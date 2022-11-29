When Connecticut voters went to the polls last month, they cast ballots focused on solving some of our state’s most pressing fiscal challenges: Shoring up our ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic; fighting inflation and concerns about a looming recession; and building infrastructure that empowers Connecticut to compete for generations to come. One issue presents a tantalizing opportunity to achieve all of these goals, if voters demand action and our elected leaders listen. Smart investments in child care hold the key to unlocking the power of Connecticut’s economy.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO