fright for customers and the owner of a Pa. deli when an SUV crashed into the store. The owner of Boccella’s Deli in Delaware County said he couldn’t believe it, saying the car only slightly missed hitting his wife. “We saw the...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 5