Zverev on staying positive after French Open injury hell: “The first time I walked, I was extremely happy, The first time I ran”

tennisuptodate.com
Kerber on comeback after becoming a mother: "I want to come back 100 percent, fit again and feel good
Angelique Kerber won't come back to tennis until sometime in the next year but she's hopeful to be an inspiration for other players. Kerber announced her pregnancy just days ahead of the US Open adding herself to the long list of former and current players that became mothers during their active playing days. The 34-year-old is due sometime in March or April and she talked about her plans of coming back and playing tennis:
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
Couple stays together even after finding out they are siblings
What would you do if you found out that your significant other is your long lost sibling?. A Brazilian woman named Adriana and a man named Leandro met in the early 2000s. The couple married after falling in love quite quickly, and a few years later they had a healthy daughter. They were all very happy together, but Adriana kept having problems that stemmed from her early years. Adriana's mother, a woman by the name of Maria, abandoned her when she was only one year old and left her with her father.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Canelo Alvarez apologizes for threatening Lionel Messi over World Cup jersey vid: 'I got carried away'
Boxer Canelo Alvarez has publicly apologized for threatening Argentina's Lionel Messi on Twitter following Mexico's 2-0 loss to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup earlier this week. "In these last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I have for my country and I made some...
Adam Scott's phone went off at his Australian Open press conference and revealed a familiar ring tone
It’s safe to say Adam Scott hasn’t forgotten about his victory at the Masters in 2013. Look no further than when his phone went off during a pre-tournament press conference Wednesday morning in Australia. Scott was gathered with members of the media ahead of the 2022 ISPS Handa...
England fans have lunch in Qatari mansion after owner spots one wearing Premier League shirt
A group of England fans attending the World Cup 2022 dined at a Qatari millionaire’s mansion after he spotted one of them wearing a Premier League shirt.Jassa Dehal, 47, was wearing a Wolverhampton Wanderers shirt when he struck up a conversation with the owner, Omar, at their hotel the night before.After exchanging numbers, Dehal and his friends had a car sent to take them to the mansion the next day, where they were treated to lunch and stayed to watch Japan vs Germany.“It was just a surreal experience,” Dehal said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More England fan finds ‘eerie’ abandoned city in QatarMark Drakeford asks for ‘a day’ to get over World Cup defeat to EnglandWales fans sing national anthem to team as Dragons bow out of World Cup
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams reveals struggles of motherhood: "You're never right as a mom"
Serena Williams talked about being a mother in a recent episode of the Business of Feelings podcast admitting it's tough. Some say being a mother is the most difficult job ever and Serena certainly agrees that it's pretty tough. She took part in the Business of Feelings podcast which is dedicated to mental health and she talked about her own struggles with being a hands-on mother which she prides herself by.
'Angry' Lionel Messi fumes as he misses penalty against Poland to become just the second-ever player to spurn two World Cup penalties since 1966... and warns Argentina must not underestimate 'very difficult' last-16 tie against Australia
Lionel Messi is fuming at himself for missing a penalty during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland after he missed the opportunity to score a ninth World Cup goal on Wednesday. Messi saw his dead-ball strike saved by the strong hand of Poland shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, with many feeling that was...
'If I found that out, I would've had a heart attack!': Spain boss Luis Enrique admits he 'didn't know' his side were on the brink of World Cup elimination, after Costa Rica took a brief lead over Germany in group finale
Spain boss Luis Enrique has claimed he would've had a 'heart attack' if he'd realised his side were on the brink of World Cup elimination - after Costa Rica took a brief lead over Germany in the other Group E clash. Enrique's side secured their place in the World Cup...
