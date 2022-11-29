Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
milfordmirror.com
20+ notable Connecticut restaurants that closed in 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While Connecticut saw a slew of new restaurant openings in 2022, there were also several prominent closings, as owners retired or continued to struggle with pandemic-related downturn and staffing shortages. Here's a roundup of some of the restaurants Connecticut...
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: The need for CT to reinvigorate its economy
Connecticut has historically been recognized as a center of innovation. It was the birthplace of the first North American constitution in 1639 and is thus known as the Constitution State. In the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a hotbed for inventors, leading to the modern bicycle, the frisbee, and yes, likely, the hamburger.
milfordmirror.com
Seven ways to catch 'The Nutcracker' in Connecticut this holiday season
The iconic 1892 ballet has a beautiful, memorable score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky with legendary choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. The timeless story of a little girl with big dreams, “The Nutcracker” requires a huge cast of dancers and actors. In addition to the heroine Clara and her brave Nutcracker, memorable characters include the magician-like Uncle Drosselmeyer, the clownish Mother Ginger, tiny mice, the Snow King and Snow Queen, sailors, pirates, waltzing flowers, dancing snowflakes and many more.
milfordmirror.com
Rhode Island latest state to allow recreational pot sales
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Customers started lining up to buy recreational marijuana in Rhode Island on Thursday, a little more than six months after Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation permitting such sales to people 21 and older. Five stores are currently allowed to sell recreational cannabis products, but the...
milfordmirror.com
Editorial: CT transportation has a new driver
When it comes to public transportation, it’s all about speed. Everyone is looking for a shortcut. Can the GPS find a way around traffic? Will trains ever get faster? Could new sneakers cut time on the walk?. Yet nothing seems slower than upgrading our transportation infrastructure. Every new Connecticut...
milfordmirror.com
These celebrities bought and sold real estate in CT in 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While the housing market cooled down from a hectic 2021 real estate year, home prices throughout Connecticut are still up with affordability dropping in the Nutmeg State and nationwide. Hearst Connecticut previously reported that median sale price for a home in Connecticut was $349,000 in 2022, up 7.4 percent from 2021, as calculated by Berkshire Hathaway.
milfordmirror.com
Editorial: Buying a ticket that can help you save CT's cities
We have suggestions. As a bonus, you might just boost Connecticut’s cities. Few things serve as symbols of a city’s failings as effectively as the marquee of a vintage theater void of coming attractions. It’s a silhouette that reminds visitors that a city was once host to traveling...
milfordmirror.com
Celebrate the holidays with more than 90 concerts and shows in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a chill in the air and twinkly lights brightening the evening commute, December is here. The Nutmeg State is offering up more than 90 holiday shows to keep audiences feeling festive all season long. Whether you’re looking for...
milfordmirror.com
Connecticut Energy Assistance Program expands income eligibility amid rate hikes
The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) has expanded income eligibility amid looming energy price hikes set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. According to a press release from Governor Ned Lamont, an additional $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding will be supplementing this year’s $98.5 million of federal Low-Income Household Energy Assistance (LIHEAP). The press release stated that the supplemental funding is being put in place to help mitigate, "unusually high energy prices," and "ensure that funding for the state’s energy assistance program is available to low-income households."
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Child care is CT’s largest economic opportunity. Here’s how to capitalize on it
When Connecticut voters went to the polls last month, they cast ballots focused on solving some of our state’s most pressing fiscal challenges: Shoring up our ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic; fighting inflation and concerns about a looming recession; and building infrastructure that empowers Connecticut to compete for generations to come. One issue presents a tantalizing opportunity to achieve all of these goals, if voters demand action and our elected leaders listen. Smart investments in child care hold the key to unlocking the power of Connecticut’s economy.
milfordmirror.com
Winsted Realtor opens office on Main Street
WINSTED — A real estate agent who makes her home on Highland Lake has opened an office on Main Street. Annie Q. Simard, a Realtor with Keller Williams Legacy Partners for more than a year, moved to Highland Lake in 2018, At that time, she and her husband, Greg Funard, admired the picturesque lake area as well as the rest of Winsted.
Comments / 0