Lynbrook, NY

News 12

Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers

The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
YONKERS, NY
Daily News

SUV driver dies in fiery chain-reaction crash with tractor-trailers on Bronx expressway

A driver was killed early Tuesday when her Range Rover was crushed and exploded into flames in a terrifying chain-reaction crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway, according to police. Shelly Vilsaint of Bayonne, N.J., was driving west on the expressway when she rear-ended a USPS tractor-trailer in the center lane near University Ave. around 12:30 a.m., cops said. She got out of her car and spoke ...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

2 dead after single-vehicle car crash on N.J. highway

Two people died from a car crash in Bergen County on Tuesday, officials said. Ramsey police officers responded to a crash on Route 17 North, near Lake Street in Ramsey, according to Chief Brian Lyman. The crash only involved one vehicle, which left the road and struck a tree, Lyman...
RAMSEY, NJ