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis records likely never to be broken featuring Navratilova and Isner-Mahut
There are certain records in sports that seem likely to get ever broken and let's look at four from tennis that fit that description. Tennis has many records and many have been and will be broken but some seem destined to stand forever. You probably have a few of those in mind but we'll refresh your memory with some of them. The youngest player to ever win a professional match was Mary Joe Fernandez who did it aged 13 and it doesn't seem likely that anyone will ever break that.
tennisuptodate.com
Nick Kyrgios to compete at 2023 Mallorca Championships, despite tense history with tournament director Toni Nadal
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios will take his talents to the Mallorca Championships in 2023 despite a spotty history with the tournament’s director, Toni Nadal. Kyrgios was tipped to win the ATP Tour 250 event in 2022 before an abdominal injury forced him to withdraw ahead of his round-of-16 clash against Roberto Bautista Agut. It appeared to be the right choice given Kyrgios went on to make his major final debut at Wimbledon not long after, finishing second to Novak Djokovic.
'Very Little Class' - Sergio Garcia On Certain European Ryder Cup Players
Sergio Garcia has decreed that certain European Ryder Cup players have 'very little class' in a recent interview
tennisuptodate.com
Opelka reacts to Verdasco positive doping ban for forgetting to renew exemption: “Don't have empathy for player testing positive for adderall”
Reilly Opelka showed little sympathy for Fernando Verdasco while reacting to his suspension from tennis after a positive test. Fernando Verdasco was suspended from tennis for two months after testing positive for a banned substance. The substance in question is part of his ADHD medicine for which he has an exemption but he forgot to renew it causing the suspension.
tennisuptodate.com
"I’m too talented to give up on my career": Nishikori not giving up yet despite persistent injury problems
Kei Nishikori is adamant about returning to tennis admitting that Roger Federer inspired him to keep playing the sport. Nishikori has deal with so many injuries it's not even worth writing them all down. It would take too much, yet despite facing some many problems he's been able to carve out a decent career and is still adamant about playing.
tennisuptodate.com
"This morning was an absolute mess" - Genie Bouchard details stressful day as she begins pre-season training
Just a day after commencing her pre-season training, Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard experienced an eventful morning on Wednesday. The 28-year-old took to social media to describe her hilarious start to the day, stating that she accidentally locked herself out of her house. When she informed her coach Tim Blenkiron, who had a spare key to Bouchard's house, he came to her rescue, but with the wrong key. Thus, the tennis star had to take a cab to her Pilates session.
tennisuptodate.com
Andy Murray - Piers Morgan saga continues as Messi misses penalty against Poland
Andy Murray and British presented Piers Morgan continued their banter on Twitter over Messi after he missed a penalty against Poland. Murray and Messi clashed over their football preferences with Morgan a keen fan of Ronaldo while Murray leaned more toward Messi. Round two followed last night after Messi player for Argentina missed a penalty against Poland in a 2-0 win for his country.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek's coach amazed by World No.1's rise: "I expected Iga to achieve such results, but I didn't know if she would do it with me or with the next coach"
Swiatek's coach Tomasz Wiktorowski was very surprised by the rise of Iga this year following Barty's retirement. Many thought Ashleigh Barty would dominate the year on Tour after her hot start to the year. She retired which allowed another player to take over and it was quite a convincing takeover. It came as a surprise for Wiktorowski too, as he teamed up with Swiatek in December.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas shares admiration for prime Federer: “He was kind of unstoppable”
Stefanos Tsitsipas is a fan of Roger Federer and you know that by looking at how he plays tennis for only a few moments. There is much in his game that was taken from Federer with the one-handed backhand a prime example of it. In a talk with the Diriyah Tennis Cup page, Tsitsipas once again shared his admiration of Federer explaining how unstoppable he was:
tennisuptodate.com
Halep keeping optimism alive amid doping scandal with return to court: "Everywhere you go, take a smile with you"
Simona Halep is remaining upbeat and positive as she faces the tough challenge of proving her innocence to return to tennis. Halep is currently banned from tennis due to testing positive for a banned substance and she is preparing a defence to try and prove her innocence. While that tricky process unfolds, Halep is remaining positive and upbeat according to her social media activity.
