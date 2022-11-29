Read full article on original website
News 12
Prosecutor: Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Old Bridge
Authorities say that an arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run crash where the victim was run over multiple times after getting into an altercation with the suspect. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that 32-year-old Marvin Tyler, of Sayreville, is now in custody. Officials say Tyler and...
Man, 19, stabbed in LI Taco Bell parking lot
A Suffolk County man stabbed another man in a Taco Bell parking lot Thursday night.
News 12
Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers
The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
NYPD: Train-surfing 15-year-old boy falls off subway car, dies in Brooklyn
Police say a 15-year-old was killed while train surfing on a city subway.
News 12
Stamford police take over investigation of fire that hospitalized two toddlers
Stamford police have taken over the investigation into a fire that sent two toddlers to the hospital. Investigators want to know if the children’s mother was home at the time – and if not, where she was. Firefighters said the children were semiconscious when they were rescued from...
Police: Mahwah woman arrested, charged after shooting at former neighbor’s car in Waldwick
Waldwick police arrested Mahwah resident Megan Dzugay, 40, for an “isolated targeted incident” that left multiple bullet holes in the windows and doorframe of a Black Lexus GX 460 SUV parked at her former neighbor’s house on 56 Grove St.
Motorcyclist fatally thrown from bike after crashing into truck in the Bronx
A 21-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a box truck in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to police. The motorcyclist was riding south on Broadway when he slammed into a truck making a U-Turn at Caryle Avenue in Park Hill.
Police: Manalapan woman carjacked while waiting for roadside assistance
A Manalapan woman was targeted in a carjacking while waiting for roadside assistance Wednesday morning.
Police ID teen driver in fatal Lynbrook crash as former Roosevelt HS football player
According to police, Nasir Reid, was behind the wheel of a BMW on Ocean Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday.
Woman killed in Cross River hit-and-run
Lewisboro police say she was shopping at Green Way Market in Orchard Square shopping center Thursday night when the incident occurred.
Police: Woman struck by police car in Yonkers
Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment.
Police offering $10K for information in fatal shooting of 15-year-old NJ boy
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey teenager over Thanksgiving weekend.
News 12
Police: 14-year-old in Fairfield facing charges for posting threat on TikTok
A 14-year-old in Fairfield is facing charges for posting concerning videos on TikTok, according to police. Tomlinson Middle School sounded the alarm on the posts Thursday. Police got involved and carried out an investigation. Police confirm there was no credible threat.
News 12
School bus with children on board hits utility pole and house in Rockland County
A school bus carrying around 20 children was involved in a crash in Rockland County Thursday morning. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. at 37 Southgate Drive in New Hempstead. The bus appears to have hit a utility pole, two parked cars and a house before ending...
Firefighters: 3 families displaced in Bridgeport house fire
A house fire in Bridgeport has displaced 9 people including three families, firefighters say.
Police: West Haven man killed in crash at Milford rest stop
State police identified the victim as 63-year-old Brian Lambert.
LI man, 70, sideswipes cop car, drives off: police
A 70-year-old Long Island driver was arrested Monday night after sideswiping a police car, injuring the officer inside and attempting to flee the scene, authorities said.
SUV driver dies in fiery chain-reaction crash with tractor-trailers on Bronx expressway
A driver was killed early Tuesday when her Range Rover was crushed and exploded into flames in a terrifying chain-reaction crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway, according to police. Shelly Vilsaint of Bayonne, N.J., was driving west on the expressway when she rear-ended a USPS tractor-trailer in the center lane near University Ave. around 12:30 a.m., cops said. She got out of her car and spoke ...
Paterson Man, 18, Charged With Shooting Totowa Motorist In Botched Robbery Attempt
An 18-year-old Paterson resident shot a Totowa man during a botched robbery, authorities charged. Wiziar Johnson is charged with attempted murder, among other counts, for the Nov. 15 shooting around midnight near the corner of Franklin and Mercer streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint release.
2 dead after single-vehicle car crash on N.J. highway
Two people died from a car crash in Bergen County on Tuesday, officials said. Ramsey police officers responded to a crash on Route 17 North, near Lake Street in Ramsey, according to Chief Brian Lyman. The crash only involved one vehicle, which left the road and struck a tree, Lyman...
